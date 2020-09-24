Minnesota 5-year-old finishes quest to visit 67 waterfalls

-
Minnesota 5-year-old finishes quest to visit 67 waterfalls1:36 a.m.
-
Biden's campaign assures voters the U.S. 'is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House'1:53 a.m.
-
Trump says the election 'will end up in the Supreme Court.' Election experts explain why that's so ominous.1:14 a.m.
-
Acting DHS secretary says white supremacists are 'most persistent and lethal' threat within U.S.12:27 a.m.
-
2 police officers shot in LouisvilleSeptember 23, 2020
-
Schiff: Trump's refusal to commit to peaceful transition shows he is 'desperate' and a 'would-be dictator'September 23, 2020
-
Breonna Taylor's family calls grand jury decision 'outrageous and offensive' to her memorySeptember 23, 2020
-
Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of powerSeptember 23, 2020
1:36 a.m.
Biden's campaign assures voters the U.S. 'is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House'
1:53 a.m.
Trump says the election 'will end up in the Supreme Court.' Election experts explain why that's so ominous.
1:14 a.m.
Acting DHS secretary says white supremacists are 'most persistent and lethal' threat within U.S.
12:27 a.m.
September 23, 2020
Schiff: Trump's refusal to commit to peaceful transition shows he is 'desperate' and a 'would-be dictator'
September 23, 2020
September 23, 2020
September 23, 2020