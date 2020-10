Rick Santorum interrupts Gloria Borger to claim Mike Pence never interrupted Kamala Harris

Sen. Kamala Harris made herself sympathetic to women everywhere when she grew frustrated with Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly cutting her off during their debate. "Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking," she sternly reminded him on more than one occasion, drawing attention to the fact that women frequently get talked over by men in settings as varied as the office to the televised vice presidential debate stage.

During CNN's post-debate analysis, Gloria Borger reflected on the senator's tactic. "[Harris] kept saying [Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking] to him, as if to say, 'I'm not finished,' and then he would sort of plow ahead," Borger said. "And I think that women watching that … are going to say, 'Wait a minute, he's —'"

But before Borger could complete her thought, Rick Santorum cut in. "Don't make the claim he interrupted her repeatedly because he didn't interrupt her repeatedly," he interrupted.

Borger didn't miss the irony. "Mr. Santorum," she said. "I'm speaking." Jeva Lange