Fox News polls show Biden leading Trump in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Nevada

Fox News surveyed likely voters in the battleground states of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Nevada, and found that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads President Trump in all three.

There aren't many undecided voters, and Biden's support is at 50 percent or better in each state. In all three states, more than half of those who say they will vote in person support Trump, while majorities of those planning on voting by mail back Biden.

In Nevada, Biden has a 52-41 percent lead over Trump. Biden leads Trump among seniors, women, and voters under 35, while Trump has the support of whites, whites without a college degree, and rural voters. In 2016, Trump lost Nevada by less than 3 points, receiving about 46 percent of the vote.

In Ohio, Biden has a 50-45 percent lead over Trump. Women are giving Biden a boost, backing him over Trump by 14 points, while men support Trump by 4 points. Biden's overall advantage comes primarily from his 75-point lead among non-white people. In 2016, Trump won Ohio by 8 points, with 52 percent of the vote.

In Pennsylvania, Biden has a 51-44 percent lead over Trump. Trump eked out a win here in 2016, taking the state by less than 1 percentage point. The poll found that 8 percent of people who voted for Trump in 2016 are Biden supporters today, and 54 percent of respondents disapprove of Trump's job performance. Biden is up 5 points among suburban voters and 18 points among suburban women, while Trump is up 8 points among rural voters.

Republican pollster Daron Shaw conducts the Fox News survey with Democrat Chris Anderson, and he said Trump's "surprise 2016 win in Pennsylvania was driven by his mobilization of voters in the northern and central regions of the state. He needs that kind of support again and a slight tick up among suburban voters to pull even here."

The polls were conducted by telephone Sept. 20 to 23, with 810 likely voters in Nevada, 830 likely voters in Ohio, and 856 likely voters in Pennsylvania. They were selected at random from statewide voter files. Each state has a margin sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points. Catherine Garcia