2020 poll watch
Nate Silver: 'It’s no longer "too soon" to look at polls'

10:41 a.m.

Labor Day has come and gone, which means the presidential race is at the "beginning of the end," FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver said Tuesday. It also means, Silver said, that people should no longer dismiss polls out of hand.

Silver and other polling experts, like The New York Times' Nate Cohn, point to Labor Day as a historical "inflection point" where polls become more reliable after months of volatility (although this particular contest between President Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden has been fairly steady). Cohn recently explained that the data gets messy in the immediate aftermath of the party conventions, but suggested things normally settle down after the holiday. By that point, there's only two months left until Election Day and even less time before early voting begins in some states, so the numbers should start to solidify, although it certainly doesn't mean the race won't change before Nov. 3.

All things considered, Trump is far from out of it — Silver adds that the race is tighter when it comes to the Electoral College — but the time crunch is becoming more significant. Tim O'Donnell

seedy dealings
Hundreds of Americans planted those alarmingly mysterious Chinese seeds. Others ate them.

10:47 a.m.
Planting seeds.
iStock/kazoka30

The same rules apply to a package of mysterious seeds found in your mail as do to a bag of fries discovered in a parking lot: As tempting as it is, don't open it, and most certainly do not eat what's inside.

Unfortunately, dozens of Americans didn't follow those basic life instructions when they received unsolicited packets of seeds seemingly coming from China a few months ago. State governments were deluged with thousands of questions from people who'd gotten the seeds, and had no idea how to respond when some people said they'd eaten them, Vice reports.

Vice's Jason Koebler requested records regarding the seeds from every state's department of agriculture, as well as from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and some USDA labs. From those records, Koebler found "tens of thousands of Americans received what they perceived to be Chinese mystery seeds in July." Many of them reasonably "panicked," quickly asking their governments what they should do, he wrote.

Others maybe didn't panic enough. One woman in New Mexico called in to her state department of agriculture after reports of the mysterious seeds started circulating, and let it know that "like a dumbass, I planted them." "Everything that's in the garden where I planted them are having a hard time and are starting to die," she continued, asking for some advice. Officials told Vice they were overwhelmed with the number of calls, Facebook messages, and emails they'd gotten, and in several cases, had to figure out what to tell people who ate the seeds. Read more at Vice. Kathryn Krawczyk

arrogant, superficial, and misinformed
Nelson Mandela Foundation condemns 'arrogant, superficial' Trump for alleged insults of South African hero

10:09 a.m.

In his new book set to be released Tuesday, President Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen alleges that Trump went on a rant about former South African president and anti-apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela after he died in 2013.

Cohen claims that Trump once said Mandela "was no leader" and that he "f---ed up" South Africa, which he described as a "s---hole." In response, the Nelson Mandela Foundation condemned the comments and Trump, calling him "arrogant, superficial, and misinformed" and arguing that he is in no position to "offer authoritative commentary on the life and work of" Mandela.

The comments, if true, are striking, especially coming from someone who went on to become the American president. Mandela is one of history's most iconic civil leaders and, although some of his methods received criticism from the right and far left (for differing reasons) during his fight to end apartheid, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Mandela is now widely revered throughout the world, including in the United States. But Trump, after all, is not known for sticking with convention or refraining from disparaging people otherwise held in high esteem.

The White House didn't specifically address the alleged Mandela insults, but generally dismissed the accuracy of Cohen's book. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Drug makers release safety pledge to 'ensure public confidence' in COVID-19 vaccine process

10:07 a.m.
A researcher works on a vaccine against the new coronavirus COVID-19 at the Copenhagen's University research lab in Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 23, 2020.
THIBAULT SAVARY/AFP via Getty Images

Companies behind a number of COVID-19 vaccine candidates have released a joint pledge in an effort to "ensure public confidence" in the process.

Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Novavax were among the nine drug companies working on potential COVID-19 vaccines whose CEOs signed a joint pledge released on Tuesday, saying that they won't submit for approval until "after demonstrating safety and efficacy through a Phase 3 clinical study that is designed and conducted to meet requirements of expert regulatory authorities such as FDA," also promising to "always make the safety and well-being of vaccinated individuals our top priority," per The Washington Post.

