Weird Al remixed and auto-tuned the Trump-Biden debate for The New York Times

September 30, 2020

So how bizarre was Tuesday night's debate-like event between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden? Weird Al Yankovic's take on the debate, delivered Wednesday evening via a video op-ed in The New York Times, was on the conservative end of the consensus opinion, summed up immediately by strait-laced CNN news anchors as "a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck" and "a sh-t show."

Lost in all the interrupting and taunting last night, Biden and Trump did hit on actual substantive points during their first debate. You won't really find those points in Weird Al's recap, but there is quite a bit of auto-tuning of the candidates, screaming, scatting, a leaf blower, and CGI fire — in other words, it's a pretty good representation of what it was like to watch the debate. Plus, it's got a beat and you can dance to it.

Also, Weird Al's questions were actually on par or better than actual debate moderator Chris Wallace's. For example: "2020's a raging hellscape, any ideas on how to stop a worldwide plague?" And surely voters of all stripes can agree with his big message: "We're living in the apocalypse, I'm begging you to put a stop to this, pretty please!" Peter Weber

Brad Parscale stepping away from Trump campaign due to 'overwhelming stress'

12:28 a.m.
Brad Parscale.
Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Brad Parscale, President Trump's former campaign manager who was demoted to senior adviser, is stepping away from the campaign, telling Politico he needs to "focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress."

Parscale, 44, was involuntarily detained by police in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, over the weekend. His wife, Candice Parscale, told a 911 dispatcher that she heard a loud noise in their home, and she thought her husband may have shot himself, as he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and had been making comments about suicide. When police arrived, she told them she had to flee because he was wielding a handgun and "ranting and raving," Politico reports.

Officers wrote in their reports that Candice Parscale had "contusions" on her arms, forehead, and cheek, which she received "a few days ago during a physical altercation with Bradley, which she did not report." Officers were able to get Parscale out of the house, and he was seen on body cam footage walking around without a shirt on, carrying a beer. He was tackled by officers, and is heard saying, "I didn't do anything." On Tuesday, a judge gave police the authority to seize all of Parscale's guns and ammunition.

In a statement, Candice Parscale told Politico the comments she made to police "have been misconstrued, let it be clear my husband was not violent towards me that day or any day prior." In a joint statement, the Parscales said they "extend our thanks for everyone's thoughts and support during this difficult time for our family and we eagerly await all of the facts emerging."

Parscale was demoted from his position as campaign manager after Trump's June rally in Tulsa, his first in several months due to the coronavirus pandemic, was sparsely attended. In his new role as a campaign adviser, Parscale has done some work on digital projects. In a statement to Politico, Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign's spokesman, said, "We hope only for the best for Brad and his family." Catherine Garcia

Pennsylvania's top election official says no 'intentional fraud' when 9 military ballots were discarded

September 30, 2020
Stickers that say I Voted By Mail.
Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Wednesday said an election worker in Luzerne County made a mistake when they threw out nine military ballots, and it was not "intentional fraud."

During an online press conference, Boockvar said that the "investigation is still going on, but from the initial reports we've been given, this was a bad error. This was not intentional fraud. So training, training, training." The ballots were found in Wilkes-Barre, and the unidentified worker who tossed them has been fired.

During a Fox News Radio interview last Thursday, President Trump announced that several ballots in his favor had been discarded, and a few hours later, the Trump-nominated U.S. Attorney in Harrisburg, Dave Freed, took the unusual step of releasing a statement saying an investigation into the matter was underway.

Jonathan Marks, Pennsylvania's deputy secretary for elections, told The Associated Press that sometimes military and overseas ballots are returned to Luzerne County in envelopes that do not clearly indicate they are ballots, and workers are now receiving extensive training on how to handle them. The unidentified worker who was fired did not ask for help with the ballots before they were discarded, AP reports, and it is unclear who found them. Catherine Garcia

New poll shows Lindsey Graham, Jaime Harrison tied in South Carolina

September 30, 2020
Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Ken Cedeno/AFP via Getty Images

A new Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday shows Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Jaime Harrison, his Democratic challenger, tied at 48 percent among likely voters.

The survey also found that 48 percent of voters see Harrison in a favorable light compared to 43 percent who have a favorable opinion of Graham, and 51 percent of voters have an unfavorable view of Graham, compared to 35 percent who hold an unfavorable view of Harrison. Harrison is outspending Graham on advertisements and also bringing in more money from grassroots supporters, and Graham in turn has been making regular appearances on Fox News, asking viewers for money.

The race is also tight in the state between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, with Trump leading Biden by 1 percentage point, 48 to 47 percent. Trump won South Carolina by about 14 points in 2016, with 54.9 percent of the vote.

The survey was conducted from Sept. 23 to 27, with 1,123 likely voters polled. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.9 percentage points. Catherine Garcia

Report: White House overrules CDC on temporary ban on cruises

September 30, 2020
A cruise ship sails by Miami Beach.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield wanted to extend the agency's No Sail Order for cruise ships set to expire on Wednesday, but was blocked by the White House, The New York Times reports.

