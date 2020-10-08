See More Speed Reads
Nobels
American poet Louise Glück awarded 2020 Nobel Prize in literature

7:25 a.m.

The 2020 Nobel Prize for literature was awarded Thursday morning to Louise Glück, the American poet, "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal."

Glück, an English professor at Yale, published her first collection of poems, Firstborn, in 1968. "In one of her most lauded collections, The Wild Iris (1992), for which she was awarded the Pulitzer Prize, she describes the miraculous return of life after winter in the poem 'Snowdrops,'" Nobel Committee chairman Anders Olsson writes, reprinting the poem:

I did not expect to survive,
earth suppressing me. I didn’t expect
to waken again, to feel
in damp earth my body
able to respond again, remembering
after so long how to open again
in the cold light
of earliest spring –

afraid, yes, but among you again
crying yes risk joy

in the raw wind of the new world. [Snowdrops]

Glück also won the National Book Award in 2014. Along with her gold Nobel medal, she will receive a $1.1 million prize. Peter Weber

2020 vice presidential debate
Pence and Harris earn faint praise for being less dishonest than Trump in their debate

8:06 a.m.

"In the vice presidential debate, Vice President Pence took a number of flimsy claims out of the Trump playbook, although he often delivered them more deftly," The Washington Post fact-checkers wrote after Wednesday night's debate. "Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) also stretched the truth at times." Pence was certainly "more buttoned-up on the stage than his boss," The Associated Press adds, but he "nevertheless echoed many of President Donald Trump’s falsehoods."

"Pence muddied the reality on the pandemic, asserted Trump respects the science on climate change when actually the president mocks it, overstated the threat of voting fraud, and misrepresented the Russia investigation in the Salt Lake City debate," AP said. 'Harris got tangled in tax policy at one point and misleadingly suggested that Trump branded the coronavirus a hoax."

"I think the whopper of the night was Vice President Pence's claim that they always tell the truth," Daniel Dale said on CNN. "I mean, it's vague, but this was on the subject of the pandemic. ... It's not a specific policy claim or something, but that, to me, was egregious."

Factually, the debate "was imperfect, but it was conventional political spin and dishonesty, rather than just the avalanche of lies we get regularly from President Trump," Dale concluded. "Vice President Pence made a number of significant false claims, including when he said that 'we always tell the truth' on the pandemic — that itself is just not true. Sen. Harris herself made some false and misleading claims, certainly was not perfect. But for me, selfishly, it was a little bit at least a chance to take a breath after dealing with Trump for four or five years." Peter Weber

the zoom debate
The 2nd presidential debate will be virtual 'to protect the health and safety of all involved'

8:06 a.m.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will not be meeting in person for next week's debate.

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Thursday announced that the second 2020 presidential debate between Trump and Biden, which is scheduled to take place on Oct. 15, will be held virtually. It was previously set to take place entirely in person at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida.

Trump and Biden will be in separate locations for the debate, while the moderator and the town hall meeting participants will be at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, organizers said.

This decision comes after Trump last week announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 days after the first 2020 presidential debate, although Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus multiple times since then. After Trump's diagnosis and subsequent hospitalization, there had been questions as to whether the next two debates would go forward at all. Trump had said earlier this week he was still planning to participate in the debate; Biden said that "if [Trump] still has COVID, we shouldn't have a debate." On Wednesday, the first and only vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) took place in person. Brendan Morrow

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Late night hosts find the lighter side of a White House infected with COVID-19 and raccoons

6:13 a.m.

Since President Trump revealed he has COVID-19 five days ago, "the virus has been spreading faster than an HBO password on a college campus," Trevor Noah said on Wednesday's Daily Show. And not just inside the White House. "The nation's top generals and the guy who carries the nuclear 'football' are all quarantining now," he said. "Basically, right now America is that free mattress you find on the curb — you could take it, but you know it's infested with something."

"You've got to appreciate the irony, though," Noah said. "The president who spent years blaming Mexicans for bringing over disease has personally turned the White House into a petri dish."

"White House senior adviser Stephen Miller has tested positive for the coronavirus," Seth Meyers noted at Late Night. "Well, everyone else at the White House has it, and you know how much he'd hate to be in the minority."

"There are still concerns about Donald Trump's health, so earlier this evening the president released a video to prove that he's doing well," James Corden said at The Late Late Show. Instead, he mostly proved he's "especially orange," but "while rambling about how the drugs he was given in the hospital cured him, the president went on to promise every American free access to those same drugs," Corden added. "Great, well, now that you're giving us the full presidential experience, does that mean that we don't have to pay taxes, either?"

Meanwhile, "early this morning, a CNN journalist reporting from the White House lawn was distracted from his broadcast by having to fend off wild raccoons," Corden said. "I honestly think that the White House has gone too far with their attacks on the press."

Yes, "as if there isn't enough going on at the White House, right now the entire place is infested with raccoons," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "That's a fun decision for the White House staff: Stay inside and get COVID from Trump, or go outside and get rabies from a raccoon." Based on his manic tweeting, "it seems like Trump is feeling better, but White House staffers aren't taking any chances," he said. "Life comes at you fast. You know, a week ago, Trump was at a rally, now the people around him are dressed like scientists in E.T."

Stephen Colbert turned Trump's video into a Zoom interview on The Late Show. Watch below. Peter Weber

2020 vice presidential debate
CNN's undecided voters reacted strongly to just 1 moment in the VP debate. It wasn't the Pence fly.

4:32 a.m.

