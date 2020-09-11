-
Court rules Florida ex-felons can't vote without paying off fines. Opponents compare it to a poll tax.4:39 p.m.
-
China reportedly prefers a TikTok shutdown in the U.S. to a forced sale4:19 p.m.
-
Kelly Clarkson admits she didn't want to host a talk show3:38 p.m.
-
Former federal prosecutor: Trump admitted to '2nd degree murder' in Woodward interview3:02 p.m.
-
False posts and rumors of antifa looting led some Oregonians to ignore wildfire evacuation orders2:08 p.m.
-
The fall blockbuster schedule is already seeing further coronavirus delays after Tenet's debut1:36 p.m.
-
How ICE's deployment to D.C. protests led to a massive coronavirus outbreak at an immigration jail12:27 p.m.
-
Disney admits Mulan Xinjiang backlash 'generated a lot of issues for us'11:49 a.m.
Court rules Florida ex-felons can't vote without paying off fines. Opponents compare it to a poll tax.
4:39 p.m.
4:19 p.m.
3:38 p.m.
3:02 p.m.
False posts and rumors of antifa looting led some Oregonians to ignore wildfire evacuation orders
2:08 p.m.
1:36 p.m.
How ICE's deployment to D.C. protests led to a massive coronavirus outbreak at an immigration jail
12:27 p.m.
11:49 a.m.