At the beginning of the pandemic, there were several coronavirus outbreaks on cruise ships; the Diamond Princess, for example, saw 700 of its 3,711 passengers and crew members test positive for COVID-19, with 14 dying. Wanting to avoid a repeat of this, Redfield argued the No Sail Order, which went into effect in April as a way of combating the coronavirus, should be extended until mid-February 2021, but he was overruled during a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting on Tuesday, the Times reports. The task force decided instead ships will be able to set sail after Oct. 31.

The Cruise Lines International Association says the industry generates $53 billion in economic activity every year, and its biggest market in the United States is Florida. Republican politicians in the swing state and cruise industry lobbyists have been arguing that the No Sail Order should not be extended, but White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern told the Times the task force's decision was not politically motivated.

"The president, the vice president, and the task force follow the science and data to implement policies that protect the public health and also facilitate the safe reopening of our country," he said. Catherine Garcia

Rockets reportedly hit Iraqi base where U.S. troops are located

September 30, 2020
The entrance to Erbil International Airport.
Safin Hamed/AFP via Getty Images

On Wednesday, six rockets landed near Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdistan region, the Interior Ministry of the Kurdistan Regional Government announced, and a U.S. defense official told CNN there are initial indications that three of the rockets hit a base housing U.S. troops.

There are no reports of U.S. injuries, CNN reports, but the official called the attack "troubling" because of the number of rockets fired and the possibility that several of the rockets were larger than those typically used.

The Interior Ministry said the rockets were fired from the direction of Sheikh Amir, a town in Nineveh province that is controlled by Hashad al Shabbi, a predominantly Shiite paramilitary force.

Kurdistan's leader, Masrour Barzani, tweeted that "the KRG will not tolerate any attempt to undermine Kurdistan's stability and our response will be robust. I have spoken to the prime minister of Iraq, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, on the importance of holding the perpetrators accountable." Catherine Garcia

3 reasons the stakes for the NBA Finals are extra high

September 30, 2020
LeBron James.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The NBA Finals are always high stakes, but there are several storylines behind the seven game series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat that tips off Wednesday night that could turn it into a particularly memorable showdown.

Friends-turned-nemeses — LeBron James will don the Lakers purple and gold against the Heat, whom he helped lead to back-to-back titles during his four-year stint in South Beach that ended in 2014. James' decision to leave the Heat and return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who drafted him 2003, was received warmly around the league and paid off when he won he brought a ring to Ohio in 2016, but Miami fans still have a sour taste in their mouths, and James' relationship with Heat president, Pat Riley, has reportedly diminished after the abrupt departure. James has downplayed the personal aspect of the series, but there is history there.

It's about time — Most franchises wouldn't be too concerned about a 10-year gap between Finals appearances, but the Lakers are different. They've been to 32 Finals throughout their history, the most of any team in the NBA, but it's been a decade since they made it this far and won their last championship behind the late Kobe Bryant, whose presence will certainly loom over the series.

Legacies — Any postseason series James plays in at this point in his Hall of Fame career has an affect on his legacy, but securing another ring would go a long way. James has made nine of the last 10 NBA finals, including this year's, but some of his critics still knock him for going 3-6 in his previous appearances. A title would also likely throw James' co-star Anthony Davis into a conversation about the best big men of all time. On the Miami side, Erik Spoelstra is continuing to cement himself as one of the league's great coaches, and their leader Jimmy Butler is trying to establish that he's capable of being the centerpiece on a title-winning team. Tim O'Donnell

Hydroxychloroquine didn't protect health care workers from coronavirus, study shows

September 30, 2020
Hydroxychloroquine pills
GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images

Another study is warning against President Trump's debunked coronavirus treatment.

Despite being studied as an early coronavirus treatment, studies have found the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine ineffective and even dangerous when used to fight coronavirus. A study published Wednesday added to that evidence, finding that the drug was ineffective in preventing health care workers from contracting coronavirus.

For the study published in JAMA Internal Medicine, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania focused on 125 health care workers. Some of them received hydroxychloroquine for eight weeks from April to July, while others got a placebo. Throughout that time, four of the 64 workers who got the drug ended up with COVID-19, while four of the 61 who got the placebo did as well. Six of those who tested positive developed coronavirus symptoms, but none needed to be hospitalized. As a result, the researchers said they "cannot recommend the routine use of hydroxychloroquine" to prevent infections among health care workers.

In June, a clinical trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine also showed hydroxychloroquine wasn't effective in preventing coronavirus infections after exposure to the virus. The FDA has since removed its emergency use authorization for the drug as a coronavirus treatment, and in July it released a study showing how the drug could cause serious side effects in hospitalized patients. Kathryn Krawczyk

