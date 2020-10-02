See More Speed Reads
Melania Trump says she is 'feeling good' after testing positive for COVID-19

1:53 a.m.
Melania Trump and Donald Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump tweeted early Friday morning that she is "feeling good" after testing positive for COVID-19.

Both President Trump and the first lady tested positive for the virus on Thursday night. Melania Trump tweeted that they are "quarantining at home" and have "postponed all upcoming engagements." She asked Americans to stay safe, adding, "we will all get through this together."

The Trumps were tested after one of the president's close advisers, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus. She traveled with Trump to Cleveland on Tuesday and Minnesota on Wednesday, and tested positive on Thursday morning. NBC News' White House Unit put together a list of people who have recently traveled with Hicks, and it includes all of the president's adult children; White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows; Trump's personal lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani; White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany; senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller; and Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien. Catherine Garcia

Trump's COVID-19 announcement triggered an immediate sell-off in stock futures

2:16 a.m.

Right after President Trump tweeted that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, there was an immediate sell off in stock futures, ABC News reports.

Rebecca Jarvis, the network's chief business and economics correspondent, said "as it stands right now, the Dow is pointing down more than 500 points, meaning if the market were to open at this time, the stock market would be down more than 500 points." That is about 2 percent, Jarvis said, which in a percentage basis is "not a gigantic amount, but there is the immediacy to the news itself."

Jarvis also noted that in a few hours, the jobs report for September, the final one released before November's election, will come out, giving Americans a look at "the country's economic picture," and the news about Trump's health "also comes at a critical time for the country's economic health." Catherine Garcia

Trump says he's tested positive for COVID-19

1:22 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted early Friday morning that both he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

"We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," Trump said. "We will get through this TOGETHER!" The president and first lady were tested after one of his close advisers, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus. She traveled with Trump on Tuesday to Cleveland for the presidential debate and again on Wednesday for a rally in Minnesota. Hicks reportedly began to feel ill while in Minnesota, and quarantined aboard Air Force One on the trip back to Washington.

In a memo to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany that was made public, Sean Conley, the physician to the president, said both Trumps "are well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence. The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments." Catherine Garcia

H.R. McMaster says Trump is 'aiding and abetting' Putin's election interference efforts

1:00 a.m.
H.R. McMaster.
Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

Former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster on Thursday said President Trump is "aiding and abetting" efforts by Russian President Vladimir Putin to interfere in the U.S. presidential election.

Trump needs to be "direct" and call Putin out "for what he's doing," McMaster told MSNBC's Hallie Jackson. "This sustained campaign of disruption, disinformation, and denial is aided by any leader who doesn't acknowledge it. That is why I think the president needs to be much stronger in condemning this effort to really reduce our confidence in who we are as a country."

McMaster said it is clear that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, and Trump believes if he "confronts Putin directly" it will "inadvertently draw his own election into question."

McMaster, a retired Army lieutenant general, left the Trump White House in 2018, after one year as national security adviser. He has largely been silent regarding Trump, refraining from publicly criticizing the president, and is now making the rounds to promote his new book, Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World. Catherine Garcia

Trump calls into Fox News, says he condemns the KKK, Proud Boys, and 'all white supremacists'

12:07 a.m.

Two days after a presidential debate in which President Trump refused to condemn white supremacists, he called into Fox News host Sean Hannity's show to denounce the Ku Klux Klan and the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group.

"I have to say, I've said it many times, and let me be clear again, I condemn the KKK," Trump claimed Thursday night. "I condemn all white supremacists. I condemn the Proud Boys. I don't know much about the Proud Boys, almost nothing, but I condemn that." He then said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden "should condemn antifa," calling the anti-fascism movement "a really bad group of people."

During the debate, Trump said he was "willing" to condemn white supremacists and militia groups, but claimed that "almost" all of the violence he sees is "from the left wing, not the right wing." When pressed by moderator Chris Wallace, Trump said, "Give me a name, give me a name, who would you like me to condemn?"

