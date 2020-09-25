See More Speed Reads
It wasn't all bad
Couple poses for 60th anniversary photos wearing their original wedding attire

1:34 a.m.

To celebrate 60 years of marriage, Lucille and Marvin Stone put on the same dress and tuxedo they wore to tie the knot and held a photo shoot, laughing and smiling just like they did on their wedding day.

Lucille, 81, and Marvin, 88, live in Kearney, Nebraska. They met while working at the same high school — she taught home economics, while he was a math, English, and geometry instructor — and married on Aug. 21, 1960, with Lucille donning a white dress with lace that she made by hand. For their anniversary this summer, they called local photographer Katie Autry and asked if she would take pictures of them in their original wedding attire.

"Being in their space, you could see how much they care about each other and that's a rare thing to find," Autry told Good Morning America. The Stones have three children, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, and they shared with Autry their tips for a lasting marriage, including think before you speak and be kind to your spouse. "We've had some disagreements," Lucille told ABC News, "but on the big things, we're pretty much on the same track." Catherine Garcia

2020 Senate races
GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler offered Trump $50 million to sink GOP challenger, GOP congressman claimed

2:26 a.m.
Sen. Kelly Loeffler
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

At least two Senate elections Nov. 3 are actually special elections, but while the winner of the Arizona race will take office early, Georgia's contest is almost certainly headed to a January runoff. The appointed incumbent, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), is ahead slightly in the polls, but GOP challenger Rep. Doug Collins (Ga.) and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock are essentially tied in close second place. Loeffler, who is very wealthy, tried to pay President Trump to make Collins go away, according to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a Collins ally.

"This is what the Loeffler team went to the Trump team with," Gaetz said at a campaign event last week, The Daily Beast reported Thursday. "They went and said, 'Look, you guys gotta get Doug Collins out of this race.' … She said, 'I have $50 million for this project, and I can either spend my $50 million getting new voters and helping the Trump campaign, or I can spend that $50 million taking out Doug Collins.'"

Gaetz's version of events isn't the only one, and other sources told The Daily Beast the offer from Loeffler's camp was more nuanced, with money dangled to support other Senate candidates, not Trump, or at least relayed to Trump using Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as an intermediary. "Basically it was to get McConnell and the Senate committee behind Loeffler and to not support Collins,'" a source told The Daily Beast.

Whatever was said or wasn't said, Trump has remained neutral in the race and Loeffler's husband, New York Stock Exchange Chairman Jeffrey Sprecher, has so far reported giving $1 million to a super PAC supporting Trump and a six-figure contribution to another GOP PAC, Trump Victory, The Washington Examiner reports, nothing these checks are nowhere "near the $50 million that Gaetz suggested they would spend." You can read more at The Daily Beast. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles King Trump
The Late Show and The Daily Show have contingency plans if Trump refuses to leave office

1:31 a.m.

"Thanks to Donald 'Junta" Trump, we just don't have enough time to cover some of the more fun stories," like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lugging suitcases of dirty laundry to Washington so the White House will clean it for free, Trevor Noah said on Thursday's Daily Show. But it's hard to care too much about these smaller stories "when the world's oldest democracy is about to become the world's newest dictatorship."

"I never thought I would see the day where an American president would threaten not to accept an election defeat," Noah said. "Because let's be honest, this is something you hear about in some random country where America steps in to enforce democracy. I feel like now it's only fair that those countries should send peacekeepers to the U.S."

"By Trump saying that he refuses to leave peacefully, he's basically threatening a coup," Noah said, and "if you've paid any attention to Donald Trump over the past five years, it's no surprise that he likes the idea of being a dictator. I mean, he's written more love letters to Kim Jong Un than his own wife. The question is, will other Republicans allow him to get away with it?" Despite some reassuring tweets, "there is nothing the GOP can do put people at ease," he concluded. "They try and reassure people all the time and then what to they do? They always end up backing Trump." Noah asked Roy Wood Jr. for his thoughts, and Wood preached calm — as he packed to flee to Canada.

"I will say, man, Donald Trump has gone on quite the journey," Noah said. "The man spent his entire life as one of the world's most famous landlords, and now he's turning into the world's most famous squatter. I bet even if Joe Biden wins, they're gonna find Trump in the White House basement someday living that Parasite life."

The Late Show had its own ideas for how to get rid of a pest that won't leave the White House. Watch below. Peter Weber

scotus
Democratic lawmakers plan to introduce bill on Supreme Court term limits

12:37 a.m.
The Supreme Court.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Three Democratic lawmakers plan on introducing legislation next week that would limit Supreme Court justice terms to 18 years, Reuters reports.

The Supreme Court Term Limits and Regular Appointments Act would allow a president to nominate two justices per four-year term. After retirement, a justice would become "senior" and rotate to lower courts, Reuters says. The bill, which will be introduced on Tuesday by Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.), and Don Beyer (D-Va.), exempts current justices.

This measure comes in the wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death last week, as President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) aim to confirm Trump's third Supreme Court pick ahead of the Nov. 3 election. "It would save the country a lot of agony and help lower the temperature over fights for the court that go to the fault lines of cultural issues and is one of the primary things tearing at our social fabric," Khanna told Reuters.

