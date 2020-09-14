Report: DOJ's internal watchdog investigating Roger Stone's sentencing

-
Report: DOJ's internal watchdog investigating Roger Stone's sentencing8:29 p.m.
Cousins of man killed in accident involving South Dakota's AG share concerns over investigation7:21 p.m.
Cheer's Jerry Harris is reportedly under investigation by the FBI for allegedly soliciting sex from minors5:42 p.m.
Jane Sanders says relationship between Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders is built on 'work' not friendship5:39 p.m.
Former Facebook data scientist details how company 'ignored' manipulation that likely affected elections worldwide5:30 p.m.
Smoke from the West Coast fires has reached all the way to Washington, D.C.4:45 p.m.
California official implores Trump to take climate change seriously. Trump insists 'it'll start getting cooler.'3:58 p.m.
How Macy's is planning to hold a 'reimagined' Thanksgiving Day Parade amid the pandemic3:19 p.m.
