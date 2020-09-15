Apple announces new fitness service and Apple One subscription bundles

Apple is finally set to start offering bundles of its subscription services as it adds another one, Fitness+, into the mix.

The company during an event on Tuesday announced Fitness+, a new service that provides virtual fitness classes for $9.99 a month. Apple described it as the "first fitness experience built for Apple Watch."

This is Apple's latest monthly subscription service, but the company on Tuesday also unveiled Apple One, offering bundles of its various services. There will be three bundle options, the first being Individual, which costs $14.95 a month and includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage.

Then there's Family, which costs $19.95 a month and includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage. This bundle can be shared by up to six family members, Apple said. Finally, there's Premier, which costs $29.95 a month and includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage. Like the Family plan, Premier can be shared by up to six people. Apple said the bundles will save users between $6 a month and over $25 a month.

Confused by all your individual Apple services? Apple announces a new bundle option called Apple One that allows you to combine Apple Services under one subscription price. https://t.co/ysLxyNsDUt #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/rDqDPoD1EI — WIRED (@WIRED) September 15, 2020

Bloomberg had previously reported that Apple was planning subscription bundles, at the time describing this as a "major bid by Apple to achieve the same loyalty" that Amazon has achieved with Amazon Prime. Brendan Morrow