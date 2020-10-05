See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
A paper coronavirus test could effectively replace more expensive, less accurate antigen tests in India

9:50 a.m.
Coronavirus testing in India.
NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images

India has the world's second highest coronavirus case count and appears to be on pace to overtake the United States in the next few weeks. To counter the rising number of infections, the country has scaled up testing. It hasn't been an easy process, but now 1 million samples are tested daily across more than 1,200 labs, and a newly-developed paper-based test that uses CRISPR gene-editing tools to detect the virus could become the third type of test — after PCR and antigen — to bolster the national diagnostic effort, BBC News reports.

The new test, called Feluda after a famous fictional Indian detective, employs a nasal swab and can return results in less than hour, making it faster than PCR tests. Its 96 percent sensitivity and 98 percent specificity rate means it will likely be more accurate than the rapid antigen tests. It would also reportedly be more affordable than both. In short, there's hope it could be the best of the both worlds. "The new test has the reliability of the PCR test, is quicker and can be done in smaller laboratories which don't have sophisticated machines," said Dr. Anurag Agarwal, the director of the Delhi-based CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, where Feluda was developed.

Dr. Stephen Kissler, a research fellow at Harvard Medical School, told BBC that if Feluda's "efficacy is demonstrated, it can have benefits that ripple around the world." The next step for the development team is to build a prototype of a similar test that can be done from home. Read more at BBC. Tim O'Donnell

COVID in the White House
Mark Meadows defends Trump's motorcade ride after White House aides call it 'selfish'

10:00 a.m.

White House aides are blaming Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for "a weekend of horrible decisions," Axios reports.

President Trump spent the weekend in Walter Reed Medical Center, closing out Sunday with a ride in his motorcade to wave to supporters gathered outside. White House aides had a big problem with how Trump's masked ride put the Secret Service agents driving him at risk, reportedly calling the move "selfish."

But Meadows seemed surprised at the criticism when talking to Fox & Friends on Monday. "How do we think he got here?" Meadows said, suggesting because Secret Service agents were already onboard Trump's Marine One flight to Walter Reed, they were already exposed to COVID-19.

Meadows, who sat with Trump in the hospital all weekend, meanwhile put more than Secret Service agents at risk when he handed out chocolate to supporters gathered on the street Saturday — something Fox News' Laura Ingraham praised him for.

Meadows also delivered an update on Trump's condition on Monday, saying Trump "is ready to get back to a normal working schedule" and could be discharged on Monday. Trump's team hasn't been very forthcoming about the details of his illness, saying he's been getting treatments physicians counter are too intense for the light symptoms the Trump team has reported. Kathryn Krawczyk

COVID in the White House
Trump's staff is reportedly seething over how he and Mark Meadows fumbled the COVID crisis

9:44 a.m.
Trump and Mark Meadows
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

While President Trump is watching TV, tweeting, and recording videos while fighting COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center, his White House staff is apparently furious, complaining to reporters about how they have to find out about the coronavirus outbreak in the West Wing from TV and Twitter like everyone else. White House aides were also "dismayed and befuddled" at how Trump and his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, "botched" the "crises of competence and credibility" stemming from Trump's diagnosis and hospitalization, Axios reports.

"After days of internal and external snafus as the virus spread through all levels of the White House," Trump left the hospital for "an SUV ride outside the Walter Reed gates to wave at the supporters who have lined the road ever since he arrived Friday evening," Axios notes. "Two senior White House staffers said they thought the P.R. stunt was selfish, and compounded a weekend of horrible decisions."

The spectacle of doctors and staff giving press briefings to boost Trump's mood capped "a days-long torrent of falsehoods, obfuscation, evasion, misdirection, and imprecision from those surrounding Trump as he faces the greatest threat to a president's health in decades," The Washington Post says. "This crisis — that's what it is — has highlighted the administration's shortcomings," Politico adds. "Everything revolves around Trump's moods — to coddle and manage them. And the White House that didn't have a plan to stop the coronavirus in America barely has one to handle it now that it's ripping through its own quarters."

White House staffers are aiming much of their anxiety and frustration at Trump's chief of staff, saying "they went days with no internal communication from Meadows about protocols and procedures — including whether they should show up to work — as COVID tore through the West Wing," Axios reports. Their first boilerplate guidance arrived in their inboxes Sunday night, three days after Trump's diagnosis.

A senior administration official pushed back at the "peanut gallery criticism," telling Axios that "Meadows has been at Walter Reed with the president managing a million different logistical concerns since Friday. But apologies if anyone had to wait a couple extra hours to receive their updated email on Sunday." The chiefs of staff for first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence emailed their staff Friday and Saturday, urging them to work from home. Peter Weber

2020 poll watch
Biden expands lead over Trump in post-debate poll

7:54 a.m.
Joe Biden boards a plane
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden widened his national lead over President Trump after Tuesday's debate, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday. The poll was conducted two days after the acrimonious debate, and before Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Biden surged to a 14-point lead over Trump among registered voters, 53 percent to 39 percent. It is Biden's largest lead of the campaign in this poll. Biden led by 8 points before the debate, the first of three scheduled before the Nov. 3 election, and his biggest previous edge was 11 points. Bill McInturff, a Republican pollster who directed the survey with Democrat Jeff Horwitt, said the chaotic debate might have delivered a "shock to the system," but Trump has a history of bouncing back. Harold Maass

Trump tweets
Trump raises eyebrows with long string of early-morning, all-caps tweets from Walter Reed

7:45 a.m.

President Trump, hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center with COVID-19, is off the campaign trail for at least the next week, with only four weeks left before Election Day. Perhaps to counter that crimp on his campaigning, Trump tweeted out a list of reasons he thinks people should voter for him early Monday morning, in all-caps. It might not have had the intended effect.

