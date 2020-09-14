See More Speed Reads
Tom Brady's shaky Bucs debut left his coach perplexed

3:06 p.m.

If you, somehow, need proof that Tom Brady's time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be markedly different from his two-decade stint with the New England Patriots and Bill Belichik, his new coach's post-game approach should do the trick.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians is known for being candid, unlike the taciturn Belichik, and he stayed true to that Monday when discussing Brady's Bucs debut. The future Hall of Fame quarterback had a bit of a shaky performance Sunday, and Tampa Bay lost to their division rival, the New Orleans Saints, 34-23. Brady certainly wasn't awful, tossing for 239 yards and two touchdowns and adding a patented sneak for another score. But he did throw two interceptions, including a pick-six, and was uncharacteristically sloppy.

Some people will chalk it up to the fact that Brady is still getting used to a new team and a new division, but Arians said he looked great in practice and the Saints "didn't do things that we didn't get ready for," gently suggesting that Brady's miscues were his own doing.

Perhaps the 43-year-old Brady really is slowing down, and his post-Patriot career won't live up to the excitement it generated this offseason. But sports often breed overreactions. As ESPN's Mina Kimes saw it, Brady's performance was in line with the previous season, when the consensus was that he had regressed slightly, but was still capable of leading a team into the postseason. Tim O'Donnell

Why the post-Nixon era shouldn't inform the post-Trump era

2:23 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

New York's Jonathan Chait argues that President Trump should be tried for his alleged crimes whenever his presidency ends, even if it sparks a political crisis.

His reasoning stems, in part, from the fact that former President Gerald Ford pardoned his predecessor, former President Richard Nixon, after he resigned in 1974 over the Watergate scandal. Chait notes Ford's ultimate legacy was that of statesman who helped the country move on from Nixon's scandals.

Should the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, defeat Trump this November, he'll need to execute a similarly peaceful transition of power, Chait writes, and will likely "be tempted to offer a pardon" to Trump "as a gesture of magnanimity." In Chait's view that would allow Biden to create some form of social peace, while freeing his administration up "to use all his partisan chits on substantive policy."

But Chait goes on to make the case that Ford's decision to remove the burden of Nixon's crimes from the United States' proverbial shoulders eventually led to Trump's 2016 victory and left post-Nixon reforms — like establishing inspectors general offices and barring the attorney general from political prosecutions — "in ruins" under the Trump administration. Meanwhile, Chait notes Roger Stone committed crimes to help Trump get elected in 2016 and was subsequently pardoned by the president. Chait suggests if Nixon "had faced prison" people like Stone wouldn't have "set out to elect a crook" and Trump would not have "gleefully mimicked so many" of Nixon's crimes. "If Trump isn't persecuted, what will his successors do?," Chait asks. Read more at New York. Tim O'Donnell

Atlantic sees 5 simultaneous tropical cyclones for the 2nd time ever

2:07 p.m.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season continues to be unusually busy.

The Atlantic Ocean on Monday had five active tropical cyclones in it at once for just the second time in recorded history, according to CNN and ABC News. One is Hurricane Sally, which was just upgraded from a tropical storm on Monday and is "expected to be a dangerous slow-moving hurricane near the coast of southeastern Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama," according to the National Hurricane Center. There's also Hurricane Paulette, as well as Tropical Storm Teddy, Tropical Storm Vicky, and Tropical Depression Rene.

The last time that there were five active tropical cyclones in the Atlantic Ocean at the same time was in 1971, and that's the only other time it's happened in recorded history, according to CNN.

When Tropical Storm Vicky became the 20th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, it also became the earliest 20th named storm ever, per ABC News. For comparison, ABC notes, the previous earliest 20th named storm came on Oct. 5, 2005. In August, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast there would be up to 25 named storms during the "extremely active" 2020 Atlantic hurricane season compared to the average of 12 named storms in a season. Brendan Morrow

Why there are so few images of Venus' surface

1:05 p.m.
Venus.
ALEXANDER KLEIN/AFP/GettyImages

In the search for extraterrestrial life within the Earth's solar system, it's Venus, not Mars, that's emerging as the leading candidate.

On Monday, scientists revealed they detected traces of phosphine, a toxic gas that is produced by microorganisms on Earth, high in Venus' atmosphere. To be clear, there's only evidence of phosphine, not life itself. Theoretically, the gas could be forged by a chemical process scientists haven't seen before, but Clara Sousa-Silva, a molecular astrophysicist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and one of the study's authors, said life — likely microbes in the clouds — is the "most plausible explanation" for now.

On its face, the news is pretty surprising given that, as The Atlantic describes, Venus is a "planet-sized furnace" where surface temperatures hover around 860 degrees. There are very few photos of the planet's surface, save for a few taken in the 1980s by probes deployed by the Soviet Union. The images show a barren, rocky wasteland beneath an apocalyptic sky that has a yellow-ish, foggy tinge and certainly does not scream "life!" at first glance. Indeed, the probes that landed on Venus in the '80s only lasted for up to two hours. There have been no surface-landing missions to Earth's neighbor since 1985.

But there weren't always extreme conditions on the second planet from the Sun, The Atlantic notes. For billions of years, Venus was covered in oceans that would have been habitable, so scientists have held on to the idea that life might exist in the atmosphere, perhaps "the last remnant of a wrecked biosphere." Now, there's a possibility that's the case. Read more at The Atlantic and see images of Venus' surface here. Tim O'Donnell

Venus brings the joy back to discovery

12:45 p.m.
Author: Jeva Lange
Jeva Lange

Venus has been described as "Earth's evil twin" and "a fiery wasteland." Now it has a surprising new attribute, according to scientists: possible home of extraterrestrial life.

