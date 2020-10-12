White House regroups after both parties reject coronavirus relief proposal

-
White House regroups after both parties reject coronavirus relief proposal8:24 a.m.
Republicans are getting very nervous about the polls. Democrats are, too.7:20 a.m.
2 Americans share 2020 Nobel Prize in economics for improving auctions, inventing new formats6:29 a.m.
Trump has turned Texas and Arizona purple, maybe even blue, Republicans worry4:23 a.m.
Trump drained 'the swamp' to his own properties in Florida and Washington, The New York Times details2:30 a.m.
After losing her job, woman teaches herself how to sew and launches successful bow tie business2:14 a.m.
Pharmacist invents 'monster spray' to help boy who is afraid of the dark1:07 a.m.
California Republicans are allegedly setting up fake 'official' drop-off boxes to harvest ballots12:35 a.m.
