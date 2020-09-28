See More Speed Reads
Trump Taxes
Most of Trump's charitable tax write-offs are reportedly for not developing property he owns

1:25 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump's tax records show he has classified his Seven Springs estate in Bedford, New York, as an investment property, The New York Times reports, but his son Eric Trump has described it as his family's "home base."

Seven Springs sits on 200 acres and boasts three pools and multiple carriage houses, according to the Trump Organization. Trump purchased the property in 1996 with the intention of building 15 private homes, a golf course, and a clubhouse on the land, but local residents were able to stop the development, citing concerns over traffic and pollution.

In 2014, Trump classified Seven Springs as an investment property rather than a personal residence, and since then he has written off $2.2 million in property taxes as a business expense, the Times reports. That same year, Eric Trump told Forbes Seven Springs is "really our compound," and served as "home base for us for a long, long time." The Trump Organization's website also says the property is currently "used as a retreat for the Trump family."

Trump also placed a conservation easement on the land in 2015, meaning he signed a deal with a land conservancy, agreeing to leave most of the property untouched. In exchange for this, Trump claimed a $21.1 million charitable tax donation, the Times reports. His tax records show that over the years, Trump has claimed four conservation easement deductions on his taxes, which represent about $119.3 million of the roughly $130 million in personal and corporate charitable contributions he has reported to the Internal Revenue Service, the Times reports. When asked for comment about Seven Springs, Alan Garten, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, did not respond. Catherine Garcia

Trump Taxes
Trump apparently paid 200 times more in taxes to India and the Philippines than U.S. income tax in 2017

2:46 a.m.
Trump and Rodrigo Duterte
Athit Perawongmetha/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump paid no income tax in 11 of the 18 years from 2000 to 1018, The New York Times reported late Sunday, citing copies of tax records it had legally obtained from unidentified sources, but he did pay $750 in both 2016 and 2017.

But he did report paying taxes on a number of his overseas ventures, which brought in $73 million in revenue (not profit) in his first two years in the White House, the Times reports. But "in 2017, the president's $750 contribution to the operations of the U.S. government was dwarfed by the $15,598 he or his companies paid in Panama, the $145,400 in India and the $156,824 in the Philippines."

A Trump organization lawyer pointed out to the Times that Trump did pay more in federal taxes — likely meaning Social Security and Medicare contributions and taxes for his household employees. And the Times notes that Trump "paid substantial federal income taxes for the first time in his life," $70.1 million, from 2005 to 2007, when the tax-reducing power of nearly a billion in 1995 losses dried up and he started earning serious money from The Apprentice and related licensing deals — but he recouped most of that money, plus interest, starting in 2010 by taking advantage of an obscure provision of a bill passed after the 2008 financial meltdown.

The $72.9 million tax refund Trump eventually secured has been under scrutiny by the Internal Revenue Service and the bipartisan Joint Committee on Taxation since 2011, and if the audit finds he cheated — the Times suggests that's at least possible — he could owe the U.S. government more than $100 million.

Trump's foreign business entanglements also pose a long list of potential conflicts of interest, both foreign and domestic, and Turkey has been particularly aggressive in wielding its leverage, the Times reports. The good news for Trump is that the records the Times obtained don't "reveal any previously unreported connections to Russia." Read more (in depth or in brief) at The New York Times. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Arkansas man learns the 'interesting and shiny' crystal he found is a 9.07-carat diamond

2:20 a.m.
Kevin Kinard holds up his diamond.
Waymon Cox/Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism via AP

Kevin Kinard has visited Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park numerous times over the last 25 years, and "never in a million years" did he dream that he would end up finding a 9.07-carat diamond.

Kinard, a 33-year-old bank manager, first visited Crater of Diamonds State Park on a field trip in the second grade. On Labor Day, he went to the park with some friends to see if they could find any gemstones or minerals, and after sifting for about 10 minutes, Kinard decided to take a walk. While doing some surface searching, he spotted a crystal about the size of a marble. "It kind of looked interesting and shiny, so I put it in my bag and kept searching," Kinard said in a press release. "I just thought it might've been glass."