While even Venus apologists admit that the planet is the "literal interpretation of a mythical hellscape," with temperatures that exceed 800°F and poisonous gases that would kill you in seconds, on Monday astronomers confirmed the discovery of a chemical, phosphine, in the morning star's atmosphere. "On Earth, certain microbes that thrive in oxygen-free environments, like at a sewage plant, are believed to produce the chemical," CNET explains. "The gas is highly toxic to humans and smells like decaying fish." (An MIT professor who spoke with NPR was less polite, describing it as smelling like "the rancid diapers of the spawn of Satan"). What's so cool about this smelly deadly rotting fish gas, though, is that "after much analysis, the scientists assert that something now alive is the only explanation" for Venus' levels of phosphine, The New York Times reports.

Though this doesn't confirm extraterrestrial life, it's still "pretty damn exciting," to quote David Grinspoon of the Planetary Science Institute. And as everyone's favorite astronaut, Chris Hadfield, tweeted, the implications are huge: "If there's life in the upper atmosphere of Venus," he wrote, "then we're going to find life on many planets and moons — and around other stars." Sure, that life might not be anything more advanced than a super stinky microbe, but the cosmos are still on the cusp of getting that much more crowded. Suddenly, the big black void above us doesn't seem quite as lonely as it once did.

Speaking as someone who really, really wants the truth to be out there, this is, needless to say, invigorating news — particularly as Venus was the dark horse in the search for alien life compared to her more popular brother, Mars. But beyond being an astonishing breakthrough in the field of astrobiology, the potential of life on (or around) Venus is the kind of feel-good scientific discovery this year has desperately needed.

That's not to mitigate the extremely important work scientists are doing to understand and cure COVID-19, or to grasp the climate science behind our historic hurricane season and the wildfires that have made the air quality on the West Coast downright Cytherean. But the anxiety and urgency driving such research in 2020 can also make me forget that scientific discoveries are a joy — and the Venus news is a reminder that there are still so many amazing things we have yet to learn, even about our own planetary neighbors next door. Jeva Lange

Glacier twice the size of Manhattan breaks off the Arctic's largest ice shelf

12:35 p.m.

Climate change is warming more than just the U.S.'s west coast.

Up north in Greenland, a 42-square-mile glacier broke off the Arctic's largest remaining ice shelf as ocean temperatures continue to warm. The Spalte Glacier has been disintegrating for several years, and after another year of record highs, finished its break this summer, BBC reports.

The Spalte Glacier was a piece of Nioghalvfjerdsfjorden, a massive ice shelf at the end of Northeast Greenland Ice Stream. It only recently became the largest remaining ice shelf as others also began to melt in warming waters. But it's starting to lose its area as well, as the part Greenland surrounding the ice stream has warmed by about 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit since 1980. Satellite imagery had shown the Spalte Glacier offshoot cracking since 2013, Business Insider notes. The broken Spalte Glacier and remaining ice shelf will only continue to melt as runoff water from melting pools on top of the ice.

Temperatures are spiking all over the world, leading glaciers to melt and contribute to sea level rise; to hotter and drier summers that exacerbate wildfires; and to warming oceans that worsen tropical storms. Kathryn Krawczyk

YouTube is launching a TikTok competitor called Shorts

12:26 p.m.
This illustration picture taken on July 24, 2019 in Paris shows the logo of the US Youtube logo application on the screen of a tablet.
MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images

Another TikTok competitor has arrived, this time from YouTube.

YouTube on Monday announced YouTube Shorts, which the company described as a "new way to express yourself in 15 seconds or less," allowing users to "shoot short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones" that can be recorded with music chosen from a "large library of songs." It's clearly meant to compete with TikTok, which is also based around users creating short videos often accompanied by music.

The rollout of YouTube Shorts comes as President Trump in recent weeks has threatened to ban TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, in the United States due to national security concerns unless its U.S. operations were sold to an American company. Ahead of Trump's deadline for a TikTok sale, the administration is reviewing a deal under which Oracle would become a "trusted technology partner" to TikTok, per Axios.

Shorts is just the latest TikTok competitor after Facebook also launched its own version called Instagram Reels, which similarly involves making short 15-second videos. ByteDance ahead of the launch of Reels slammed Facebook for what it described as "plagiarism."

YouTube will first launch an early beta of Shorts in India, where, CNBC notes, TikTok itself has been banned. Brendan Morrow

Vindman: Trump is Putin's 'free chicken'

10:34 a.m.
Alexander Vindman.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

In his first interview since testifying against President Trump during the impeachment trial earlier this year and subsequently leaving the U.S. Army after what he described as "a campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation," retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman used some colorful, poultry-based imagery to describe how he views Trump's relationship to Russia.

The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg asked Vindman if he considers Trump a Russian intelligence asset. Vindman hedged a bit, instead labeling Trump as a "useful idiot" — which Goldberg notes is not a blunt insult, but a term commonly used to describe "dupes of authoritarian regimes" — and a "fellow traveler" of Putin, meaning he shares his Russian counterpart's "loathing for Democratic norms." That, Vindman said, "makes him an unwitting agent of Putin."

He also said that if Russia does have "dirt" on Trump, as some of his critics have theorized, the Kremlin probably isn't actively blackmailing him. "They have more effective and less risky ways to employ him," Vindman said, adding that Trump looks up to Putin and wants to emulate him. Therefore, Moscow doesn't actually have to exert much energy to get what they want out of the American president. "In the Army," Vindman notes, "we call this 'free chicken,' something you don't have to work for — it just comes to you. This is what the Russians have in Trump: free chicken." And not many people are going to pass up free chicken. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