On average, justices now spend more than 25 years on the court. Conservative and liberal legal scholars support term limits, although some believe they could only be enacted through a constitutional amendment. Read more at Reuters. Catherine Garcia

2020 ad watch
Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw parachute-jumps, assembles a team in a long, action hero-themed ad

12:19 a.m.

"Who says campaign ads have to suck?" Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) asked, introducing a new group political ad he modestly describes as "Mission Impossible meets the Avengers." The ad definitely has the vibe of an action-hero movie trailer, only longer — it clocks in at nearly 4 minutes. The point seems to be to boost the profile of five Republicans running for Congress, three of them military veterans like Crenshaw.

The expensive-looking ad has CGI explosions, Crenshaw jumping out of a plane, jocular banter, a teased martial arts fight between the two female candidates, and, for some reasons, a British woman telling a U.S. congressman what mission he is supposed to accomplish. If you want to know what these six candidates hope to do for you in Congress, you'll have to search out their websites.

Texas Democrats picked up a number of seats in the 2018 midterms, and the Republican national Committee just wired Texas Republicans $1.3 million for this election. "Fantastic ad by Dan Crenshaw with compelling message: in 2020, Republicans worry they may lose Texas," anti-Trump conservative David Frum tweeted.

Crenshaw's opponent, Sima Ladjevardian, is not a military veteran, but at least two-high profile Democratic candidates running for office are Air Force veterans — as they also note in their ads, more appropriately. One of them, MJ Hegar, is running about 7 points behind Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) in recent polls.

And Air Force veteran Gina Ortiz Jones is running against one of Crenshaw's "avengers" — Navy vet Tony Gonzales, the "cyber warfare expert" whose talents Crenshaw said were put to better use running for Congress — for the open seat being vacated by Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas). The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race "lean Democratic." Peter Weber

2020 polls
Fox News polls show Biden leading Trump in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Nevada

September 24, 2020
Joe Biden.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Fox News surveyed likely voters in the battleground states of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Nevada, and found that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads President Trump in all three.

There aren't many undecided voters, and Biden's support is at 50 percent or better in each state. In all three states, more than half of those who say they will vote in person support Trump, while majorities of those planning on voting by mail back Biden.

In Nevada, Biden has a 52-41 percent lead over Trump. Biden leads Trump among seniors, women, and voters under 35, while Trump has the support of whites, whites without a college degree, and rural voters. In 2016, Trump lost Nevada by less than 3 points, receiving about 46 percent of the vote.

In Ohio, Biden has a 50-45 percent lead over Trump. Women are giving Biden a boost, backing him over Trump by 14 points, while men support Trump by 4 points. Biden's overall advantage comes primarily from his 75-point lead among non-white people. In 2016, Trump won Ohio by 8 points, with 52 percent of the vote.

In Pennsylvania, Biden has a 51-44 percent lead over Trump. Trump eked out a win here in 2016, taking the state by less than 1 percentage point. The poll found that 8 percent of people who voted for Trump in 2016 are Biden supporters today, and 54 percent of respondents disapprove of Trump's job performance. Biden is up 5 points among suburban voters and 18 points among suburban women, while Trump is up 8 points among rural voters.

Republican pollster Daron Shaw conducts the Fox News survey with Democrat Chris Anderson, and he said Trump's "surprise 2016 win in Pennsylvania was driven by his mobilization of voters in the northern and central regions of the state. He needs that kind of support again and a slight tick up among suburban voters to pull even here."

The polls were conducted by telephone Sept. 20 to 23, with 810 likely voters in Nevada, 830 likely voters in Ohio, and 856 likely voters in Pennsylvania. They were selected at random from statewide voter files. Each state has a margin sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points. Catherine Garcia

sports in the time of coronavirus
Pac-12 football season to start Nov. 6

September 24, 2020
The Pac-12 logo on a football field.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Pac-12 voted Thursday to kick off a seven-game football season on Nov. 6, with the championship game set for Dec. 18.

In August, the conference voted to postpone fall sports until the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the conference has been able to secure daily COVID-19 testing for athletes, The Associated Press reports. The Big Ten also previously voted to postpone the fall football season, but reversed course earlier this month, saying play would start on Oct. 24. Four football games scheduled for this weekend, including Notre Dame at Wake Forest, have been canceled due to players becoming infected by the coronavirus.

Looking ahead to winter sports, the Pac-12 said men's and women's basketball will start on Nov. 25, but fans will not be allowed to attend any games on Pac-12 campuses. Universities will have to work with local public health officials to determine when practice can start for wrestling, women's gymnastics, and men's and women's swimming and diving. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Report: Member of HHS Secretary Alex Azar's security detail tests positive for coronavirus

September 24, 2020
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
Pete Marovich/Getty Images

A member of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar's security detail tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, two people with knowledge of the matter told Politico on Thursday.

Azar has been tested and the HHS headquarters has been thoroughly cleaned to prevent the spread of the virus, Politico reports. This is the first known instance of a staffer who regularly interacts with Azar testing positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, Azar traveled with President Trump to Charlotte, North Carolina. A spokesperson for Azar told Politico they could not comment on whether any staffer tested positive for coronavirus, but did say the secretary "practices social distancing guidelines as recommended by the CDC and wears a cloth face mask in any setting where social distancing isn't possible. Furthermore, he is tested regularly for COVID-19 before attending meetings at the White House and the results of all tests have been negative." Catherine Garcia

