Fauci urges Americans to help prevent another COVID-19 surge after Labor Day weekend

The nation's top infectious disease expert is urging Americans to practice caution over Labor Day weekend in order to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to CNN on Thursday and implored Americans to wear masks, practice social distancing, and avoid large crowds over the coming holiday weekend.

"We don't want to see a repeat of the surges that we have seen following other holiday weekends," Fauci said.

Fauci went on to add that this doesn't mean Americans can't enjoy the weekend or must "lock yourself in a room," but he stressed the need to follow health guidelines and emphasized that any gatherings should be kept outside, as this is "much, much, much more preferable" than having them indoors.

Noting there has recently been an uptick in COVID-19 test positivity especially among young people in certain states like Montana and Michigan, Fauci expressed concern about a potential surge if health guidelines are not followed, something that's especially important to avoid ahead of the fall.

"We don't want to see a surge under any circumstances, but particularly as we go on the other side of Labor Day and enter into the fall, we want to go into that with a running start in the right direction," Fauci said. "We don't want to go into that with another surge that we have to turn around again. So it really is an important weekend." Brendan Morrow