At Crater of Diamonds State Park, visitors hunt for gemstones, rocks, and minerals on the eroded surface of a volcanic crater, and workers at the Diamond Discovery Center are available to help identify what they found. Kinard said he almost didn't stop to have his finds checked because he didn't think he came across anything special, and when he was told he discovered a 9.07-carat diamond — the second-largest ever found in the park's 48-year history — he was in "complete shock."

Kinard decided to name his diamond the Kinard Friendship Diamond, choosing the moniker because "we love to travel together and had such a great time out here. It was a very humbling experience." Catherine Garcia

Trump Taxes
Report: Trump's tax write-offs range from Trump Jr.'s Russia-related legal fees to Apprentice haircuts

12:11 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

President Trump's tax filings show that since 2015, business has been booming at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, thanks to an influx in new members and an initiation fee increase that went into effect when Trump was inaugurated in January 2017, The New York Times reports, citing Trump tax records covering more than two decades.

The Times found that when Trump announced he was running for president in 2015, Mar-a-Lago became inundated with new members. In 2014, the club earned $664,000 in initiation fees, and that number went up to just under $6 million in 2016; in January 2017, Trump doubled the cost of initiation.

The Internal Revenue Service says that for a business expense to be deducted, it must be "ordinary and necessary." Business expenses at Mar-a-Lago for 2017 included $109,433 for linens and silver, $197,829 for landscaping, and $210,000 for event photography. The tax returns also show Trump has written off expenses related to travel from his different homes and properties, including meals and aircraft fuel, as well as grooming costs — he wrote off the more than $70,000 he spent on his hair while working on his reality show The Apprentice, the Times reports.

The IRS says legal fees can be deducted when they are "directly related to operating your business," but this does not include "legal fees paid to defend charges that arise from participation in a political campaign." Nevertheless, Trump's tax records show the Trump Corporation wrote off business expenses paid to Alan Futerfas, a criminal defense lawyer who was hired to represent Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., during the inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, the Times reports.

This was in relation to investigators looking into Trump Jr.'s role in setting up a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower where Russians promised to provide damaging information on Hillary Clinton, and when Trump Jr. testified before Congress in 2017, Futerfas was with him. Futerfas, who additionally represented Trump's now-shuttered charitable foundation, received at least $1.9 million in 2017 and 2018 from the Trump Corporation, the Times reports, and the business also wrote off the $259,684 it paid Williams & Jensen, a second law firm hired to represent Trump Jr. Read more at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255
Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalized for emotional distress

September 27, 2020
Brad Parscale
Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Brad Parscale, a key figure in President Trump's two campaigns, was taken from his house in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday night after a SWAT team responded to a call from his wife that he was heavily armed and threatening to kill himself, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. He was transported to the hospital under the Baker Act, a Florida law that allows families to involuntarily admit people for emergency mental health treatment.

"When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with the armed subject's wife, who advised her husband was armed and had access to multiple firearms inside the residence and was threatening to harm himself," Fort Lauderdale Police Department Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw told CNN. Police officers "developed a rapport, and safely negotiated for him to exit the home," where he "was detained without injury." Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Karen Dietrich said the encounter at the house "was very short," adding, "We went and got him help."

Parscale, 44, ran Trump's digital operations during his 2016 campaign and was campaign manager for his 2020 run until July, when he was demoted but kept on in a senior position. Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtagh said in a statement that "Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him," and appeared to blame Trump's critics for his distress: "The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they've done to this man and his family."

Parscale told the Sun Sentinel after moving to Fort Lauderdale from Texas two years ago that he chose the heavily Democratic city because he loved boating and paying no state income tax. "Politics aside, this fellow obviously suffers from emotional distress," Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis (D) told the newspaper Sunday night. "I'm glad he didn't do any harm to himself or others I commend our SWAT team for being able to negotiate a peaceful ending to this." Peter Weber

Trump Taxes
Report: Financial records appear to show Ivanka Trump got 'consulting fees' to reduce father's tax bill

September 27, 2020
Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump.
Dominique Jacovides/AFP via Getty Images

Tax records obtained by The New York Times appear to show that President Trump reduced his taxable income by treating his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, as a consultant, then deducting this as a business expense.

