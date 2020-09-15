CDC data shows thousands of patients caught coronavirus in hospitals while seeking care for other conditions

Sometimes when you want your biopic done right, you have to direct it yourself.

A movie about Madonna, which had previously been reported to be in the works with writer Diablo Cody, is coming from Universal Pictures. But which director will be chosen to tackle the story? None other than Madonna herself, per Variety. She's set to direct the film in addition to co-writing it with Cody.

"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world," Madonna said on Tuesday. "The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

Recently, Madonna teased that her biopic will focus on "my struggle as an artist trying to survive in a man's world as a woman," featuring moments including a "great scene of me writing 'Like a Prayer' with Pat Leonard." It hasn't yet been announced who might star as Madonna in the film — unless, of course, that role also ends up going to Madonna herself. Brendan Morrow