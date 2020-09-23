MSNBC's Joy Reid says Breonna Taylor charges imply 'no one killed' her

A grand jury decided not to charge the police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor with any counts directly related to her death, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday.

The decision to only charge one officer with endangering people in a neighboring apartment to Taylor's immediately sparked protests in Louisville. MSNBC host Joy Reid, meanwhile, appeared on the network to condemn the indictment. "There's nothing in this charge that accounts for [Taylor's] life or the value of it," Reid said, following up in a tweet to say the lack of charges implies "no one killed Breonna Taylor."

.@joyannreid: "There's nothing in this charge that mentions Breonna Taylor. There's nothing in this charge that accounts for her life or the value of it." pic.twitter.com/1SBn2AGugf — The ReidOut (@thereidout) September 23, 2020

Activist April Reign had a similar take on the situation, tweeting that "the grand jury didn't just decide that Breonna didn't matter; they decided that she didn't exist."

When we talk about the erasure of Black Women, this is Exhibit A. Literally the charges could’ve been the same if #BreonnaTaylor’s bedroom had been empty. The Grand Jury didn’t just decide that Breonna didn’t matter; they decided that she didn’t exist. #SheWillRise https://t.co/rXYkhscNBu — April (@ReignOfApril) September 23, 2020

CNN's Omar Jimenez meanwhile noted Cameron's comments make it seem likely the officers will never be charged over Taylor's death.

Point blank: More than 6 months after Breonna Taylor was killed, no officers have been charged directly with her death. And based on the Kentucky Attorney General's comments today, it's likely no one ever will be. #BreonnaTaylor — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) September 23, 2020

Taylor, a Black woman, was shot and killed when officers served a narcotics investigation warrant unrelated to her. Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker fired at the officers, as he claimed he thought someone was breaking in. Kathryn Krawczyk