Rest in peace
Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Morgan dies at 77

11:14 a.m.
Joe Morgan.
AP Photo

Joe Morgan, the Hall of Fame second baseman who spent the prime of his career with the Cincinnati Reds, has died, USA Today reported Monday. He was 77.

Morgan is one of the game's all-time great players, earning two MVP awards, 10 All-Star trips, and five Gold Gloves. He was a key piece of Cincinnati's "Big Red Machine" teams alongside Johnny Bench, Pete Rose, Tony Perez, and Ken Griffey, Sr, and together the group won back to back World Series titles in 1975 and 1976.

Originally signed by the then-Houston Colt .45s (since renamed the Astros) in 1962, Morgan was a solid hitter early in his career with the franchise, but he took his game to another level when he was traded to the Reds before the 1972 season.

Morgan's career .271 batting average doesn't immediately jump off the page, but he got on-base at a .392 clip and led the league in walks and on-base percentage four times each. And once he was on, he was a premier threat, stealing at least 58 bases five years in a row between 1972-76.

After his career, Morgan spent many years as a broadcaster, teaming with play-by-play announcer Jon Miller for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball for two decades between 1990-2010. Tim O'Donnell

Banned
Facebook is banning Holocaust denial as Zuckerberg says his 'thinking has evolved'

11:23 a.m.
The Facebook app logo is displayed on an iPad next to a picture of the Facebook logo on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England.
Carl Court/Getty Images

Facebook is changing course and banning Holocaust denial from its platform.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Monday that the company is "updating our hate speech policy to ban Holocaust denial." Previously, Facebook had only taken down posts that "praise hate crimes or mass murder, including the Holocaust," as Zuckerberg explained. It was a reversal for Facebook after Zuckerberg in a 2018 interview controversially defended allowing Holocaust denial to remain up.

"I'm Jewish, and there's a set of people who deny that the Holocaust happened," Zuckerberg told Recode. "I find that deeply offensive. But at the end of the day, I don't believe that our platform should take that down because I think there are things that different people get wrong."

Zuckerberg on Monday said Facebook was making the decision to "prohibit any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust" amid "rising anti-Semitism." He also said that those who search for the Holocaust on Facebook will soon be directed to information on it from authoritative sources.

"I've struggled with the tension between standing for free expression and the harm caused by minimizing or denying the horror of the Holocaust," Zuckerberg said on Monday. "My own thinking has evolved as I've seen data showing an increase in anti-Semitic violence, as have our wider policies on hate speech."

This decision from Facebook comes after last month, NBC News reported that a disturbing survey found "just 90 percent of respondents said they believed that the Holocaust happened," as well as that "sixty-three percent of those surveyed did not know that 6 million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust." In a blog on Monday, Facebook Vice President of Content Policy Monika Bickert said the new ban is "supported by the well-documented rise in anti-Semitism globally and the alarming level of ignorance about the Holocaust." Brendan Morrow

Barrett Confirmation
Democrats are making Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing all about ObamaCare

10:32 a.m.

Democrats opened Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with a striking scene.

As the Senate Judiciary Committee members delivered their opening statements on Monday, Democrats remained fixed on one issue: health care. And as a reminder of what they deemed "at stake" if Barrett joined the bench, they printed out large photos and told the stories of people with pre-existing conditions who may not be alive today if the Affordable Care Act was struck down.

Senate Judiciary Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) kicked off the Democrats' statements with the story of a constituent who was losing her eyesight to cataracts but had a hard time getting insurance due to her pre-existing conditions. But she was able to get insurance and cataracts surgery under the ACA, describing the moment she got insurance as "manna from heaven," Feinstein quoted.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) tried to shoot down Democrats' display by declaring "as a mother of seven, Judge Barrett clearly understands the importance of health care." All four of the judges who voted to strike down the Affordable Care Act in 2012 had children too. Kathryn Krawczyk

Barrett Confirmation
GOP Sen. Mike Lee speaks without mask at Barrett hearing despite positive COVID-19 test

10:19 a.m.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) on Monday was in attendance for Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Senate confirmation hearing ten days after announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Lee, one of a number of people in President Trump's orbit who recently tested positive for the coronavirus, was seen at the Senate's first day of confirmation hearings for Barrett on Monday, NBC News reported. The senator announced his coronavirus diagnosis on Oct. 2, at the time saying he had started to experience symptoms a day earlier. He said he would "remain isolated for the next 10 days" but vowed to return in time for the Barrett hearings.

Lee, NBC News reports, said in an interview with Hugh Hewitt on Monday that he had "gotten the sign-off from the Office of the Attending Physician" and that he's "no longer contagious," but it's not clear whether he has tested negative for COVID-19. When asked if he was tested on Monday, Lee did not respond, The Daily Beast reports. Some senators are participating in Monday's hearing remotely, The Hill reports.

