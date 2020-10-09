The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper gently mocks good-humored Trump fans outside a MAGA rally

-
The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper gently mocks good-humored Trump fans outside a MAGA rally1:31 a.m.
New owners of a Minnesota home give former resident a sweet memento from his childhood2:02 a.m.
Federal judge rules Ohio can't limit number of ballot drop boxes in each county12:56 a.m.
Trump sounds pretty raspy, coughs in Hannity phone interview12:41 a.m.
Trump slams Gretchen Whitmer for not thanking him after FBI foiled alleged kidnapping plotOctober 8, 2020
Trump's Rose Garden video is a very believable '80s infomercial in new Lincoln Project adOctober 8, 2020
Pence's office says he's healthy, but won't explain why he canceled trip to vote in IndianaOctober 8, 2020
GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy charged with illegal foreign lobbyingOctober 8, 2020