This pledge came amid concerns over cut corners in the vaccine approval process, especially so that a potential candidate could be ready before the presidential election. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate, told CNN that should a COVID-19 vaccine be approved and distributed prior to the November election, "I would not trust Donald Trump, and it would have to be a credible source of information" deeming it safe and effective.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently told states to prepare to potentially begin distributing a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as November, leading to "heightened concerns that the Trump administration is seeking to rush the distribution of a vaccine," The New York Times wrote. The White House said "any approval will maintain the FDA's gold standard for safety and testing."

The drug companies say they're looking to "help ensure public confidence in the rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which COVID-19 vaccines are evaluated and may ultimately be approved." Previously, The Wall Street Journal reported that this "unusual joint move" would be made, and the Post described the statement as an "extraordinary effort to bolster public faith in a vaccine." Brendan Morrow

boycotts
Disney accused of helping to 'normalize a crime against humanity' by filming Mulan in Xinjiang

8:24 a.m.
Mulan
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Disney's Mulan just keeps growing more controversial.

The live-action remake from Disney, which debuted on streaming in the United States on Sept. 4, is being hit with new criticism for filming in China's Xinjiang region, where about a million Uighurs have been detained, Bloomberg reports. Additionally, critics are also slamming the film for in its closing credits thanking the Turpan Municipal Bureau of Public Security, which The Washington Post reports the United States Commerce Department sanctioned last year for its role in operating the detention camps, and the Post adds that "several Xinjiang propaganda departments that have worked to deny the detention program's existence are also credited."

In an opinion piece for The Washington Post, Isaac Stone Fish blasted Disney and wrote that the company, "in other words, worked with regions where genocide is occurring, and thanked government departments that are helping to carry it out." He goes on to ask, "Why did Disney need to work in Xinjiang? It didn't. There are plenty of other regions in China, and countries around the world, that offer the starkly beautiful mountain scenery present in the film. But in doing so, Disney helps normalize a crime against humanity."

This criticism comes after Mulan was already facing calls for a boycott over comments the film's star, Liu Yifei, made in support of Hong Kong police during pro-democracy protests. Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong, who previously called for a boycott of the film, tweeted over the weekend that those who watch it are "potentially complicit in the mass incarceration of Muslim Uyghurs."

After originally being slated for a theatrical debut, Mulan premiered in the U.S. on Disney+ for a $30 fee, and it's set to be released theatrically in China on Sept. 11. Disney has not disclosed information about how the film performed in the U.S. over the holiday weekend, but Disney+ app downloads reportedly jumped almost 70 percent after its release. Brendan Morrow

coronavirus and the economy
Senate Republicans are apparently struggling to find 51 GOP votes for a COVID-19 relief bill

7:49 a.m.
Mitch McConnell
2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images

The Senate is getting back to work Tuesday after its August recess, and along with averting a government shutdown at the end of September, their agenda includes trying to pass a COVID-19 economic relief package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have agreed on a tentative plan to avoid a shutdown, but coronavirus relief talks are at an impasse. The House passed a $3.4 trillion package in May and the White House doesn't want the price tag to top $1 trillion, maybe $1.5 trillion.

"Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other top Senate Republicans have been scrambling to round up votes for a narrow economic stimulus package they could put on the floor and hammer Democrats for opposing," Politico reports, but their "gambit may fall short," since "McConnell doesn't even have 51 votes for the Republican proposal, according to GOP senators and aides, let alone the 60 needed to overcome a filibuster."

Some Senate Republicans want the narrow $500 billion bill to include language related to "school choice," while others say they are alarmed at the sharply rising federal deficit and believe the U.S. economy will recover without any extra aid.

