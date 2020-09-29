See More Speed Reads
2020 presidential debate
Body language expert shares 'stress indicators' to watch for during the debate

8:41 p.m.

As many as 100 million Americans could potentially tune in to watch Tuesday night's debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden — needless to say, the pressure is on. Scott Rouse, a body language expert, spoke to Politico's Mary Newman about what the candidates' give-away "stress indicators" are, and how to look for them during the debate when things start to get tough.

Rouse explained that when Trump begins to feel the pressure, he'll have his "arms close to him ... protecting the sides of his body, his chest, his heart, those types of things."

But don't look for those same tells in Biden — it's a "completely different story there." When the former VP gets stressed, "he'll slow down a little bit. But if he gets stressed and it's about something that he's right about, that's when he's gonna get loud, with the open-handed gestures, everything's open … and he gets those eyes open and gives you everything, 'here's the information I'm trying to give you.'"

Learn more about the candidates' body language below, via Politico. Jeva Lange

2020 Democratic debates
Trump's family is evidently refusing to wear masks at the debate, despite them being required

9:27 p.m.

President Trump's family appeared to flaunt local ordinances while attending the presidential debate on Tuesday, removing their face masks after taking their seats at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Tyler Page, a reporter with Bloomberg News, tweeted that "according to the Cleveland Clinic, it's a requirement that all [debate] guests wear masks" and that "a Cleveland Clinic doctor with masks … walked up to a number of unmasked members of the audience on Trump's side of the room and asked them to put on masks. She told me they refused to take one and wear them."

"Everyone" on former Vice President Joe Biden's side of the room was reportedly following with the guidance.

There were tight health requirements for attendees of the debate, including that audience members must have an invitation to the event, wear a face mask, and have a wristband proving they tested negative for COVID-19. Only between 80 and 100 people were in attendance, with seats spaced safe distances apart.

Curiously, at the time of writing, one notable member of Trump's entourage did appear to have a mask on: Melania Trump. Jeva Lange

Opinion
Chris Wallace is about the best moderator we'll get

9:23 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

Whatever oddities and outrages occur during the rest of Tuesday's first general election debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, the problem is unlikely to be the moderator, Fox News host Chris Wallace. In the grand scheme of plausible debate moderators — not our fantasy picks, but people who might actually be chosen for the role — Wallace is about the best we'll get.

His first advantage is he is widely considered a real journalist. That is, in marked contrast to many of his fellow hosts on Fox, Wallace evinces an interest in truth and reportage. He is not merely an opinionator, and he is not a hack.

Wallace's second advantage is the simple fact of being an old (though, at 72, younger than Trump or Biden) white guy from Fox. He said on his show, Fox News Sunday, this past weekend that he aims to be "as invisible as possible" during this debate, and his identity will help. Trump is notorious for mocking personal characteristics of people who irritate him, and he seems to particularly relish lashing out at those he considers lesser than himself, especially women, minorities, and progressives. Facing Wallace, who in a superficial demographic sense is quite similar to Trump, the president may find such gross and distracting attacks more difficult to land. He cannot, for example, accuse Wallace of having "blood coming out of her wherever."

Finally, Wallace won't perform live fact checking this evening, acting on the direction of the Commission on Presidential Debates, which is run by the Democratic and Republican Parties. But his history of interaction with Trump and members of his administration suggests Wallace won't go easy on the candidates, and neither will he be cowed by their bluster. In a July interview with Trump, Wallace fact checked him repeatedly, antagonizing Trump to the point of declaring the journalist "fake news." In 2018, he taught Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that line-item vetoes are unconstitutional live on air, and in 2019, he factually steamrolled White House senior adviser Stephen Miller's claim that there's a national emergency on the southern border.

Wallace's debate questions will be as tough and pragmatic as we can hope for in a modern debate. If (when?) the evening descends into lies and drivel, don't blame the moderator. Bonnie Kristian

in profane parrot news
These foul-mouthed parrots had to be separated after cursing at wildlife park visitors

9:21 p.m.

Five African gray parrots at the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in the United Kingdom had to be separated after they kept encouraging each other to swear at visitors.

The foul-mouthed offenders — Billy, Elsie, Eric, Jade, and Tyson — arrived at the park in August, and right off the bat, workers learned they weren't shy. "We are quite used to parrots swearing but we've never had five at the same time," Lincolnshire Wildlife Park CEO Steve Nichols told PA Media. "Most parrots clam up outside, but for some reason these five relish it."

