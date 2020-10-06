See More Speed Reads
biden speaks
Biden calls for unity and a revival of 'the spirit of bipartisanship in this country'

8:05 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden traveled to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, where he delivered a speech calling on Americans to "revive the spirit of bipartisanship in this country, the spirit of being able to work with one another."

Biden said people don't have to "agree with me on everything, or even on most things," to clearly see that from the coronavirus pandemic to President Trump calling into question the fairness of elections, what "we're experiencing today is neither good nor normal." There is "unrelenting partisan warfare" between Democrats and Republicans, making the United States "a house divided," Biden said, and that "can no longer be. We are facing too many crises, we have too much work to do, we have too bright a future to have it shipwrecked on the shoals of anger and hate and division."

Biden said he believes in "law and order," and has "never supported defunding the police," but he also knows that "injustice is real. We do not have to choose between law and order and racial justice in America. We can have both." He urged Americans to find common ground and stay calm amid the chaos, and embrace common sense when it comes to the pandemic. The coronavirus "doesn't care where you live, what political party you belong to," he said, and it's time to "end the politics and follow the science. Wearing a mask is not a political statement. It's a scientific recommendation. Social distancing isn't a political statement. It's a scientific recommendation." Catherine Garcia

COVID in the White House
Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19

7:17 p.m.
Stephen Miller.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Stephen Miller, one of President Trump's senior advisers and the architect of his administration's hardline immigration policies, announced on Tuesday he has contracted the coronavirus.

"Over the last five days, I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday," Miller said in a statement. "Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine." Miller's wife, Katie Miller, is Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, and she tested positive for the virus in May.

At least 18 members of the Trump administration and the Trump campaign, including White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, aide Hope Hicks, campaign manager Bill Stepien, and the president himself, are known to have contracted the virus in the last week. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus relief
Mitch McConnell backs Trump's coronavirus relief decision. Analysts think it makes no sense.

5:43 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told CNN he supports President Trump's decision to spike coronavirus relief talks because the negotiations with congressional Democrats "were not going to produce a result and we need to concentrate on what's achievable," perhaps referring to the upcoming Supreme Court confirmation process.

But some analysts, like The Washington Post's Philip Bump, are baffled by Trump's move. Bump is of the opinion that the Democrats' latest offer was a gift for the president since it would have allowed him to take credit for rejuvenating the economy just weeks before November's presidential election.

"It's inexplicable that an incumbent president whose primary argument for his re-election is the strength of the economy would prefer to argue that 'jobs are coming back in record numbers' — a function of how deep they'd plunged — instead of actually pouring money into the economy," Bump wrote before suggesting the president is using the stalled talks to leverage votes, since he said he'd sign a "major" relief package after the election. Axios' Jonathan Swan agreed, writing, "I truly don't understand this, and nor do a number of people who advise the president. It's like he's trying to lose."

Former Obama administration economist Byron Auguste, meanwhile, isn't interested in the "political implications" of the end of talks. Instead, he said, "what matters most" is how it will affect the American people. Tim O'Donnell

qanon shutdown
Facebook will ban all QAnon accounts in its biggest content moderation step ever

5:34 p.m.
Qanon supporters rally to Save the Children
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook is cracking down on dangerous disinformation spreading across its site.

The company will ban all QAnon groups, accounts, and pages and from Facebook and Instagram, the company announced Tuesday. While it won't go after individual QAnon posts, NBC News' Ben Collins, who has covered QAnon's rise from obscure to mainstream social media, tweeted that the ban was "the most sweeping content moderation step I've seen from any social media company so far."

The QAnon conspiracy theory falsely purports President Trump is leading a fight against a pedophilic ring of elites and Democrats, and often wishes violence upon those targets. Someone — or multiple people — posing as an alleged high-ranking government official known as Q has been spreading this disinformation for the past three years, and it has since spread onto mainstream social media and even into Trump rallies.