Both Wallace and Biden said "white supremacists" and "Proud Boys," and Trump responded: "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. I'll tell you what, I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left, because this is not a right-wing problem, this is a left-wing problem." The Proud Boys quickly celebrated the shout out, but the next day, Trump told reporters he actually had had no clue who the Proud Boys are and they need to let law enforcement do their job. Catherine Garcia

Melania Trump suggests she doesn't 'give a f--k about Christmas stuff and decorations' in secret recording

12:03 a.m.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend and senior adviser to first lady Melania Trump, gave some of her covertly recorded phone conversations to CNN, and Anderson Cooper played excerpts on his show Thursday night.

The recordings include one, written about in Winston Wolkoff's new book, where Trump says the migrant children separated from their parents under her husband's policies are happy they have beds. But a new recording has the first lady using NSFW language to complain about people blaming her for child separation and other unpopular Trump policies, and having to decorate the White House for Christmas.

"They say I'm complicit. I'm the same like him, I support him, I don't say enough, I don't do enough where I am," Trump said in the July 2018 recording. "I'm working ... my ass off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f--k about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right? ... Okay, and then I do it and I say that I'm working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, 'Oh, what about the children that they were separated?' Give me a f---ing break."

Trump's chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, slammed Winston Wolkoff in a statement to CNN: "Secretly taping the first lady and willfully breaking an NDA to publish a salacious book is a clear attempt at relevance."

President Trump has made saying "Merry Christmas" a big part of his pitch to conservative Christian supporters. So some people trolled the first couple for Melania Trump's newly unveiled opinion about Christmas decorations. "As a Catholic, I resent when Donald Trump and his family mock Christians and look down on our faith," tweeted Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.). "We believe Christmas is the day Christ was born, and we are not 'hustlers' as Trump has called us. I urge the president and first lady to stop disrespecting Christians."

Others, like Obama White House alumnus Patrick Dillon, suggested Melania had a point. Peter Weber

Trump, first lady awaiting test results after aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

October 1, 2020

President Trump confirmed on Thursday night that Hope Hicks, one of his top aides, tested positive for the coronavirus, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity that he is awaiting the results of his own test.

Hicks "wears masks a lot but she tested positive," Trump said. "Then I just went out with a test ... the first lady just went out with a test also. So, whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don't know." Trump said he spends "a lot of time with Hope," and she is "tremendous." She is also "a very warm person," he added. "She has a hard time, when soldiers and law enforcement comes up to her, you know, she wants to treat them great, not say, 'Stay away, I can't get near you.' It's a very, very tough disease."

Hicks traveled with Trump to the presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday as well as a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday. She was spotted by reporters on multiple occasions this week not wearing a mask, including once while in a van with Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller and campaign adviser Jason Miller.

After Trump's Hannity appearance, his public schedule for Friday was released, CNN reports, and it shows the president attending a fundraiser at his Trump International Hotel in Washington and then heading out to Sanford, Florida, for a campaign rally. Trump has since tweeted that "the first lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!" Catherine Garcia

Bipartisan talks continue as House Democrats pass $2.2 trillion coronavirus measure

October 1, 2020
Nancy Pelosi.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House on Thursday night passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, but it has little chance of advancing in the GOP-led Senate, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is still trying to work out a deal with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that is acceptable to Democrats and Senate Republicans.

The measure is a scaled-back version of the $3.4 trillion relief package passed by the House in May. No Republicans voted for it, and 20 Democrats, mostly from swing districts, also voted against it. Pelosi is facing pressure from some Democrats to reach a quick compromise with Mnuchin, who is offering a $1.6 trillion bill, but she said on the floor before Thursday's vote that this is a "values debate. It's important for people to know what this fight is about. The people have needs, and we have to meet them."

When it comes to offering relief, Democrats are pushing for more aid to go to state and local governments, while the GOP wants liability protections for schools and businesses, Politico reports. Pelosi told reporters on Thursday night she is still reviewing the latest documents from Mnuchin, and "even if we come to some agreement, nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to — it's the language." Catherine Garcia

