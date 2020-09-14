See More Speed Reads
Report: DOJ's internal watchdog investigating Roger Stone's sentencing

8:29 p.m.
Roger Stone.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General has launched an investigation into Roger Stone's sentencing recommendation, two people familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Stone, a longtime friend and adviser of President Trump, was convicted last year of witness tampering and lying to investigators. Prosecutors working on the case said they were told to push for a lighter sentence than the seven to nine years they were considering, and this is what the watchdog is looking into, NBC News reports. Before the sentencing, Attorney General William Barr intervened, and Stone was ultimately sentenced to 40 months in prison. In July, Trump commuted his sentence.

In response to Barr's intervention, all four of the Stone prosecutors quit, including Aaron Zelinsky, who testified before Congress in June. He said he was told by the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia to endorse a lighter sentence for Stone, due to his relationship with Trump. One person with knowledge of the matter told NBC News Zelinsky's testimony is what prompted the Inspector General's Office to start the investigation. Catherine Garcia

Cousins of man killed in accident involving South Dakota's AG share concerns over investigation

7:21 p.m.
Jason Ravnsborg.
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

More details emerged on Monday about a Saturday night car crash involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (R).

During an impromptu press conference on Sunday night, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) announced that Ravnsborg had been involved in a fatal car accident near Highmore. She did not share any additional information. Almost immediately, Ravnsborg's office released a statement saying he was uninjured in the crash and was cooperating with the investigation.

On Monday, state investigators with the Department of Public Safety said Ravnsborg reported that he struck a deer with his 2011 Ford Taurus on Saturday night, but he had actually hit a man, whose body was found on Sunday. Ravnsborg's office said he called 911 after the accident, but state investigators did not reveal whether he reported the crash via 911. The accident took place as Ravnsborg drove home from a dinner hosted by the Spink County Republicans.

The victim has been identified as Joseph Boever, 56. His cousin, Victor Nemec, told KELO-TV that earlier Saturday, Boever had crashed his truck into a hay bale near Highway 14, and planned on fixing it Sunday. Nemec doesn't think Ravnsborg called 911, because no sirens were heard leaving Highmore on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, Nemec wasn't able to get in touch with Boever, and when he drove by the spot where his cousin left his truck and saw police officers and emergency vehicles, he called authorities looking for information. Victor and his brother, Nick Nemec, were asked to identify Boever's body later that night. "My worst fear is that they're trying to get ducks in a row to absolve the attorney general of any wrongdoing," Nick told KELO-TV. He added that it was upsetting to think that the body may have been out there overnight, as the family doesn't "know if cousin Joe was laying on the highway for 22 hours or if they had bagged him up before that." The Department of Public Safety said the investigation is ongoing. Catherine Garcia

Cheer's Jerry Harris is reportedly under investigation by the FBI for allegedly soliciting sex from minors

5:42 p.m.
Jerry Harris attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cheerleader Jerry Harris, who was featured in the hit Netflix documentary series Cheer, is reportedly being investigated by the FBI.

The FBI is examining allegations that 21-year-old Harris "solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors," USA Today reported on Monday, citing multiple sources. Agents executed a search warrant at a home in Naperville, Illinois, on Monday amid this investigation, says the report.

This probe reportedly came after allegations were brought to police by the private company Varsity, which conducts business in the cheerleading industry. Varsity's chief legal officer reportedly wrote to authorities regarding claims of "inappropriate sexual conduct" and included screenshots of Snapchat and text message exchanges.

An FBI special agent confirmed to USA Today that it is "conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in the area" but did not offer further information.

Harris was one of the breakout stars of Cheer, the cheerleading documentary series that debuted on Netflix in January to critical acclaim and which was nominated for six Emmys. He has not been charged and has not responded to the allegations in USA Today's report. Brendan Morrow

Jane Sanders says relationship between Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders is built on 'work' not friendship

5:39 p.m.
Bernie Sanders, Jane Sanders, and Joe Biden.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has gone on the record calling former Vice President Joe Biden — the man he is trying to help get elected to the White House after he was defeated by him in the race to become the Democratic presidential nominee earlier this year — a "good friend," but his wife, Jane Sanders doesn't love the characterization, which she describes as a false one, BuzzFeed News reports.

As Jane Sanders sees it, she and her husband "don't go out" or "get dinner" with Biden and his wife, Jill Biden. But, ultimately, it might just boil down to semantics. Jane Sanders told BuzzFeed the relationship she and her husband have with the Bidens is "built on work," and even if she has a more specific definition of friendship than the senator, she seems to view that work relationship positively. "There's a mutual respect," she said. "There's a trust and a collegiality."

Whatever the best way to describe the Sanders' connection with the Bidens is, it sounds stronger than the one they had with the Hillary and Bill Clinton in 2016, when the former beat Bernie Sanders out for the Democratic nomination. Jane Sanders did not explicitly criticize the Clintons, but she told BuzzFeed that she feels "better about this election than I do about 2016," and even though "it's not personal," she doesn't want to "revisit" four years ago. Read more at BuzzFeed News. Tim O'Donnell

Former Facebook data scientist details how company 'ignored' manipulation that likely affected elections worldwide

5:30 p.m.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook knew about dozens of election manipulation efforts around the world and either pushed them off or "ignored" them entirely, a former employee says.