CNN's snap poll after Wednesday's vice presidential debate showed Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) handily winning the showdown, with 59 percent picking her as the victor versus 38 percent who named Vice President Mike Pence. But at CNN's watch party for undecided voters in Arizona, it was a 4-4 tie — though the only two participants who said there was a clear winner thought Harris won.

The voters reacted to the debate with a dial, and there was really only one moment where the dial went up, CNN's Sara Sidner said, and it was when Harris criticized the Trump administration for being dishonest about COVID-19. CNN showed the moment and the lines, but when Sidner asked some participants to explain why they had reacted that way in real time, their answers didn't really track.

Sidner did not ask specifically about how Harris did, but she got a mixed, mostly negative bag of one-word responses for Pence's performance. There were three positive responses — "polished" and "confident" twice — and lots of more negative reactions: "shifty," "evasive," "stubborn," "not sincere," "calculated," and "overtime — he kept stealing her time." One undecided voter went down the middle, calling Pence "consistent, because there was nothing new, no surprises." Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles Trump versus Biden
Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel think Mike Pence's fly probably won the vice presidential debate

3:44 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) met Wednesday night for the first and only vice presidential debate. "This debate is important, because one of these people could be our president someday — for Mike Pence, the day could be tomorrow," Jimmy Kimmel said on Wednesday's Kimmel Live. "Safety was a concern leading up to tonight's debate, seeing as how the White House is now the new Wuhan."

So once the debate started, Kimmel said, "the plexi went up and the gloves came off. I wish Kamala would have started the debate by congratulating Mike Pence on his great work as leader of the COVID task force — and then just laughed like a maniac for 90 minutes." He ran through some of the bigger moments.

"A lot of people noticed that Mike Pence had a pink eye, which is apparently a symptom of coronavirus," Kimmel said. "But the big star of the debate tonight was a fly that landed, quite symbolically, on the vice president's head" — and "stayed on his head for 2 minutes and 3 seconds. Technically, that fly is now his running mate. But anyway, Mike Pence's fly just became the most popular Halloween costume of 2020." Look, he said, "no one's mind was changed tonight, almost none of the questions were answered."

Yes, the debate "was everything we expected," Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show: "Pence talked over all the women in the room, the moderator tried to call for order, the vice president got a couple of good licks in, and Sen. Harris picked up a broken pool cue and beat Pence over the head with the Trump administration's failures. All night, Pence wouldn't give one straight answer — which is kind of weird, because normally he likes everything straight. It wasn't earth-shattering, but that is how politics should be, remember?"

"Oh, there is one moment that stuck with me," Colbert said. "You'll know it when you see it — everyone's buzzing about it." But before he got to Pence's hair fly, he ran through some key exchanges and mocked Pence's "insane equivalency" between COVID-19 and the 2009 swine flu outbreak, when, he deadpanned, "the economy shut down for a year, we couldn't hug our grandparents for months, and Barack Obama would not shut up about the MyPillow guy." Finally, he landed his fly jokes. Watch below. Peter Weber

2020 poll watch
Biden's lead doubles to 10 points in new Fox News poll

2:02 a.m.
Joe Biden
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has doubled his lead over President Trump in a Fox News national poll of likely voters released Wednesday. In the new poll, conducted after the first presidential debate and after Trump contracted COVID-19, Biden leads by 10 percentage points, 53 percent to 43 percent; in the previous Fox News poll three weeks ago, Biden led by 5 points.

Biden's 10-point advantage is in line with other recent polls. The RealClearPolitics average has Biden up 9.7 points, 51.6 percent to 41.9 percent, while FiveThirtyEight clocks Biden's lead at 9.5 points (51.7 percent to 42.2 percent) and gives him 84 in 100 odds of winning the Electoral College.

There are several outsized reasons for Biden's lead in the new Fox News poll. First, the two biggest issues for voters are the coronavirus pandemic and the economy, and Biden beats Trump by 39 points among the COVID-19 voters while Trump leads by only 12 points with economy voters. A 72 percent majority agrees with Biden that masks should be required attire outside the home, 24 percent said the virus is under control, and 65 percent rate economic conditions as poor or fair.

Trump spent the summer attacking anti-racism protests and touting "law and order," but "those who say violent crime is the most important factor to their vote favor Trump by a single point, while voters who prioritize racism back Biden by 44," Fox News reports. And voters increasingly like Biden, whose favorability rating has grown to a net-positive 16 points, and dislike Trump, now at a net-negative 10 points.

The Fox News poll was conducted via phone Oct. 3-6 by Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Co. (R). The pollsters surveyed 1,012 likely voters, and the poll's margin of sampling error is ± 3 percentage points. Peter Weber

2020 vice presidential debate
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Scott Walker reportedly played the role of Kamala Harris during Pence's debate prep

1:26 a.m.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

To prepare for Wednesday night's debate, Vice President Mike Pence participated in three 90-minute practice sessions with former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R), and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi (R) all standing in as Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), NBC News' Hallie Jackson reports.

Pence also received debate help from Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who called him on the phone, a person with knowledge of the matter told Jackson.

On Harris' side, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg played the role of Pence during their debate prep. In an interview with Indianapolis Monthly published on Sunday, Buttigieg said it would "be a real mistake to underestimate" Pence's skills as a debater, adding that he was "very effective in 2016." Buttigieg appeared on MSNBC after Wednesday's debate and said he was "so proud" of Harris' performance, and later tweeted that she "powerfully made the case for why we must end the chaos and restore decency by electing Joe Biden." Catherine Garcia

