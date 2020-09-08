See More Speed Reads
belarus protests
Lukashenko reportedly tells Russian TV the U.S. is orchestrating the Belarus protests

5:11 p.m.
Alexander Lukashenko.
ALEXANDER ASTAFYEV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

In his first sit-down interview since anti-government protests swept the nation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made a slight concession, The Guardian reports — the so-called "last dictator in Europe," who has held his post for 26 years, acknowledged he "may have sat in the president's chair a little too long." But, other than that, he denied responsibility for the unrest, instead pointing a conspiratorial finger at the United States, and reiterated that he does not plan on stepping down.

Lukashenko reportedly told members of the Russian media — whom The Guardian notes did not appear to subject the ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin to tough questioning — that he believes Washington is orchestrating the protests via the messaging app Telegram from centers in Poland and the Czech Republic, using the situation as a dry run, more or less, for a similar operation in Russia for the future.

The claims are unsubstantiated and dismissive of Belarus' growing, internal, and organic opposition movement that is seeking change from the autocratic regime in Minsk, although Lukashenko accused what he described as a class of "young bourgeois" in Belarus who "want power" of stirring up trouble, as well. Read more at The Guardian, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and RT. Tim O'Donnell

uber going green
Uber pledges to go all-electric by 2030 despite not owning its fleet

5:16 p.m.
Uber vehicle.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

There's a big hitch in Uber's climate-focused plans.

The ride-sharing app announced Tuesday that its fleet of cars, bikes, and scooters in the U.S., Canada, and the EU would go fully electric by 2030, mirroring Lyft's similar pledge from June. But both Uber and Lyft don't even own the cars they want to make the switch, and drivers who say they're routinely underpaid by the service likely won't feel motivated to do so for them, Wired reports.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi called the company's Tuesday pledge part of its "clear responsibility to reduce our environmental impact," which includes rebuilding communities "for people, not cars," with "more green spaces and fewer parking spaces," he said. Promoting electric vehicles is a big part of that environmental goal, especially since the average Uber ride produces more emissions than just owning a car because a driver has to travel to pick a passenger up.

But the electric switch also comes at a cost for drivers. Small electric vehicles cost about $10,000 more upfront than gas cars, per Kelly Blue Book. That's a big price to pay for typical drivers, who don't consider Uber a full-time job and are using their personal cars to make ends meet. Uber is planning to address that by spending $160 million each year through 2025 on incentivizing drivers to switch, including by paying EV drivers an extra $1 for each trip they make. Riders can also soon choose to take a "green" ride in a cleaner vehicle for an additional cost.

Still, it's bound to be a hard sell for drivers who've protested Uber and Lyft over their payment structure and their constant refusal to accept drivers as actual employees. Read more at Wired. Kathryn Krawczyk

rochester update
Rochester police chief, top leaders resign after Daniel Prude's death sparks a week of protests

4:07 p.m.
Rochester protester holds a sign condemning police chief.
MARANIE R. STAAB/AFP via Getty Images

Rochester, New York's police chief and the two other top leaders resigned Tuesday amid protests against the police killing of Daniel Prude.

Prude, a Black man, was killed in March, but largely nonviolent protests only broke out last week after body camera footage of the incident went public. Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren suspended the seven officers involved in Prude's death, and she promised reforms to the police department on Sunday. Warren had planned to make an additional update on the case on Tuesday, but the press conference was postponed as Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary, Deputy Chief Joe Morabito, and Deputy Chief Mark Simmons all resigned.

Singletary, who is Black, called the "events over the past week" an "attempt to destroy my character and integrity" in his resignation letter, seemingly referencing suggestions he helped "cover-up" Prude's death. He also condemned the "mischaracterization and the politicization of the actions" he took after Prude's death, saying the narrative was "not based on facts."

Prude died of asphyxiation after Rochester police put a spit bag over his head and held his face to the ground for two minutes; his death was ruled a homicide. Police, responding to a call from Prude's brother, found him running naked in the street in an apparent mental health emergency. New York Attorney General Letitia James promised a grand jury investigation into Prude's death over the weekend. Kathryn Krawczyk

game on
Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden NFL 21 because fans 'want to see him back'

3:57 p.m.

Colin Kaepernick is returning to the NFL — or the Madden NFL video game series, at least.

EA Sports announced on Tuesday that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been added to Madden NFL 21. This is Kaepernick's first time appearing in the Madden video game franchise since 2016, Axios reports.

"The team at EA Sports, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game," EA Sports said, going on to say his inclusion would allow players "to express their hopes for the future of football."

Kaepernick in 2016 kickstarted a movement to kneel during the national anthem at NFL games in protest of police brutality and racial injustice. He is now a free agent. The Undefeated reports that, according to EA Sports, Madden "lost the rights to the quarterback's likeness" after he "was not included in the group licensing agreement, which is negotiated through the NFL Players Association," and the game publisher also says it mistakenly excluded his name from two songs on Madden 18 and Madden 19.

"We've had a long relationship with Colin through Madden NFL and worked through our past soundtrack mistakes," EA sports said on Tuesday.