The parrots loved the shocked reactions from visitors, which made them curse even more, and while no one ever complained about the profane birds, officials decided to move the culprits to separate parts of the park so they don't "set each other off." Nichols hopes the parrots learn natural calls from the park's other African grays, but isn't upset over their use of colorful language. "When a parrot tells you to f--k off, it amuses people very highly," he said. "It's brought a big smile to a really hard year." Catherine Garcia

How to watch the 1st presidential debate

8:57 p.m.
The presidential debate stage.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will face off Tuesday at for the first presidential debate of the 2020 election.

Every major network will air the debate at 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT — you can find it on NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, CNN, MSNBC or C-Span. It'll also stream live on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, as well as networks' and news outlets' YouTube channels; Searching for the presidential debate on these platforms should bring it up. On streaming devices, the Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, and Hulu+ will show the debates, as will CNN and other news networks' apps.

Fox News' Chris Wallace will moderate Tuesday's debate, which will be held outside at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. A limited audience has been invited to the debate, and they'll have to wear masks and prove they've tested negative for COVID-19. Kathryn Krawczyk

reports
ICE reportedly planning operations in 'sanctuary cities' ahead of election

8:22 p.m.
An ICE agent.
John Moore/Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are expected to carry out targeted arrest operations in "sanctuary cities" across the country next month, three U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post.

Two of the officials said this is more of a political messaging campaign rather than a major ICE operation, and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is expected to travel to one of the targeted cities to amplify President Trump's claims that he is a "law and order president" who is doing more to protect Americans than their local leaders.

ICE agents could start arresting undocumented immigrants in California as early as later this week, the Post reports, and operations are also expected to take place in Denver and Philadelphia. When asked for comment, an ICE spokesman told the Post he would "not comment on any law enforcement sensitive issues that may adversely impact our officers and the public."

Sanctuary cities typically do not hold undocumented immigrants in jail longer than required in order for ICE to take them into custody or check a person's legal status when they are arrested for minor offenses. Officials in sanctuary cities say they need to ensure immigrants in their communities feel safe reporting crimes without fear of being deported. Catherine Garcia

quick decisions
Amy Coney Barrett says she was offered a Supreme Court seat just 3 days after RBG died

8:21 p.m.

President Trump didn't take long to settle on nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Trump formally nominated the conservative 7th Circuit judge to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday. But in Barrett's Senate questionnaire released Tuesday, Barrett said she actually got the job days earlier.

Ginsburg died on Friday, Sept. 18. The next day, Barrett got a call from White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about the vacancy, she said in the questionnaire. She spoke to Cipollone and Meadows on Sunday, who invited her to Washington, D.C.; "President Trump later called to confirm the invitation," she said. And on Monday, Sept. 21, Barrett met with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Cipollone and Meadows in person. "The president offered me the nomination on that day, and I accepted," Barrett said. Trump didn't announce her nomination until Saturday out of respect for Ginsburg, he said.

While Barrett was reported to be a strong favorite to replace Ginsburg, 11th Circuit Judge Barbara Lagoa and other conservatives also reportedly remained possible nominees throughout the week. But as Barrett tells it, she may have been the only candidate Trump ever seriously considered. Kathryn Krawczyk

read this
7 former FDA commissioners write op-ed blasting Trump administration for eroding trust in the organization

7:19 p.m.
The FDA.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Seven former Food and Drug Administration commissioners have written an op-ed for The Washington Post slamming the White House for "eroding the public's confidence" in the agency. The officials, who served under Presidents Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George H. W. Bush, stressed that a COVID-19 vaccine is "urgently" needed, but that "if the White House takes the unprecedented step of trying to tip the scales on how safety and benefits will be judged, the impact on public trust will render an effective vaccine much less so."

The piece cites several "deeply troubling" ways the Trump administration has appeared to attempt to influence the FDA's approval of an eventual vaccine, including Trump's own attacks on the FDA and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar's "power grab," which wrested away the FDA's ability to sign new rules and regulations regarding the nation's foods and medicines — including vaccines — by reserving that power solely for himself. "These actions are eroding the public’s confidence," the commissioners wrote, citing a new study that found 42 percent of Americans lacked trust in the FDA's decision making, and that 78 percent of Americans believe the vaccine approval process will be too hasty. Additionally, only 21 percent of respondents said they would "definitely" take the COVID-19 vaccine, despite that number being twice as high just a few months ago.

"If the FDA makes available a safe and effective vaccine that people trust, we could expect to meaningfully reduce COVID-19 risk as soon as next spring or summer," the commissioners wrote. "Without that trust, our health and economy could lag for years … Political intrusion only prolongs the pandemic and erodes our public health institutions." Read the full piece here. Jeva Lange

