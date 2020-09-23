MSNBC's Joy Reid says Breonna Taylor charges imply 'no one killed' her

See More Speed Reads
Climate change
Newsom signs executive order requiring all cars sold in California to be zero-emission by 2035

3:43 p.m.

California Gov. Newsom (D) on Wednesday signed an executive order that requires all cars sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035.

Newsom described the move as the biggest step yet in California's fight against climate change, which he has emphasized as the driving force behind the state's destructive wildfires. The transportation sector, Newsom said, is responsible for more than half of carbon pollution in the Golden State. "Our cars shouldn't make wildfires worse — and create more days filled with smoky air," he said. "Cars shouldn't melt glaciers or raise sea levels, threatening our cherished beaches and coastline."

The order is focused on new car sales, so people who own or want to sell their gas-powered cars will still be able to do so after 2035.

It's a lofty goal, but it's unclear how it will play out in reality, seeing as electric vehicles made up less than 8 percent of new car sales in 2019. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

diminished?
Dr. Birx is reportedly 'distressed' over the direction of Trump's coronavirus task force

3:39 p.m.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx listen during a news briefing on the latest development of the coronavir
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dr. Deborah Birx is reportedly "distressed" over the White House coronavirus task force's direction and is unsure whether she can stay in her job.

Birx, the White House coronavirus task force's response coordinator, has "told people around her that she is 'distressed' with the direction of the task force" and is "so unhappy with what she sees as her diminished role" on it that "she is not certain how much longer she can serve in her position," CNN reported on Wednesday. She has reportedly spent less time with the president in recent weeks.

This report comes after the White House added a new member to the task force, Dr. Scott Atlas, who has no background in infectious diseases and reportedly touted a controversial herd immunity strategy. Birx, according to CNN, views Atlas as an "unhealthy influence" on President Trump and believes that he is providing the president with "misleading information" about the efficacy of face masks in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Birx has also described "the situation inside the nation's response to the coronavirus as nightmarish," CNN writes.

A White House spokesperson told CNN that Trump "relies on the advice and counsel of all of his top health officials every day and any suggestion that their role is being diminished is just false." Birx herself didn't comment for the story, but one source cast doubt on the idea that she might leave the task force, saying, "She is a good soldier. I don't think she's going anywhere." Brendan Morrow

see you in a minute
Disney finally gives up on releasing Marvel's Black Widow in 2020

2:25 p.m.
Black Widow
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Marvel Studios

After Tenet's disappointing debut, it seems movie studios are increasingly throwing in the towel on releasing major blockbusters in 2020.

Disney on Wednesday announced another set of movie delays, and Marvel's Black Widow, which was scheduled to be released on Nov. 6 and was one of the last big movies still set to hit theaters in 2020, has been delayed to May 2021. It was previously delayed from May 2020. Subsequent Marvel movies were also delayed, with Eternals moving from February to November and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings being postponed from May to July.

The studio also delayed Steven Spielberg's West Side Story a year to Dec. 2021, placing it out of contention for the upcoming Academy Awards. Disney hasn't fully cleared out of 2020 just yet, with Pixar's Soul set to still hit theaters in November and Death on the Nile now set for December. Black Widow, though, was expected to be one of the year's highest-grossing films, and it leaving 2020 is another blow for reopened movie theaters, which experts have said may have to close again due to a lack of major new films to show.

All of this comes in the wake of Tenet opening in the United States in September, which the industry hoped would signal a return to moviegoing amid the pandemic. But with major markets like New York City and Los Angeles closed, the film's earnings in the U.S. have been seen as disappointing. Warner Bros., the studio behind Tenet, delayed its Wonder Woman sequel by nearly three months shortly after Tenet debuted in America.

With Black Widow delayed, one of the only giant 2020 blockbusters still standing is the James Bond movie No Time to Die. But experts aren't sure if it will ultimately be released in November, with The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit tweeting, "For those who think that they'll still be seeing movies this year, I'm sorry to give you bad news." Brendan Morrow

Breonna Taylor
No police officers charged directly for role in Breonna Taylor's death

2:14 p.m.

A Kentucky grand jury announced Wednesday that Brett Hankison, a former Louisville Police Department detective, has been indicted on three charges of wanton endangerment during a police raid in March that resulted in the killing of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman and emergency medical worker. None of the three officers involved in the raid were were directly charged for their role in Taylor's death — Hankison's charge is related to firing his gun into a neighboring apartment — and Kentucky's Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the investigation found the other two officers were justified in their use of force.