McConnell said last week he doesn't "know if there will be another package in the next few weeks or not," adding, "It's harder to do now because we've moved closer and closer to an election." But "the inability to get 51 GOP votes would be a big defeat for the White House and Senate GOP leadership," Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer argue at Politico's Playbook newsletter. They are also "skeptical of all the 'we-decided-not-to-shut-it-down' talk" from Pelosi and Mnuchin, pointing out that nobody actively plans to shut down the government, and "we don't think we've seen the last frame of this movie yet — nor do many in the Capitol and White House." Peter Weber

Beyond COVID
End birthday candles, and other COVID-19 lifestyle changes we should probably make permanent

6:36 a.m.

"The coronavirus pandemic has caused hardship and sorrow around the world, but it has also forced innovations that might stick around after the pandemic is under control," Axios notes. And it's not all addition. There are lots of "everyday experiences the coronavirus pandemic has endangered," for better or worse, The Washington Post adds. Here are four popular changes Axios suggests we embrace and four old habits the Post hints we let fade away:

Axios:

  • Movie studios and theaters have been forced to make more films, especially new releases, available for streaming at home.
  • "Remote job postings allow workers anywhere to find employment where the jobs are — and remote work cuts out the commute, giving time, money, and life satisfaction back to workers while reducing fuel demand."
  • "Outdoor dining and pedestrian-friendly streets" have flourished for safety reasons and to societal benefit.
  • More cities and states have allowed alcohol home deliveries, and existing grocery delivery services have taken off.

The Washington Post:

  • Birthday candles: "Someday, when we are freed from pandemic purgatory, when our birthday parties no longer involve a grid of pixelated faces on a computer screen, will we still dim the lights and sing as a glowing cake slowly glides into the room," destined to be bathed in saliva droplets? No.
  • Buffets: "If anything, the coronavirus outbreak has simply reminded us of the risks already inherent in buffets."
  • Ball pits: "The majority of ball pits in the United States are closed right now, and nobody's in a huge hurry to reopen them."
  • Cash: "Does the pandemic signify the oft-declared death of ­sage-colored currency? Cash now seems fraught with risk, not only because of the bills and coins but the proximity of other people involved in each transaction."

The pandemic has affected everyone in the U.S., some much more tragically than others. But "for all of the nightmarish experiences we'd all like to forget," Axios says, "it's worth remembering that there have been changes we could choose to keep — and that might actually make our post-pandemic lives better." Read more suggested lifestyle changes at Axios and The Washington Post. Peter Weber

portland protests
Trump supporters caravan south of Portland, head to Salem, attack counter-protesters

4:53 a.m.

Hundreds of supporters of President Trump and right-wing activists gathered in Oregon City, Oregon, on Monday for a "Cruise Rally" south toward Salem, the state capital. The caravan, featuring Trump flags, QAnon banners, and Blue Lives Matter paraphernalia, broke up after several miles on Interstate 5, but a group of Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer members continued on to Salem to join about 100 Trump supporters on the steps of the state Capitol.

"At one point Monday afternoon, the right-wing crowd rushed a smaller group of Black Lives Matters counter-demonstrators, firing paint-gun pellets at them," The Associated Press reports. "Some in the right-wing group carried guns, baseball bats, sticks, and pipes," The Oregonian adds. "The Salem Police Department, supported by Oregon State Police, made multiple arrests after rally goers attacked some of the counter-protestors." Oregon Pubic Broadcasting's Sergio Olmos captured two of those attacks (the top one includes NSFW language and violence).

The two men arrested for the second assault, Ty Parker of Durango, Colorado, and Trenton Wolfskill of Eugene, Oregon, were later released, Oregon State Police said. New York Times reporter Mike Baker also captured some of the skirmishes in Salem, then went back to cover the nightly protests in Portland.

There actually was a large protest in Portland, Baker noted later, just not in the downtown area. An anti-racism demonstration outside Portland's North Precinct Community Policing Center on Sunday night led to several arrests after several people set a mattress on fire.

The Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer activists have clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters in downtown Portland on and off for years, though tensions increased after an anti-fascist supporter fatally shot a Patriot Prayer member after a pro-Trump truck rally through downtown. (The suspect gunman, Michael Reinoehl, was killed by police as they tried to take him into custody last week.) Monday's Oregon for Trump 2020 rally purposefully avoided Portland, but the Proud Boys have announced a downtown rally for Sept. 26. Peter Weber

