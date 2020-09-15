See More Speed Reads
It wasn't all bad
Edit

Oldest living American WWII veteran celebrates 111th birthday with military flyover

1:21 a.m.

For the past five years, the National World WWII Museum has helped Lawrence Brooks celebrate his birthday, and they kept the tradition alive for 2020.

Born on Sept. 12, 1909, Brooks turned 111 years old on Saturday. The New Orleans resident is the oldest known living U.S. veteran of World War II, serving in the predominantly Black 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and later the Philippines.

The great-grandfather's birthday celebrations are usually at the museum, but because of the pandemic, a party with social distancing was held in his front yard. As Brooks and his family watched from the porch, the museum's vocal trio, the Victory Belles, sang several songs, and the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team and The Big Easy Wing did a military flyover.

Brooks also received a cake and 10,000 birthday cards that had been sent to the museum. Amber Mitchell, assistant director of public engagement at the National WWII Museum, said in a statement that it was "meaningful for us to continue to celebrate Lawrence Brooks and his incredible life in a safe manner this year." Catherine Garcia

wolf whistle
Edit

Federal judge says Chad Wolf 'likely' not legitimate DHS secretary, suspends new asylum policies

1:20 a.m.
Chad Wolf
Alex Wong/Getty Images

A federal judge in Maryland ruled Friday that because the courts will likely agree that acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is serving in his position unlawfully, new asylum restrictions he enacted are "also 'in excess of ... authority,' and not 'in accordance with the law,'" CNN reported Monday night. The judge, Paula Xinis, suspended those restrictions on asylum seekers for two plaintiffs she found demonstrated standing in the case, Casa de Maryland Inc. (CASA) and Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project (ASAP).

The federal Government Accountability Office found last month that Wolf and his deputy, Ken Cuccinelli, were appointed in violation of the Vacancies Reform Act. Xinis read the law the same way the GAO did. "In sum, the court concludes that plaintiffs are likely to demonstrate (former acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin) McAleenan's appointment was invalid under the agency's applicable order of succession, and so he lacked the authority to amend the order of succession to ensure Wolf's installation as acting secretary," she wrote.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who joined 19 other state attorneys general and 10 cities and counties in challenging the asylum rules, welcomed the ruling. "Not only is this decision welcome news for asylum seekers who were unfairly targeted by the Trump administration, but the courts have now found that Chad Wolf has no authority at the Department of Homeland Security," James said.

Trump formally nominated Wolf as DHS secretary late last Thursday, after a DHS whistleblower alleged that Wolf and others worked to suppress information about Russian intervening to help President Trump in the upcoming election and downplay the threat of white supremacists. Wolf is unlikely to be confirmed before the election in any case, and all the policy changes he implemented in his 10 months as acting secretary are "in potential jeopardy amid legal challenges," The Associated Press reports. Peter Weber

under oath
Edit

Report: Fox News' Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs set to be deposed as part of Seth Rich lawsuit

12:18 a.m.
Sean Hannity.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Fox News host Sean Hannity and Fox Business anchor Lou Dobbs are set to be deposed next month as part of a lawsuit filed by the parents of Seth Rich, a Democratic National Committee staffer whose July 2016 murder in Washington, D.C., became fodder for conservative conspiracy theorists, The Daily Beast reports.

The deposition schedule was revealed in a Thursday court filing made by the Rich family, The Daily Beast says, and shows that Dobbs is scheduled to be deposed on Oct. 7, followed by Hannity on Oct. 30. The filing also states that Fox News attorneys said they "would refuse" to allow the deposition of host Laura Ingraham. She has accused the media of having an "aggressive lack of curiosity" about Rich's murder.

Police say Rich was killed during a botched robbery, but conspiracy theorists have tried to connect his death to the leaking of internal Democratic National Committee emails to WikiLeaks. This theory was parroted by conservative pundits, but debunked by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In May 2017, the Fox News website published a story by reporter Malia Zimmerman, which claimed the FBI found evidence on Rich's computer that tied him to WikiLeaks. On his Fox News show, Hannity called this potentially "one of the biggest scandals in American history." The story was retracted by the network later that month, claiming it didn't meet reporting standards, but Hannity continued to bolster it, saying on his radio show, "I retracted nothing."