Lee was in attendance for the Sept. 26 Rose Garden event announcing Barrett's Supreme Court nomination, numerous attendees of which later tested positive for the coronavirus. NBC News' Kasie Hunt noted that "we don't know" whether Lee is negative for COVID-19, as "Republicans are not allowing those [coronavirus] tests to happen ahead of the hearing." Although Lee was seen wearing a mask on Monday, he did not wear one during his opening statement. Brendan Morrow

portland protests
Portland protesters tear down Lincoln, Roosevelt statues ahead of Columbus Day

10:00 a.m.
Toppled Theodore Roosevelt statue in Portland, Oregon.
Nathan Howard/Getty Images

A group of protesters in Portland, Oregon, toppled statues of former presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln on Sunday night ahead of Columbus Day, a federal holiday that has come under fire from activists, who cite the brutality its namesake displayed against indigenous peoples after arriving in the Americas in the 15th century.

Statues have served as a point of contention for months now in the wake of nationwide protests against systemic racism, as Americans of all political persuasions debate the meaning and merit of commemorating certain historical figures. Most often, the controversies have centered on Confederate monuments, but the incidents Sunday night in Portland focused on two of the nation's most famous and popular commanders-in-chief, including Lincoln, who issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862 and was in office when the Union defeated the Confederacy, ending the Civil War. The protesters, who dubbed the event "Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage," reportedly spray-painted "Dakota 38" on the base of Lincoln's state, referring to the 38 Dakota men whose executions the president signed off on in 1862 following a violent conflict with white settlers in Minnesota.

The news has already sparked backlash, including from President Trump, who on Monday morning decried the "Biden fools" and "antifa radicals" behind the topplings, urging the FBI to "get them now." Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Inhaled coronavirus vaccines are under development — and could be more effective than an injection

9:41 a.m.
Coronavirus PPE
LoraLiu/iStock

Dozens of COVID-19 vaccines are under development worldwide, and the ones closest to ready for public use are traditional, injectable vaccines. But scientists in the U.S., the U.K., and Hong Kong are working on an alternative: inhaled vaccines, the South China Morning Post reports.

Most of the injected vaccines in testing would require multiple shots to be effective, and it's not entirely clear if COVID-19 antibodies will prevent an infection. Meanwhile, scientists have hypothesized, inhaled immunizations could be more effective than injections because they could stop the coronavirus at the place it's often contracted: the nose. Stopping the virus from growing in the nose could then prevent its transmission to others, Bloomberg notes. In addition, the respiratory system is full of mucus tissues full of immune proteins that an inhaled vaccine could bolster — not to mention that many people simply don't like shots.

"The first generation of vaccines are probably going to protect a lot of people," Michael Diamond, an infectious disease specialist at Washington University in St. Louis, told Bloomberg. "But I think it's the second- and third-generation vaccines — and maybe intranasal vaccines will be a key component of this — that ultimately are going to be necessary." His team studied mice and found an inhaled vaccine "created a strong immune response throughout the body," especially in the respiratory system, Bloomberg notes. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 election
Trump bashes New York, Illinois, California in plea for votes

9:27 a.m.

President Trump is employing an interesting strategy to gather support in three of the most populous, solidly blue states in the U.S.

On Monday morning, the president went on a tweeting spree, targeting California, which he said "is going to hell," and New York, which he claims is already there.

Illinois' fate, from Trump's perspective, isn't quite so dramatic, but still "sad," since it apparently "has no place to go." Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Five states see new COVID-19 cases increase by over 50 percent

8:55 a.m.
Coronavirus crisis volunteer Rhiannon Navin greets local residents arriving to a food distribution center at the WestCop community center on March 18, 2020 in New Rochelle, New York. New Rochelle has been a hot spot for the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.
John Moore/Getty Images

New cases of COVID-19 are continuing to rise in 31 states, and five have experienced a weekly jump of more than 50 percent, CNN reports.

Maine, Texas, and Washington are the only states in the United States that have reported on average fewer new daily cases compared to a week before, while in Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Vermont, new cases have risen by at least 50 percent, according to CNN. Sixteen states are reporting roughly the same number of cases.

Additionally, The Washington Post reports that 13 states have reached new highs when looking at their seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 infections: Alaska, Colorado, Indiana, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. In Montana, in particular, the Post notes that the seven-day rolling average jumped 61 percent, and CNN writes that Montana "reported 5,000 coronavirus cases in the last 11 days," whereas "it took the state almost five months to chart its first 5,000 cases."

These numbers come after the United States recently reported over 50,000 new COVID-19 infections for three days in a row for the first time since August. Brendan Morrow

