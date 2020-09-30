See More Speed Reads
Trump is literally a crying baby in Biden's post-debate ad

8:40 a.m.

It can be hard to distill a political message down to its memorable essence. In a post-debate ad released Wednesday morning, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign found two words to capture the ugly chaos of Tuesday night's presidential debate: "Had enough?" The ad also features a crying emoji superimposed on President Trump's face as he argues and badgers moderator Chris Wallace, and the sound of a baby crying.

Biden also slipped in his most memorable line from the night, "Will you shut up, man?" — which his campaign has already made into T-shirts and face masks. Peter Weber

Coronavirus antibody cocktail shortens recovery time, new data shows

9:44 a.m.
Monoclonal coronavirus antibodies.
iStock.

New data on Regeneron's coronavirus monoclonal antibody cocktail shows the drug is "moving in the right direction," Stat News reports.

A high dose of the cocktail led viral levels to decrease more quickly in non-hospitalized patients. The drug also appeared to have a bigger effect in COVID-19 patients who had not created high levels of antibodies on their own, shortening their recovery time, even at a lower dose.

Regeneron's chief scientific officer George Yancopoulos said "we are highly encouraged by the robust and consistent nature of these initial data," adding that the company is discussing its findings with regulatory authorities while trials continue.

Non-affiliated observers like Eric Topol of the Scripps Research Translation Institute, meanwhile, told Stat that the data looks good so far, but "you just can't say much about how transformative this is going to be." Topol doesn't believe the treatment is ready for any sort of emergency authorization.

Still, the data comes on the heels of other promising results from Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody candidate, adding to the hope that they could play a significant role in combating the virus. Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

Shep Smith somberly weighs in on a debate 'the likes of which the United States has never seen'

9:33 a.m.

Former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith ahead of his TV return is somberly offering his thoughts on this week's jaw-dropping presidential debate.

Smith, who abruptly left Fox last year but is set to debut his new CNBC evening news show on Wednesday, spoke to CNBC following Tuesday's chaotic debate and deemed it a "challenging" day for America.

"We're launching on a challenging and I think historic day, where the president has refused to say that he will accept the outcome of the election ... where he told a white supremacist group to stand by and get ready to stand up," Smith said. "And where the vice president ... called [Trump] a clown and a liar."

Smith went on to assess that it was a debate "the likes of which the United States has never seen," adding that "there has never been an event of that nature in this nation." Pundits widely expressed shock over the chaos of the debate, which saw President Trump repeatedly interrupt former Vice President Joe Biden. Smith also appeared concerned over Trump in the debate telling the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" when asked to condemn white supremacists.

"We'll lean on the FBI to tell us about who these groups are, who have been told to stand by and get ready to stand up," Smith said. "And we'll try to take a look at where we are and where we're going on what I really believe is a historic day for the democracy."

Moderator Chris Wallace drew some criticism for his handling of the debate, and Smith on Wednesday concluded that his former Fox colleague wasn't prepared for the chaos — not that anyone else was.

"I know Chris Wallace for decades," Smith said. "He was prepared for a debate. He was not prepared for what came last night. None of us were." Brendan Morrow

Fox News' Brian Kilmeade says Trump blew 'the biggest layup in the history of debates'

7:58 a.m.

President Trump at the first 2020 presidential debate blew "the biggest layup" in debate history, according to Fox News' Brian Kilmeade.

The Fox & Friends host on Wednesday morning slammed Trump for not explicitly condemning white supremacists during Tuesday's presidential debate. When asked to do so by moderator Chris Wallace, Trump told the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, to "stand back and stand by."

"Donald Trump blew the biggest layup in the history of debates by not condemning white supremacists," Kilmeade said. "I don't know if he didn't hear it, but he's got to clarify that right away. That's like, 'Are you against evil?'"

Kilmeade added that he's "not sure" why Trump didn't "knock it out of the park" on that answer. Fox News' Steve Doocy previously suggested on the show the debate had no clear winner, as "we didn't see" either candidate land "a knockout punch," while Kilmeade concluded that "we were the big losers last night, meaning the American people."

Donald Trump Jr. suggested in an interview after the debate that the president may have misspoken when he told the Proud Boys to "stand by," telling CBS, "I don't know if that was a misspeak, but he was talking about having them stand down. He's more than happy to condemn that."

Among those who previously called out Trump for failing to condemn white supremacists at the debate was former Republican Sen. Rick Santorum, who told CNN this was a major "gaffe" on Trump's part and a "huge mistake." Brendan Morrow

Joe Biden reports his biggest fund-raising hour yet during and after his Trump debate

7:56 a.m.

"The Trump campaign is trying to say that the president put in a strong performance" at Tuesday night's presidential debate, "but Robin, nobody really believes that," ABC News' Jonathan Karl told Robin Roberts on Wednesday's Good Morning America. "I heard from Republicans after the debate, some during the debate, frankly exasperated by the president's performance — the bullying, the rudeness, the incessant interrupting of the moderator, the utter inability to make a case for what he would do in the next four years if he was re-elected."