In 2018, Rich's parents, Joel and Mary Rich, filed an emotional distress lawsuit against Fox News, Zimmerman, and former Fox guest Ed Butowsky, who paid a private investigator to look into Rich's murder. Butowsky was regularly in contact with Zimmerman before her story was published, and the lawsuit focuses on the interactions between Butowsky and Fox staffers, The Daily Beast reports. The Rich family's legal team and Fox News did not respond to The Daily Beast's requests for comments. Catherine Garcia

'experimental concentration camp'
Edit

Nurse, detained migrant women say mass hysterectomies performed by ICE contractor in Georgia

12:02 a.m.
ICE protesters
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Several legal advocacy groups filed a whistleblower complaint Monday alleging that an unusually large number of hysterectomies are being performed on detained migrant women at the Irwin County Detention Center (ICDC) in Ocilla, Georgia, run by the private prison firm LaSalle South Corrections to house Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees. A nurse who worked full-time at the facility until July and several migrant women interviewed by one nonprofit, Project South, said the women did not know why they were being sterilized.

"When I met all these women who had had surgeries, I thought this was like an experimental concentration camp," said one detainee who had spoken with five women given hysterectomies — removal of all or part of the uterus — between October and December 2019. "It was like they're experimenting with their bodies."

The nurse, Dawn Wooten, said female detainees at ICDC are often sent to one outside gynecologist in particular. "Everybody he sees has a hysterectomy — just about everybody," Wooten said. "Everybody's uterus cannot be that bad," she added. "We've questioned among ourselves like goodness he's taking everybody's stuff out. ... That's his specialty, he's the uterus collector. I know that's ugly ... is he collecting these things or something? ... Everybody he sees, he's taking all their uteruses out or he's taken their tubes out. What in the world."

The complaint, filed with the Department of Homeland Security's Office of the Inspector General, also details allegations of filthy conditions in cells, a critical shortage of personal protective equipment, and secrecy surrounding COVID-19. Wooten says there's "a silent pandemic" at ICDC.

LaSalle Corrections told The Intercept it "is firmly committed to the health and welfare of those in our care" and "deeply committed to delivering high-quality, culturally responsive services in safe and humane environments." ICE said it does not comment on matters before the Inspector General's office but "in general, anonymous, unproven allegations, made without any fact-checkable specifics, should be treated with the appropriate skepticism they deserve." Peter Weber

rulings
Edit

Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects appeal by Green Party candidate to reprint ballots

September 14, 2020
Voters in Wisconsin.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday ruled against the Green Party's presidential candidate who wanted to get on the state's November ballot.

The state's elections commission did not include the candidate, Howie Hawkins, and his running mate, Angela Walker, on the ballot due to discrepancies in their paperwork, and Wisconsin's top court ruled that Hawkins waited too long to challenge this decision. Had the court ruled in favor of Hawkins, tens of thousands of ballots that have been mailed to voters would have been invalidated.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, more voters are expected to mail in their ballots across the country, and Wisconsin election officials said they weren't sure if they would even be able to reprint more than one million ballots with Hawkins' name before the election.

"Election chaos averted," Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul (D) said in a statement, adding that the ruling "helped safeguard the smooth functioning of the upcoming election." Robert Smith, a spokesman for Hawkins, said the court's decision set a "dangerous precedent where a major party can effectively decide which minor parties can participate in elections by conjuring up arbitrary requirements on the fly to remove its opposition." The Green Party's legal team has ties to the Republican Party, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Catherine Garcia

Climate change is real
Edit

Biden: Trump is a 'climate arsonist' who doesn't grasp that 'damage from climate change is already here'

September 14, 2020
Joe Biden.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The fires raging in California, Oregon, and Washington are "hellish," Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Monday, and there will be more like them if President Trump is re-elected in November.