Facebook started banning QAnon accounts that advocated violence over the summer. But now, Facebook is considering QAnon to be among "militarized social movements" such as militia and terrorist groups. So "starting today," it will take down "Facebook Pages, Groups and Instagram accounts for representing QAnon," Facebook said in a press release. Work to remove these accounts will "continue in the coming days and weeks," with content moderation led by Facebook's Dangerous Organizations Operations team. Moderators will likely face a challenge in identifying QAnon-related posts, as its followers have recently moved to camouflage the movement under the guise of protecting children, NBC News notes. Kathryn Krawczyk

Rest in peace
Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen dies at 65

4:13 p.m.

Eddie Van Halen, the lead guitarist for his eponymous band Van Halen, died Tuesday morning after a "long and arduous" battle with throat cancer, his son Wolfgang Van Halen announced on Twitter. He was 65.

The elder Van Halen was considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time, The Washington Post notes, ranked up alongside other legendary figures like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Jimmy Page. He was also known for his innovative methods, including popularizing a technique known as two-hand tapping, "in which he effectively added a sixth finger to his left hand," writes the Post. In 2019, Rolling Stone wrote that the technique "rearranged the DNA of rock guitar forever."

Behind the scenes, Van Halen's relationship with his bandmates wasn't always smooth, the Post reports, and he had numerous fallings out with members, (though not with his brother, drummer Alex Van Halen), while battling an alcohol addiction.

Wolfgang Van Halen, who is currently the bassist for Van Halen, said his father was "the best ... I could ever ask for" and "every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

well that didn't work out
Trump's announcement calling off stimulus talks sends stock market plunging

3:29 p.m.

President Trump's update on coronavirus stimulus talks didn't seem to have the effect he was hoping for.

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump tweeted to announce he was rejecting Democrats' coronavirus stimulus package and calling off talks on the subject until after Election Day. Despite his questionable claiming the "economy is doing well," Trump's announcement had the opposite effect on the stock market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average immediately plunged more than 300 points upon Trump's tweet, the S&P 500 fell 40 points to a session low, and the Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 150 points. All three of the indexes continued to fall ahead of the market's Tuesday closure.

So much for Trump's tweet declaring "the stock market is at record levels." Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus relief
Trump spikes coronavirus relief talks until 'after the election'

3:18 p.m.

President Trump on Tuesday announced he's rejecting congressional Democrats' latest coronavirus relief bill package, but went a step further than usual this time by apparently telling his negotiating team, led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to halt talks "until after the election."

Trump's issue with the Democrats' proposal was that it was, in his view, asking for funding to cover matters "in no way related to COVID-19."

Mnuchin was reportedly scheduled to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for more talks Tuesday, but it sounds like that won't end up happening.

If the White House follows through on the declaration, the efforts will be placed on hold until at least Nov. 3. After that, the president promised Congress a "major" relief bill. In the meantime, Trump said he wants the Republican-led Senate to focus on confirming his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Tim O'Donnell

what rules?
Surgeon general reportedly cited for violating Hawaii's coronavirus policies

2:54 p.m.
Surgeon General Jerome Adams.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Surgeon General Jerome Adams went to Hawaii to aid in its coronavirus response — and reportedly ended up violating the state's coronavirus policies himself.

According to a police citation dated Aug. 23, Adams was spotted in Kualoa Regional Park, which was closed amid the pandemic, Axios reports. Adams told the officer he was there to work with the governor, but was still issued a citation and has a court date set for Oct. 21.

Adams was seen "with two other males standing, looking at the view taking pictures," the citation said. He put on his mask once he started to walk back to his car. When the officer confronted Adams, he said he didn't know the park was closed, per the citation. But Adams joined Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell just two days later when he announced Honolulu's parks, beaches, and trails had been and would remain closed.

Adams is among tens of thousands of Honolulu residents who have recently faced citations for violating pandemic rules, Honolulu Civil Beat reports. Violators face up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine. Hundreds of cases have been dismissed, but Adams' is still listed as active on the court system's website, Axios reports.

Axios also notes Adams' violation "is very minor," even in comparison to instances where Trump administration officials have violated coronavirus safety protocols. Kathryn Krawczyk

