Fires in Oregon and Washington destroy hundreds of homes, leave at least 3 dead

-
Fires in Oregon and Washington destroy hundreds of homes, leave at least 3 dead9:39 p.m.
-
Jared Kushner says to understand Trump, study Alice in Wonderland's Cheshire Cat8:20 p.m.
-
Mall operators Simon and Brookfield to acquire J.C. Penney stores6:52 p.m.
-
Kevin Spacey sued by 2 accusers, including Anthony Rapp, for alleged sexual assault6:11 p.m.
-
Why Trump may have overplayed his hand by including 'super famous conservatives' on Supreme Court nominee list5:45 p.m.
-
Carl Bernstein says Bob Woodward's revelations about Trump are 'graver than in Watergate'5:25 p.m.
-
Top HHS adviser reportedly tried to stop Fauci from encouraging widespread testing and masks in schools4:42 p.m.
-
Biden calls Trump's coronavirus response 'a life and death betrayal of the American people' following Woodward revelations4:40 p.m.
9:39 p.m.
8:20 p.m.
6:52 p.m.
6:11 p.m.
Why Trump may have overplayed his hand by including 'super famous conservatives' on Supreme Court nominee list
5:45 p.m.
5:25 p.m.
Top HHS adviser reportedly tried to stop Fauci from encouraging widespread testing and masks in schools
4:42 p.m.
Biden calls Trump's coronavirus response 'a life and death betrayal of the American people' following Woodward revelations
4:40 p.m.