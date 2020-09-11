11-year-old uses his lemonade stand profits to buy diapers for single moms

By turning lemons into lemonade, Cartier Carey was able to donate more than 22,000 diapers to single moms in his community.

Earlier in the summer, the 11-year-old from Hampton, Virginia, wanted to do something to help people struggling during the pandemic. He knew that a lot of parents were having a hard time getting diapers for their kids — either the store shelves were empty or they couldn't afford to buy any.

Carey had the idea to set up a lemonade stand, where he could raise money for supplies and also hold drives where people could drop off donated diapers and wipes. In the first month, he raised $4,500, and has since distributed over 22,000 diapers. One woman who made a donation told Carey that she was able to get back on her feet because of people like him, and he was "an amazing young man."

Hearing that was "heart-touching," Carey told ABC News, and "after that, that made me want to keep doing it." Carey has a history of helping those in need — last year, he put together "Carti Packs," bags that he passed out to homeless people filled with toothbrushes, soap, hand sanitizer, and other hygiene products.

With the help of his mother, Carey has launched a nonprofit called Kids 4 Change, which he hopes will inspire his peers. "Others can make a difference just like I'm doing right now," he told ABC News. "They can save lives and be heroes. They're never too young." Catherine Garcia