COVID in the White House
Trump calls catching COVID-19 'a blessing from God'

6:32 p.m.

President Trump said catching COVID-19 was "a blessing from God" in a nearly five-minute-long video he released Wednesday, in which he also claimed it was his idea to be given an experimental antibody treatment produced by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

"I think this was a blessing from God, that I caught it," Trump said. "This was a blessing in disguise. I caught it, I heard about this drug, I said let me take it, it was my suggestion ... And I think if I didn't catch it, we'd be looking at that like a number of other drugs."

Trump also falsely described the Regeneron treatment, which has not yet been approved by the FDA, as a "cure" for COVID-19. "It was like, unbelievable," he said. "I felt good immediately." The president added that "hopefully this is going to be not just a therapeutic, it will be much more than a therapeutic, you're gonna get better, you're gonna get better fast, just like I did." He also claimed "we're going to work it so you're going to get [the experimental drugs] and you're gonna get them free."

The Regeneron antibody cocktail has been shown to "[reduce] the amount of virus in the body as well as the time it took patients to recover," BBC News explains. "However, this was in people who did not need hospital treatment and the data has not been seen by scientists or doctors." While the drug is promising, "the evidence in patients is still very limited," the BBC adds. Trump has notably bounced between promoting a number of miracle cures for COVID-19 since the outbreak began, including hydroxychloroquine and sunlight.

The president spent three days at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center this weekend, where he received oxygen, steroids, as well as the experimental Regeneron treatment while in the care of world-class doctors. "For someone who isn't president, that would cost more than $100,000 in the American health system," The New York Times reports — and that is even if the Regeneron treatment was free. Jeva Lange

coronavirus and sports
The NFL season may be on the brink as positive coronavirus tests increase

6:40 p.m.
The National Football League finds itself in a bind after more players from multiple different teams tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

Two more Tennessee Titans reportedly received positive results on Wednesday, bringing the number of infections in that locker room up to 22 and putting the 3-0 team in jeopardy of having a second consecutive game postponed. Meanwhile, Stephon Gilmore, a cornerback for the New England Patriots, tested positive Wednesday, as well. The Patriots, including Gilmore, played on Monday despite quarterback Cam Newton testing positive last week, which raises questions about whether they and their opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs, can play this coming Sunday. A player for the Las Vegas Raiders has also reportedly contracted the virus.

Gilmore's result, in particular, shows just how challenging the virus will be for the NFL. He had tested negative for three consecutive days prior to playing against the Chiefs, but the virus often isn't detected for a number of days after it infects a person. That means the Patriots, and perhaps the Chiefs, have to remain vigilant.

As things stand, the NFL, which did not employ a bubble like the National Basketball Association, looks like it's going to forge ahead with the season, but the league may have to make a choice of how handle to the remaining schedule if positive tests pile up. The possibility of a season cancellation loomed over Major League Baseball early on after the Miami Marlins experienced a major clubhouse outbreak, as well. Those concerns ultimately faded, and the shortened 2020 MLB season was largely a success, but, as Defector notes, baseball games can be made up by foregoing scheduled off-days and playing double headers. The NFL, which operates on a one-game-per-week schedule, doesn't have that luxury. Read more at Defector and Yahoo. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Campaign
Trump's discharge prompts Biden campaign to resume negative ads

5:40 p.m.

While President Trump was hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden backed down from criticizing the incumbent, and his campaign stopped running negative ads (the Trump campaign argues the moratorium never came to pass, although data suggests it did). Trump was discharged from Walter Reed hospital on Monday, though, and the Biden campaign is prepared to resume a more combative approach, Bloomberg reports, likely pleasing supporters who disapproved of the stoppage.

Mike Gwin, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign, was diplomatic in his description of the change, noting that the campaign has always been more focused on a "positive case for" Biden. But, he added, "there's a stark contrast" between the two candidates "and we will forcefully correct the record when Trump attacks and lies." Tim O'Donnell

order up on a nothingburger
Trump's failed October surprise

5:39 p.m.
October surprises started early this year, when President Trump made the late-night announcement last week that he tested positive for COVID-19. But that hasn't stopped the White House and its allies at Fox News from trying to manufacture a counter-surprise of their own, Alex Kotch, an investigative journalist with the Center for Media and Democracy, reports.

It all began Tuesday evening, when Trump authorized the declassification of documents pertaining to the investigation into Russia's election interference in 2016. The release was intended to cast doubt on the widely-accepted conclusion by the intelligence community that Moscow waged a disinformation campaign in Trump's favor by citing notes written by former CIA Director John Brennan. The memo detailed how Brennan had briefed then-President Barack Obama about a Russian security service report that alleged then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had signed off on a "proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service."