At least 35 people have died in the fires, which scientists and local leaders say are being exacerbated by climate change. Trump is a "climate arsonist" and "climate denier," Biden said, and has "no interest in meeting this moment" and doing something to slow down global warming. "We need a president who respects science," Biden declared. "Who understands that the damage from climate change is already here. Unless we take urgent action, it'll soon be more catastrophic."

Suburban voters are being courted by both Biden and Trump, and the president has claimed that if Biden wins, there will be chaos in neighborhoods across the country. Biden said that the real threat to the suburbs are wildfires, floods, and hurricanes. "If we have four more years of Trump's climate denial, how many suburbs will be burned in wildfires?" he asked. "How many suburban neighborhoods will have been flooded out? How many suburbs will have been blown away in super storms?"

As Biden spoke, Trump was in California, meeting with state officials. He attempted to pin the blame for the fires not on extreme weather caused by climate change, but rather forest mismanagement; more than three million acres have burned in California this year, with most shrublands, grasslands, and oak woodlands, not forest lands, the Los Angeles Times notes. A majority of the forests in the state are owned by the federal government and managed by the U.S. Forest Service.

Wade Crowfoot, Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D) secretary for natural resources, told Trump that climate change is real, and "if we ignore that science and sort of put our head in the sand and think it's all about vegetation management, we're not going to succeed together protecting Californians." Trump responded, "Okay. It'll start getting cooler. You just watch." Crowfoot told Trump he wished "science agreed with you," and the president retorted, "I don't think science knows, actually." Catherine Garcia

reports
Edit

Report: DOJ's internal watchdog investigating Roger Stone's sentencing

September 14, 2020
Roger Stone.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General has launched an investigation into Roger Stone's sentencing recommendation, two people familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Stone, a longtime friend and adviser of President Trump, was convicted last year of witness tampering and lying to investigators. Prosecutors working on the case said they were told to push for a lighter sentence than the seven to nine years they were considering, and this is what the watchdog is looking into, NBC News reports. Before the sentencing, Attorney General William Barr intervened, and Stone was ultimately sentenced to 40 months in prison. In July, Trump commuted his sentence.

In response to Barr's intervention, all four of the Stone prosecutors quit, including Aaron Zelinsky, who testified before Congress in June. He said he was told by the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia to endorse a lighter sentence for Stone, due to his relationship with Trump. One person with knowledge of the matter told NBC News Zelinsky's testimony is what prompted the Inspector General's Office to start the investigation. Catherine Garcia

investigations
Edit

Cousins of man killed in accident involving South Dakota's AG share concerns over investigation

September 14, 2020
Jason Ravnsborg.
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

More details emerged on Monday about a Saturday night car crash involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (R).

During an impromptu press conference on Sunday night, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) announced that Ravnsborg had been involved in a fatal car accident near Highmore. She did not share any additional information. Almost immediately, Ravnsborg's office released a statement saying he was uninjured in the crash and was cooperating with the investigation.

On Monday, state investigators with the Department of Public Safety said Ravnsborg reported that he struck a deer with his 2011 Ford Taurus on Saturday night, but he had actually hit a man, whose body was found on Sunday. Ravnsborg's office said he called 911 after the accident, but state investigators did not reveal whether he reported the crash via 911. The accident took place as Ravnsborg drove home from a dinner hosted by the Spink County Republicans.

The victim has been identified as Joseph Boever, 56. His cousin, Victor Nemec, told KELO-TV that earlier Saturday, Boever had crashed his truck into a hay bale near Highway 14, and planned on fixing it Sunday. Nemec doesn't think Ravnsborg called 911, because no sirens were heard leaving Highmore on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, Nemec wasn't able to get in touch with Boever, and when he drove by the spot where his cousin left his truck and saw police officers and emergency vehicles, he called authorities looking for information. Victor and his brother, Nick Nemec, were asked to identify Boever's body later that night. "My worst fear is that they're trying to get ducks in a row to absolve the attorney general of any wrongdoing," Nick told KELO-TV. He added that it was upsetting to think that the body may have been out there overnight, as the family doesn't "know if cousin Joe was laying on the highway for 22 hours or if they had bagged him up before that." The Department of Public Safety said the investigation is ongoing. Catherine Garcia

