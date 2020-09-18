Lady Gaga's latest music video has a gut-punch of a twist ending

The ending of Lady Gaga's new video might not leave you quite as much of a blubbering mess as the last song in A Star Is Born, but it sure comes close.

Gaga on Friday released the music video for her song "911," which ends with an unexpected gut-punch: a (spoiler alert!) major twist ending revealing that the entire surreal video was just taking place inside her mind after a horrifying car accident.

On Instagram, Gaga said the video is "very personal to me," reflecting her "experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us." She has described the song as being "about an antipsychotic that I take," per Variety.