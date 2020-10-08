Trump rants about Hillary Clinton's emails in wild Fox Business post-VP debate interview

President Trump seems to have forgotten who he's running against.

Trump joined Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo on Thursday morning to discuss whatever he wanted to talk about, apparently. And he started out on a relevant note, saying he wasn't going to "waste my time on a virtual debate" scheduled against Joe Biden due to the fact that Trump has coronavirus.

Bartiromo later got a question in, asking Trump if he would be able to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. "If we don't, it's the Republicans' fault," Trump said, before spinning to claim Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) made a mistake about the history of election year confirmations at Wednesday night's vice presidential debate. "They're worse than Crooked Hillary," Trump then said out of nowhere, pivoting to her 2016 email scandal and marking a transition from relevancy to history in less than a minute.

Trump is ranting and raving about indicting Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/s1aiLRWF2p — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

And again as Bartiromo tried to end her interview with Trump, he jumped back in with some off-the-wall accusations, "Everyone else I know gets indicted" when they don't hand over emails, Trump claimed — which begs the question of just who Trump hangs out with. Kathryn Krawczyk