The Times reports that Trump Organization tax records show between 2010 and 2018, President Trump wrote off as business expenses $26 million in "consulting fees." The consultants are not listed by name, but the Times compared the tax records to financial disclosures Ivanka Trump filed when she started working at the White House in 2017 as a senior adviser to her father. Ivanka Trump reported receiving $747,622 in payments from a consulting company she co-owned — the same exact amount in consulting fees the Trump Organization claimed as tax deductions for hotel projects in Hawaii and Vancouver.

As an executive officer with the Trump Organization, Ivanka Trump managed the Hawaii and Vancouver hotel projects, "meaning she appears to have been treated as a consultant on the same hotel deals that she helped manage as part of her job at her father's business," the Times said. Ivanka Trump earned a salary of about $480,000 while serving as an executive with the Trump Organization, and the amount jumped up to $2 million after her father became president, the Times reports; since leaving to work in the White House, she has not received a salary from the company.

The tax filings also show that Trump collected $5 million for a hotel deal in Azerbaijan and reported $1.1 million in consulting fees and made $3 million in Dubai while reporting a $630,000 consulting fee. People with direct knowledge of the deals told the Times they were not aware of any consultants or third parties who would have been paid in connection with the projects. When asked about the matter, Alan Garten, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, did not comment.

The Internal Revenue Service said for consulting fees to be deducted as an expense, they must be an "ordinary and necessary" part of running a business, and the recipient must still pay income tax. Catherine Garcia

Trump Taxes
Trump calls report on taxes 'totally fake news,' says IRS treats him 'very, very badly'

September 27, 2020
Donald Trump.
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

President Trump on Sunday said The New York Times' report on his tax returns is "totally fake news."

The Times obtained tax return data extending for more than two decades, which shows Trump has largely avoided paying taxes because he reported losing substantially more than he made. Trump was asked about the Times' report during a press conference, and he responded, "Actually, I pay taxes. You'll see that as soon as my tax returns, they're under audit, they've been under audit for a long time." He went on to accuse the Internal Revenue Service of treating him "very, very badly," adding that he will be "proud to show" his returns once they are no longer being audited.

The IRS audits every sitting president's returns, and has said individuals are allowed to make their tax returns public while an audit is being conducted. Catherine Garcia

Trump Taxes
New York Times: Trump largely avoided paying taxes for years

September 27, 2020
Donald Trump.
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

The New York Times has obtained tax return records for President Trump covering more than two decades, and they show that Trump paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 and paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the last 15 years, primarily because he reported losing more money than he made.

Trump has not made his tax filings public, and the information made its way to the Times via sources with legal access to it. The filings contain information Trump disclosed to the Internal Revenue Service, but do not reveal his net worth. Trump has said his tax returns aren't as important as the annual financial disclosures he must submit as president; comparing the two, the Times found that in 2018, Trump put in his disclosure he made at least $434.9 million, while the tax records show he incurred $47.4 million in losses.

During Trump's first two years in the White House, he received $73 million from overseas operations. Most of this came from his golf properties in Ireland and Scotland, but it also included millions in licensing fees: $3 million from the Philippines, $2.3 million from India, and $1 million from Turkey. In 2017, the same year he paid $750 in U.S. income taxes, Trump paid $156,824 in taxes in the Philippines and $145,000 in taxes in India, the Times reports.

The tax returns show that since 2010, Trump has failed to pay back $287 million to lenders, and within the next four years, more than $300 million in loans that he is personally responsible for will come due. Trump Tower in Manhattan is what is helping keep Trump afloat, the Times reports — the retail and commercial space has delivered $336.3 million in profits since 2000.

Alan Garten, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, told the Times "most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate" in the newspaper's report, adding that over the last decade, Trump "has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government, including paying millions in personal taxes since announcing his candidacy in 2015." The Times notes when Garten says "personal taxes," he seems to be conflating income taxes with other federal taxes Trump has paid, like Medicare and Social Security. Read more at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

