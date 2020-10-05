-
John Oliver runs through the many ways Trump and the GOP are gaming the election, how voters can respond4:31 a.m.
-
Trump is reportedly 'bored' watching TV at Walter Reed, 'angry' at how his illness is being covered2:47 a.m.
-
Graduate student spends summer climbing Colorado's highest peaks for charity1:54 a.m.
-
White House staffers say they are relying on 'Twitter and TV' to tell them who has become infected1:05 a.m.
-
White House: Melania Trump didn't visit husband to avoid exposing Secret Service and medical staff to COVID-1912:42 a.m.
-
Report: Trump kept quiet about 1st positive COVID-19 test12:04 a.m.
-
SNL's 'Weekend Update' says 'mathematically,' Trump's COVID-19 hospitalization is clearly funnyOctober 4, 2020
-
Report: GOP Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania to retire in 2022October 4, 2020
John Oliver runs through the many ways Trump and the GOP are gaming the election, how voters can respond
4:31 a.m.
Trump is reportedly 'bored' watching TV at Walter Reed, 'angry' at how his illness is being covered
2:47 a.m.
1:54 a.m.
White House staffers say they are relying on 'Twitter and TV' to tell them who has become infected
1:05 a.m.
White House: Melania Trump didn't visit husband to avoid exposing Secret Service and medical staff to COVID-19
12:42 a.m.
12:04 a.m.
SNL's 'Weekend Update' says 'mathematically,' Trump's COVID-19 hospitalization is clearly funny
October 4, 2020
October 4, 2020