The officers entered the 26-year-old Taylor's apartment on the night of March 13 with a no-knock warrant, which have since been banned by Louisville's Metro Council, during a narcotics investigation. The warrant was connected to a suspect who did not live at the apartment and no drugs were found inside, but police exchanged fire with Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, after bursting in. The officers shot Taylor multiple times (Cameron said ballistics analysis created reasonable doubt as to which officer fired the fatal shot.) Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but the case was dropped, and he maintains he fired in self-defense, thinking an intruder had broken in.

Taylor's death, along with the killing of George Floyd, sparked nationwide demonstrations against police brutality, and protesters have for months called for the officers to be charged. Early reactions to the grand jury's decision were not positive, and protesters have begun marching in Louisville. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

one more year
The Metropolitan Opera won't reopen until September 2021

1:25 p.m.
View of the Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on October 5, 2018 in New York City.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The Metropolitan Opera has scrapped its full 2020-21 season and will remain shuttered for at least an additional year.

The Met, which previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, announced its "extremely difficult decision" on Wednesday, saying that it was made based on health experts' recommendations.

"Because of the many hundreds of performers who are required to rehearse and perform in close quarters and because of the company's large audience, it was determined that it would not be safe for the Met to resume until a vaccine is widely in use, herd immunity is established, and the wearing of masks and social distancing is no longer a medical requirement," a statement from the Met said. "Health officials have said this will likely take at least five to six months after a vaccine is initially made available."

The Met also said that its 2021-22 season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 27, 2021, with Terence Blanchard's Fire Shut up in my Bones. The announcement, The New York Times writes, is "likely to send ripples of concern through New York and the rest of the country," and as other theaters and similar venues look to when they can reopen, it "may well prove to be a bellwether." Brendan Morrow

Facebook
Mark Zuckerberg claims he's 'probably been the most outspoken CEO in the country' against Trump

1:25 p.m.
Mark Zuckerberg.
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

In leaked audio recordings from internal Facebook meetings obtained by The Verge, founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg can be heard attempting to juggle the calls from his generally liberal-leaning employees to take a harder line against the Trump administration and complaints about censorship of posts from the site's more conservative user base.

Zuckerberg's comments weren't too far off from those he's made publicly, and he maintained his belief that Facebook has to "take into account that there are different views on different things, and that if someone disagrees with a view, that doesn't necessarily mean that they're hateful or have bad intent."

In one recording, Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg can be heard echoing this sentiment to the company's incoming interns, telling them "what we do is really try not to take a point of view" and explaining that she doesn't let her own "very strong point of view on this president ... enter into my judgments when I'm doing policy changes."

At the same time, Zuckerberg, at one company Q&A session in July, addressed employees' concerns that he might be too soft on Trump. "I think I've probably been the most outspoken CEO in the country against — on the many things that I disagree with this president on," he said, citing his disapproval of Trump's stances on immigration and climate change, as well as his "divisive and inflammatory rhetoric, that I've called disgusting." Read more at The Verge. Tim O'Donnell

'you've done that repetitively'
Fauci blasts Rand Paul for 'not listening' in COVID-19 hearing

12:53 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci just blasted Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) for repeatedly "not listening" to health experts during a COVID-19 hearing.

When Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified before the Senate on Wednesday, Paul grilled him about whether he has "any second thoughts" about his COVID-19 "mitigation recommendations," with Paul questioning the purpose of coronavirus lockdowns, comparing the United States' approach to Sweden's, and claiming that "mitigation efforts have failed to flatten the curve" and that it's not possible to alter "the course of an infectious disease through crowd control."

Fauci strongly pushed back against Paul's assertions, telling him it's not "appropriate" to compare Sweden to the United States and that he doesn't regret recommending physical distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19. When Paul accused Fauci of "jumping up and down" over New York's handling of the pandemic despite its high number of deaths, Fauci again shot back, saying, "You misconstrued that, senator, and you've done that repetitively in the past."

Paul also claimed that New York has been able to lower its number of COVID-19 cases due to "community immunity," another assertion that Fauci pushed back against.

"I challenge that, senator," Fauci said. "...This happens with Senator Rand all the time. You are not listening to what the director of the CDC said, that in New York, it's about 22 percent. If you believe 22 percent is herd immunity, I believe you're alone in that."

Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned in the hearing that "a majority of our nation, more than 90 percent of the population, remain susceptible" to COVID-19. Brendan Morrow