"You know, Democrats weren't particularly thrilled with Joe Biden's performance, but they believe the contrast was crystal clear, that there was only one person on that stage who appeared plausibly presidential," Karl said, and it wasn't Trump. Biden's campaign also said it raised $3.8 million between 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. — during and right after the debate — breaking its single-hour fundraising record.

At the very least, Politico says, "Biden cleared the very low bar Trump set for him: He was cogent, and not the mental mess the president has been suggesting for months." But as CNN's Dana Bash said, the entire debate was "a sh-tshow," and despite what Biden's campaign says, it is possible we watched "the last presidential debate of 2020." On CNN's New Day, John Avlon said Trump owed any children watching their first presidential debate an apology for throwing "rhetorical feces" at Biden and America. Peter Weber

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine shows promise in older adults

7:29 a.m.
A COVID vaccine
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Researchers said Tuesday that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate produced virus-neutralizing antibodies in older adults that were similar to levels in younger adults, Reuters reports. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, also found that side effects from the vaccine were similar to those from high-dose flu shots. The side effects included headache, fatigue, body aches, and chills. "They might feel off or have a fever," said Dr. Evan Anderson, one of the study's lead researchers from Emory University in Atlanta. Anderson said the findings were reassuring, because immunity normally weakens with age. Moderna is testing the higher doses it researched in a large Phase III trial, the last hurdle before it can request emergency authorization or approval. Harold Maass

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Cory Booker pick their worst parts of Trump's 'embarrassing' debate performance

6:53 a.m.

Watching Tuesday night's presidential debate "was painful," Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) told Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night's Late Show. "I mean, to see a Fox News commentator have to try to constantly wrestle with the president of the United States just so Joe Biden would have time to speak, it was embarrassing to our country." President Trump acted like he thinks, "Well, Putin doesn't have to go through these things, why do I even have to be here?" he added, "What I liked about Joe Biden is he kept trying to turn it away from the two men on the stage and back to the American people."

"The whole night was just sad" and "our commander in chief was just so ugly," Booker said, but Trump's comments about the Proud Boys alone was "like a dagger to the heart of that American aspiration" and "truly menacing to all that we stand for." Because he didn't just fail to condemn white supremacists, "he said 'stand back and stand by' to the Proud Boys, a right-wing hate organization," Booker said, and they seem to have embraced "those words almost as if they're a license from the president to stand ready in an election to engage."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) told Jimmy Kimmel that Biden had a "very, very difficult" job in debating Trump, "who is a bully, who is a liar, who doesn't even respect the rules of the debate." Kimmel asked if he thinks "these televised debates are constructive," and Sanders said probably not: "I don't think tonight was a great night for America, and I think I was probably not the only person yelling at the TV."

"I wonder if you were surprised when specifically asked if he would denounce white supremacists, that the president dodged it and did not do that," Kimmel said. "I guess that it's hard to be shocked anymore, but that was shocking to me." Sanders said Trump is a "racist" and a "xenophobe" and urged people to vote: "The American people have got to make this clear — and I say this to Republicans and I say this to independents, not just Democrats: If you believe in democracy, if you believe in the Constitution and in the rule of law, Trump has got to go, because he does not believe in those things." Watch below. Peter Weber

Stephen Colbert explains how Trump and America both lost the 1st Trump-Biden debate

5:57 a.m.

Tuesday night was the first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden — or as The Late Show called it Tuesday night: "Old Man Slap Fight!!!"

Stephen Colbert was as pleased with the debate as his late-night colleagues — which is to say, not at all. "I never thought I'd say this, but I am so looking forward to the vice presidential debate. I mean, for Pete's sake, children watched that!"

"It seemed pretty clear from the beginning that Trump's debate strategy was just to talk over everyone," Colbert said. "And he just kept doing it all night. It reminded me of that time Abraham Lincoln debated a leaf blower." Now, "Joe Biden did get in some zingers," and at one point, "Joe, he just got fed up," he said, but there was also "an interesting moment of civility from Biden," when he called Trump "a clown," then changed it to "a person." "Whew, it's a good thing Joe corrected himself," Colbert said. "He wouldn't want to lose the clown vote. It's also not accurate: If Trump was a clown, he'd have a much more professional face paint."

"One of the most telling, one of the most upsetting moments not only of the night but of my lifetime," Colbert said, was "when the president of the United States was asked simply to condemn white supremacy," and he just "didn't do it! 'I don't support white supremacists, I just command them.'"

"After an hour and a half of soul-pulverizing menace, I feel like I did coming out of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace — how can we possibly do this two more times?" Colbert asked. "Ultimately, I think the American people, they were hurt tonight. And if you look online, they're angry, because this is a serious moment where human lives and the future of this irreplaceable country is on the line," and Trump delivered "one and a half hours of chaos and lies."

Seth Meyers taped Late Night before the debate, so he was still able to joke about it — pretty presciently, it turns out: "The topics included coronavirus response, mail-in ballots, Hunter Biden, taxes, Hunter Biden, climate change, the Supreme Court, and Hunter Biden. According to a new poll, 41 percent of voters expected President Trump to win tonight's debate; the other 59 percent think he'll lose and claim the loss on his 2020 tax returns." Watch below. Peter Weber