In light of the nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice sparked this year by the police killing of George Floyd, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell last month said, "I wish we had listened earlier, Kaep, to what you were kneeling about and what you were trying to bring attention to." Brendan Morrow

2020 poll watch
Biden loses his Florida lead as Latino voters shift to Trump

3:15 p.m.
A Trump boat parade.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The sun may be setting on Democrats' hopes of picking up Florida.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has seemingly lost his advantage over President Trump in the crucial swing state of Florida, an NBC News/Marist poll released Tuesday found. A lot of that shift seemingly stems from Florida's Latino voters, who have gone from resoundingly supporting Hillary Clinton in 2016 to actually tipping in Trump's favor this time around, the poll showed.

Less than two months before election day, Biden and Trump are tied in Florida with 48 percent support among likely Florida voters. Biden had previously pulled as much as a 13-point lead over Trump in Florida. That dip comes as a majority of Latino respondents say they're voting for Trump over Biden, 50-46 percent; Latino voters went for Clinton 62-35 in 2016.

A poll from the Miami Herald and Bendixen & Amandi International backed up NBC News' findings, at least in Miami-Dade County. Biden still has a strong advantage, 55-38 percent, in the heavily Democratic part of the state, the Tuesday poll found. But it's not the best news considering Clinton won that county by 30 points in 2016 and still lost the state by 1.2 points. In addition, the Miami Herald poll found Trump and Biden are splitting Hispanic voters, 47-46, though there's a larger margin of error among that smaller subset.

NBC News/Marist surveyed 766 likely Florida voters from Aug. 31–Sept. 6, with a 4.5 percentage point margin of error. The Miami Herald poll surveyed 500 likely Miami-Dade voters from Sept. 1–4, with a margin of error of 4.4 points. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus relief
New Senate GOP coronavirus relief proposal lacks direct payment, drops unemployment boost to $300/week

3:11 p.m.

Senate Republicans on Tuesday unveiled their latest coronavirus relief bill proposal as negotiations between the White House and Democratic leaders flounder.

The GOP's funding package is estimated to cost around $500 billion, well below the $2.2 trillion CARES Act that passed in March, and there aren't too many surprises in it — the bill wouldn't provide any direct payments to individuals and it would halve the weekly unemployment boost that expired in July. It does include additional money for the Payroll Protection Program and liability protections for schools and businesses amid efforts to reopen during the pandemic.

Despite earlier reports suggesting otherwise, Senate aides told Politico that Republicans are growing increasingly optimistic they'll get at least 51 of the 53 GOP votes later this week for a majority, though getting enough, if any, Democrats to reach 60 votes and avoid a filibuster remains a long-shot. Still, Republicans reportedly view the effort as a way to pressure Democrats into caving on their demands.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) were unsurprisingly unimpressed with the bill — even before it was introduced they said it was only part of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) plan to help vulnerable GOP senators with a "check the box vote" and is "headed nowhere." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

when we all fall asleep we go to the polls
Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish offer chance to win memorabilia in voter registration campaign

2:39 p.m.
Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish are seen with FIJI Water and JNSQ at Billboard's Women In Music 2019 on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and more stars are pushing fans to check their voter registration status leading up to the 2020 presidential election — and they're offering rewards for some who do.

The non-profit organizations Global Citizen and HeadCount have launched the Just Vote campaign to "mobilize young Americans to register to vote" for the 2020 election. The campaign is offering "exclusive experiences, performances, and memorabilia" from a number of celebrities, which fans can potentially win by checking their voter registration status online.

The rewards include a guitar signed by Swift; a vinyl, hoodie, and T-shirt signed by Eilish; a virtual meet and greet with DJ Khaled, and more. The organization hopes to reach young voters and "guide them through the registration process," and its goal is to ultimately register 50,000 young people, per People.

"The challenges of COVID-19 demand that we innovate the ways in which we engage potential voters," HeadCount executive director Andy Bernstein said.

As Variety notes, while the campaign asks fans to check their registration status, it doesn't require them to register to vote to enter. "You're not actually allowed to incentivize people to register," Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans explained. "You can only incentivize people to check their registration status. So that's an important part of it."

Swift and Eilish have both slammed President Trump ahead of the 2020 election and urged their fans to vote. "Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about," said Eilish in a speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. "We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it — because they do." Brendan Morrow

coronavirus and the election
Former Obama health adviser argues voting in-person during the pandemic is relatively safe

1:44 p.m.
Zeke Emanuel.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Klick Health)

Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a bioethicist and former health adviser in the Obama administration who also serves on former Vice President Joe Biden's coronavirus task force as he campaigns for the presidency, wants to get the message out that voting in-person during the coronavirus pandemic is not an incredibly high-risk activity, The Atlantic reports.

Emanuel did not appear to suggest that Democrats should drop their calls for expanded mail-in voting for the November election, but he also said "you don't want people to be disenfranchised by the pandemic, and you should encourage people that it's safe." Emanuel compared in-person voting to grocery shopping, which many people have continued to do in-person throughout the pandemic. He said there's "legitimate concern" about in-person voting, but with the right precautions — people should wear masks and stand six feet apart (it's worth noting there's debate about the efficacy of this distance), and plexiglass should separate poll workers from voters, he said — "we can make it much safer."

Critics would point to the Wisconsin primaries in April that were tied to dozens of COVID-19 cases as a counter, but Emanuel argues the election took place just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised the public to wear face coverings, and protective equipment for poll workers was in short supply at the time. Since then, Emanuel told The Atlantic, there have been no major outbreaks linked to primaries, even as millions of Americans have voted across the country.

For now, though, it looks like the Biden campaign will continue to urge people to consider the multiple voting options available, rather than attempt to assure voters it's safe to wait line, The Atlantic reports. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