Fox News personalities have attempted to make a big deal about this report, calling it evidence of a conspiracy against Trump. But in fact, "Republicans and Democrats had previously rejected this Russian chatter as likely disinformation intended to deflect from Moscow's own hacking operation targeting the Democratic National Committee," Politico reports. What's more, Brennan himself has since slammed current intelligence chief John Ratcliffe for selectively declassifying the heavily redacted CIA memo, calling it "designed to advance the political interests of Donald Trump and Republicans who are aligned with him."

Brennan also pointed out that "if, in fact, what the Russians were alleging — that Hillary was trying to highlight the reported connections between Trump and the Russians — if that was accurate and a big if, there is nothing at all illegal about that." Jeva Lange

hurricane watch
Hurricane Delta expected to intensify as it heads for Louisiana coast

5:22 p.m.

Hurricane Delta swept across Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula early Wednesday morning, weakening after it made landfall as a Category 2 storm.

Delta strengthened late Tuesday to become a Category 4 storm and was expected to remain that way as it headed for Cancun. But winds peaking at 110 miles per hour and heavy rains only cut electricity to the area, and no injuries were reported after tourists and residents evacuated inland. Delta's brief landfall weakened it further, but the storm is predicted to make a sharp turn and regain steam before arriving in the U.S. Friday as a potential Category 3 storm.

Much of Louisiana's coast is now under a hurricane watch, and parts of Texas and Mississippi's coasts are under a tropical storm watch as of Wednesday afternoon. Delta will be Louisiana's sixth hurricane of the year, likely hitting the area around Lake Charles that was devastated by the Category 4 Hurricane Laura in late August. Around 5,600 are still in hotels after Laura destroyed their homes, The Associated Press reports.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) told coastal residents to prepare for life-threatening storm surge and winds arriving as early as Thursday evening. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 Campaign
Is the Trump campaign running out of money?

4:58 p.m.

The Trump re-election campaign has slashed television ad spending in key Midwest states, BuzzFeed News reports. President Trump has been absent from local airwaves in Iowa and Ohio, and the campaign has reportedly given up at least $2 million worth of reservations in Michigan and Wisconsin since early September, while also reducing its projected fall TV budget in Minnesota by $5 million.

Because all of those states are so important to the upcoming presidential election, Ohio-based Republican ad maker Nicholas Everhart told BuzzFeed "there's no reason why [Trump] would not be wanting to be on the air in those states, particularly Ohio," despite the campaign's insistence that the retreat is actually a sign of strength. Everhart, and others, believe there are "clearly ... some unpleasant financial realities impacting the strategic decisions they are making."

The Trump campaign has continued to dismiss such speculation, even as the president's Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, ramps up spending, arguing the incumbent will be "celebrating victory while Biden binge watches his TV ads from his basement." Read more at BuzzFeed News. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Eli Lilly seeks emergency use authorization for effective antibody treatment

4:54 p.m.
Eli Lilly has determined its monoclonal antibody treatment reduces patients' COVID-19 viral load and helps them avoid hospitalization, it announced Wednesday.

The treatment involves combining two antibodies and injecting them into patients — similar to the treatment developed by Regeneron that President Trump received. Less than 1 percent of patients sick with COVID-19 and injected with the treatment went to the hospital, compared to 5.8 percent who had a placebo, Eli Lilly's study found. And at the end of 11 days, the antibody combination "significantly reduced" the amount of virus found in patients' nasal swabs.

Last month, the pharmaceutical company also announced positive results from a trial involving just one antibody. Eli Lilly is now seeking the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization for the single antibody treatment. It will likely seek authorization for the combination therapy next month, after it manufactures a bigger supply and gets patients into clinical trials.

Wednesday's news sent Eli Lilly's shares up more than 3 percent in morning trading. Kathryn Krawczyk

second wave?
Wisconsin forced to open field hospital to handle COVID-19 overflow

4:47 p.m.
Wisconsin has resorted to the use of a field hospital after COVID-19 cases in the state ballooned past the capacities of local hospitals, Axios reports. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) said the 530-bed hospital, built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the state fairgrounds in April, will begin accepting patients within a week.

"We hoped this day wouldn't come, but unfortunately, Wisconsin is in a much different, more dire place today and our healthcare systems are beginning to become overwhelmed by the surge of COVID-19 cases," Evers said. "This alternative care facility will take some of the pressure off our healthcare facilities while expanding the continuum of care for folks who have COVID-19."

Just 16 percent of Wisconsin's hospital beds were still available as of Tuesday, Axios notes, with more than 800 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 141 patients have been hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms since Tuesday, which marked a 30 percent increase over the previous day's 108 hospitalizations, the state's Department of Health Services reported Wednesday. The DHS also showed that all of Wisconsin's 72 counties were seeing "high" or "very high" levels of the disease.

Wisconsin is now ranked third in the nation for new cases per capita, The Associated Press reports, noting that "health experts have attributed the spike to the reopening of colleges and K-12 schools as well as general fatigue over wearing masks and socially distancing." Jeva Lange