In a 6,600-word memo obtained by BuzzFeed News, former Facebook data scientist Sophie Zhang details how she "found multiple blatant attempts by foreign national governments to abuse our platform on vast scales to mislead their own citizenry." But with limited resources, Zhang was often left to deal with those myriad attempts on her own, choosing either to prioritize them or push them off.

In her time at Facebook, Zhang said she had "personally made decisions that affected national presidents without oversight, and taken action to enforce against so many prominent politicians globally that I've lost count." That included finding inauthentic assets — fake accounts — aimed at boosting Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez; 10.5 million fake reactions and fans backing politicians in Brazil and the U.S.; and inauthentic activity supporting several Ukrainian politicians.

But Facebook tended to "focus on global activity that posed public relations risks, as opposed to electoral or civic harm," Buzzfeed News reports from the memo. And so Zhang, blaming a lack of resources devoted to the issue, was among a team providing "whack-a-mole" solutions to issues of global importance, Buzzfeed News continues. "Facebook projects an image of strength and competence to the outside world," Zhang wrote. "But the reality is that many of our actions are slapdash and haphazard accidents." And while she and other employees did the best jobs they could, Zhang said she's certain mistakes were made, and "I know that I have blood on my hands by now."

Zhang declined to speak with BuzzFeed News. A Facebook spokesperson said the company has "built specialized teams, working with leading experts, to stop bad actors from abusing our systems, resulting in the removal of more than 100 networks for coordinated inauthentic behavior," and that it investigated the instances Zhang outlined. Read more at BuzzFeed News. Kathryn Krawczyk

Smoke from the West Coast fires has reached all the way to Washington, D.C.

4:45 p.m.

You've seen the harrowing images of West Coast skies this past week, as wildfires continue to rage across California, Oregon, and Washington. Now, the smoke that created that apocalyptic orange glow has moved across the country, though the air quality and appearance is nowhere near as drastic as in the Pacific states.

The National Weather Service office in Sterling, Virginia, confirmed that the "hazy appearance to the sky" in the Washington, D.C. area on Monday is a result of smoke from the western fires getting caught in the jet stream and floating swiftly toward the Atlantic.

Indeed, both NASA and AirNow — which monitors U.S. air quality — predict the smoke plume area will stretch far and wide this week. Tim O'Donnell

California official implores Trump to take climate change seriously. Trump insists 'it'll start getting cooler.'

3:58 p.m.

Climate change is real, and it's almost certainly making the West Coast's wildfires worse. But even when faced with that reality in California on Monday, President Trump turned to his old favorite advice of forest management and then seemed to flat-out doubt climate change altogether.

Hundreds of thousands of acres of land are still on fire throughout California, Oregon, and Washington. In California alone, 3.2 million acres have burned so far this year, and 24 people have died in the biggest wildfires the state has ever seen. But just like he did during California's then-record wildfire season two years ago, Trump got off Air Force One in California on Monday and immediately suggested forest management — raking forest floors and performing controlled burns, for example — could solve all of California's problems.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) quickly took Trump to task on that statement during a meeting later Monday. While Newsom acknowledged forest management is an important part of reducing wildfire risk, he reminded Trump that most of California's wildfires are happening on federal land.

California's Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot again pleaded for Trump's understanding on the need to fight climate change, listing how a "warming trend" has sent temperatures soaring to record-breaking levels in both the summer and winter. "It'll start getting cooler. You just watch," Trump responded. "I wish science agreed with you," Crowfoot fired back. "Well, I don't think science knows actually," Trump continued.

Human-caused climate change is one thing science is very, very clear about. Kathryn Krawczyk

How Macy's is planning to hold a 'reimagined' Thanksgiving Day Parade amid the pandemic

3:19 p.m.
The Astronaut Snoopy balloon is prepared to float down the parade route during the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Paade on November 28, 2019 in New York City.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is going forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic — sort of.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) on Monday announced the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will not be live this year and won't "be the same parade we're used to." Macy's detailed the plan for its "reimagined" event.

The "traditional 2.5-mile parade route will not be utilized" this year, Macy's said. Instead, Macy's is planning a "television-broadcast-only production" focused around New York's Herald Square and will be reducing the number of participants by 75 percent and splitting them up over two days. Participants will be "socially distanced during performances," wearing face coverings and "additional personal protective equipment depending on their role."

Character balloons will be flown "without the traditional 80-100 handlers" as Macy's makes use of an "innovative, specially rigged anchor vehicle framework of five specialty vehicles," the company said. There will be no participants in the parade who are younger than 18, and the high school and college marching band performances that were previously selected are being put off until 2021.

"While it will certainly look different in execution, this year's Macy's Parade celebration will once again serve its historical purpose — to bring joy into the hearts of millions across the nation," said the parade's executive producer, Susan Tercero.

Macy's previously put on a modified version of its traditional Fourth of July fireworks, making use of displays in the days prior to July 4, NBC News notes. De Blasio said that as with the Fourth of July fireworks show, "it's really important to keep these traditions continuing." He added, "Next year, I look forward to things coming back in all their greatness so we can enjoy them together in person again." Brendan Morrow

