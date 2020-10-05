Nobel Prize for medicine awarded to trio who discovered Hepatitis C virus

-
Nobel Prize for medicine awarded to trio who discovered Hepatitis C virus7:16 a.m.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused by top aides of bribery, abuse of office6:23 a.m.
John Oliver runs through the many ways Trump and the GOP are gaming the election, how voters can respond4:31 a.m.
Trump is reportedly 'bored' watching TV at Walter Reed, 'angry' at how his illness is being covered2:47 a.m.
Graduate student spends summer climbing Colorado's highest peaks for charity1:54 a.m.
White House staffers say they are relying on 'Twitter and TV' to tell them who has become infected1:05 a.m.
White House: Melania Trump didn't visit husband to avoid exposing Secret Service and medical staff to COVID-1912:42 a.m.
Report: Trump kept quiet about 1st positive COVID-19 test12:04 a.m.