One common theory on social media was that Trump is in thrall to one of his medications, possibly the steroid dexamethasone. "Trump is now taking medication with a high rate of psychiatric side effects including mania," suggested TalkingPointsMemo's Josh Marshall. "See also dancing in his seat yesterday in the SUV drive around."

It's possible that tweeting "SPACE FORCE" and "401(K)" will sway some of the tiny slice of undecided voters still out there. But it's also true that tweeting nothing is often the wiser course of action. Peter Weber

Nobels
Nobel Prize for medicine awarded to trio who discovered Hepatitis C virus

7:16 a.m.
2020 Nobel Medicine laureates
Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

The Nobel Committee announced Monday that three scientists will split the 2020 Nobel Price for Physiology or Medicine for their joint discovery of the virus that causes Hepatitis C, a blood-borne illness that damages the liver. The three scientists — Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice plus Michael Houghton of Britain — built on the discovery of the Hepatitis A and B viruses, the Nobel Committee said, and their "discovery of Hepatitis C virus revealed the cause of the remaining cases of chronic hepatitis and made possible blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives."

The discovery of the Hepatitis C virus allowed for sensitive tests that have "essentially eliminated post-transfusion hepatitis in many parts of the world, greatly improving global health," and "also allowed the rapid development of antiviral drugs directed at Hepatitis C," the committee explained. "For the first time in history, the disease can now be cured, raising hopes of eradicating Hepatitis C virus from the world population."

Alter, Rice, and Houghton will split the $1.1 million award. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's laureates will be awarded their prizes in televised ceremonies in their home countries, then invited to celebrate at the traditional banquet in Stockholm alongside the 2021 laureates, assuming the pandemic is sufficiently contained. Peter Weber

Law And Order
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused by top aides of bribery, abuse of office

6:23 a.m.

Seven top aides to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) are accusing him of "violating federal and/or state law including prohibitions related to improper influence, abuse of office, bribery, and other potential criminal offenses," according to a letter obtained Saturday by KVUE-TV and the Austin American-Statement. The signatories include five deputy attorneys general, Paxton's top aide Jeff Mateer — who resigned Friday — and Mateer's deputy. They disclosed their allegations in a whistleblower complaint to the agency's human resources director.

The seven aides are seeking a federal investigation into Paxton's appointment of a special prosecutor to target "adversaries" of Austin real estate investor Nate Paul, a Paxton campaign donor, the Houston Chronicle reported Sunday. "Their decisions to report possible illegal activity involving their employer represents a stunning development in an agency that prizes loyalty, particularly from within Paxton's inner circle," the American-Statesman says. "It places a renewed spotlight on Paxton, who is already under indictment for alleged securities fraud."

Paxton was arrested five years ago, but he "has yet to go to trial on the charges amid side battles over where the case will be heard and how much the special prosecutors appointed to take the case to trial will be paid," The Texas Tribune notes.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Sunday the new "allegations raise serious concerns," and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) called them "obviously concerning," though both said they would reserve judgment until an investigation was complete. A spokeswoman for Paxton said, without elaborating, that the complaint "was done to impede an ongoing investigation into criminal wrongdoing by public officials including employees of this office. Making false claims is a very serious matter and we plan to investigate this to the fullest extent of the law.”

"Paxton has faced numerous questions over his ethics over his more than a decade in public life," The Texas Tribune reports, including claiming that hundreds of thousands of dollars in gifts for his legal defense "came from 'family friends' and are exempt from a state bribery law." And last year, the Tribune notes, "his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, filed a bill that would have expanded her husband's power as attorney general, giving him the power to exempt individuals from state regulations like the one he has been charged with violating." Read more about Paxton's history at The Texas Tribune. Peter Weber

Johnsplaining
John Oliver runs through the many ways Trump and the GOP are gaming the election, how voters can respond

4:31 a.m.

Even though President Trump "is currently in the hospital with coronavirus, and everything is up in the air right now," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight, "we do need to talk about this election, because it's happening right now. More than 3 million votes have already been cast, and yet Trump and his supporters have engaged in a deliberate campaign to undermine the process" and cast doubt on the results.

"Deep down, you know there is no scenario in which Trump loses but decides the process was legit," Oliver said. He decided to take a look at they ways Republicans are trying to destabilize the election, "and even more importantly, how we can prevent that from happening."

"There is nothing new in Republicans attempting to depress turnout," but "this year, the Trump campaign is turbo-charging efforts to mess with the vote," from urging supporters to lurk at polling places to claiming mail-in voting is "rife with fraud — despite the fact, as studies and court cases have repeatedly shown, it isn't," Oliver said. "And to understand why, it helps to understand one key statistic: the majority of Trump supporters say they'll vote in person on Election Day, while the majority of Biden supporters say they'll vote by mail."

That's why even if everything else goes perfectly, "there is still one more potential wrinkle in this election," Oliver said. "If this election is close, we may not know for a while" who won, and since Trump's votes will likely be counted first, he could try to exploit the "red mirage" until enough mail-in ballots are counted to cause the "blue shift" to Biden, he explained. "There are a lot of places where Republicans might be able to put their thumb on the scale of this election — and if you think any of this is me being paranoid, you should know it's already started."

What can you do? "Make a plan to vote," vote early if you can, and if you're voting by mail, "request your ballot as early as possible, read all the instructions, and send it back or drop it off as soon as you've filled it in," Oliver said, noting that 46 states let you track your ballot online. But don't "just sit back and expect the system to magically work itself out," he advised, or expect Trump to magically "turn into a good loser." Peter Weber

