2020 poll watch
Cal Cunningham surprisingly increases lead in North Carolina Senate race in 1st poll period after texting scandal

5:58 p.m.

North Carolina's Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham became mired in a scandal earlier this month when he admitted to exchanging romantic text messages with a woman who is not his wife. Yet a new poll conducted by SurveyUSA showed that Cunningham actually increased his lead over the incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) after the news broke.

In the previous poll, Cunningham was up seven, but that jumped to a 10-point advantage in the iteration released Monday. The growing margin is largely thanks to men and younger voters, who have enhanced their support for the challenger. For example, Cunningham went from trailing Tillis by 11 among all men in September, to up two in October. Meanwhile, women and senior voters did shift more to Tillis in the wake of the scandal. But, overall, it does not appear to have drastically altered the state of the race.

SurveyUSA interviewed 900 adults across North Carolina, 746 of whom are registered to vote in the state, between Oct. 8-11. A margin of error was not reported. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

COVID in the White House
White House doctor says Trump has tested negative for coronavirus

6:46 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said on Monday evening that Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 "on consecutive days," but did not give specific dates.

He shared the news in a memo to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Conley wrote that Trump was tested "using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card," and it is "important to note that this test was not used in isolation for the determination of the president's current negative status."

Trump left Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon for Florida, where he will hold a rally in Sanford — his first since being hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this month. Trump was not wearing a mask when he boarded Air Force One. Catherine Garcia

government-funded vacation
Trump's properties made $238,000 on Secret Service bills from Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr.'s visits

5:36 p.m.
Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Trump's travel has diverted a lot of money to his properties — and his children are partly responsible.

As of The Washington Post's most recent count, the U.S. government has spent $1.2 million at Trump's properties around the world throughout his presidency. At least $238,000 of that stemmed from Trump's adult children's visits as they requested Secret Service protection, the Post reports via Secret Service records.

When Eric Trump headed to Trump golf courses in Scotland; or when Donald Trump Jr. went on a hiking tip to Canada; or when Ivanka Trump stayed at their Bedminister, New Jersey, resort even when it was closed for the coronavirus pandemic; the Secret Service was billed. The Trump administration hasn't revealed just how much it pays to house Secret Service agents at Trump hotels, but Eric Trump, who runs the Trump Organization, has insisted they charge a minimal rate. On bills that do list a room rate, $175 a night was the cheapest price found, the Post reports.

"Government ethics experts say that nothing is wrong with Trump's children seeking protection from the Secret Service," the Post writes. But it's more dubious given that their family owns the businesses charging the Secret Service for rooms, "creat[ing] the appearance that Trump family members were exploiting their publicly funded protection for private financial gain," the Post continues.

The Secret Service, the White House, and Ivanka Trump all declined to comment to the Post. Eric, Donald Jr., and Tiffany Trump did not respond to requests for comment. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

Barrett Confirmation
Ben Sasse thinks GOP colleague Josh Hawley’s Supreme Court litmus test 'is a very bad idea'

4:54 p.m.
Ben Sasse.
Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) says he will only vote to confirm Supreme Court nominees who have explicitly demonstrated on the record — before their nomination — that they consider Roe v. Wade wrongly decided. The senator has said Judge Amy Coney Barrett satisfies that requirement because "there's plenty of evidence, I think ... that she understands that Roe is — in my words — an act of judicial imperialism," so Hawley likely won't be the one to hold up her confirmation. But, The Atlantic's Emma Green reports, not everyone is a fan of Hawley's unofficial requirement.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said he likes Hawley "personally," but he told Green that his colleague's "litmus test is a very bad idea" and looks like "the right acting like the left." By that, Sasse means it plays into his concerns about the over-politicization of the court, in which both Democrats and Republicans are growing more focused on how potential justices affect particular partisan policies and causes, rather than their legal philosophies.

Again, the conflicting views between the two Republicans won't come to a head during Barrett's confirmation process. Sasse also appears likely to confirm the judge, but his decision seemingly won't be tied to any particular Supreme Court case. Instead, he's impressed by Barrett's belief that judges aren't meant to create policy, but interpret and enforce the law. Barrett, he told The Atlantic, "doesn't think you slop applesauce on tablets and then call it law because it came from a judge." Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

'unfortunate'
Fauci calls on Trump campaign to take down ad taking his words 'completely out of context'

4:51 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling on President Trump's 2020 campaign to remove a new ad he says took his words "completely out of context."

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in an interview with CNN on Monday again spoke out against an ad from the Trump campaign he says took a quote from him regarding the federal government's coronavirus response out of context to make it seem as if he was endorsing Trump or praising him specifically. Asked by CNN's Jake Tapper whether the Trump campaign should take down this ad, Fauci said it should.

"I think it's really unfortunate and really disappointing that they did that," Fauci said. "It's so clear that I'm not a political person, and I have never either directly or indirectly endorsed a political candidate. And to take a completely out of context statement, and put it in which is obviously a political campaign ad, I thought was really very disappointing."

The ad in question focuses on Trump's coronavirus response and features Fauci saying in March, "I can't imagine that ... anybody could be doing more." In a statement on Sunday, Fauci clarified that he has "never publicly endorsed any political candidate" and that this was a "broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials."

When Tapper asked Fauci on Monday what he'd say if "I told you I heard that the Trump campaign was actually preparing to do another ad featuring you," Fauci responded, "That would be terrible. That would be outrageous if they do that. In fact, that might actually come back to backfire on them. I hope they don't do that, because that would be kind of playing a game that we don't want to play."

In response to Fauci's previous statement, the Trump campaign said that its ad used Fauci's "own words," which are "accurate, and directly from Dr. Fauci's mouth." Brendan Morrow

R.I.P.
John McCain's mother Roberta dies at 108

4:22 p.m.

Roberta McCain, the mother of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, has died at 108, Cindy McCain announced Monday.

Born a week before Arizona even became a state, McCain married John McCain Jr., who rose to be a four-star Navy admiral, and raised three children with him. Her son John McCain went on to serve 30 years in the Senate and run for president before he died of brain cancer in 2018; Roberta visited his casket in the U.S. Capitol.

When John McCain was shot down during the Vietnam War and kept as a political prisoner, Roberta McCain rarely talked publicly about it, though she did send a letter to then-President Lyndon B. Johnson reiterating her support for the war. She didn't exactly back her son's presidential campaign in 2000, later saying she "didn't think he had enough money, enough expertise, enough anything," The Washington Post notes.

That changed in 2008, when she encouraged even Republicans who didn't love John McCain to "hold their noses" and vote for him. "When John McCain's critics questioned whether he was too old to serve as president — he was 72 on Election Day 2008 — he simply introduced them to his mother," the Post writes.

In a Monday tweet, Meghan McCain remembered her grandmother as "everything I ever aspired to be." Kathryn Krawczyk

late registration
Kanye West finally releases 1st campaign ad 3 weeks before the 2020 election

3:53 p.m.

Months after announcing his 2020 presidential run, Kanye West has finally gotten around to making a campaign ad.

West, the rapper who declared in July he'd be running for president despite it being too late to get on the ballot in every state, dropped a video on Twitter featuring himself speaking in front of an American flag, generic B-roll throughout, and a call for viewers to write his name in this November. The Monday ad was the first West has released, Mediaite notes, even though he threw his hat into the ring over three months ago and the election is just weeks away.

"We as a people will revive our nation's commitment to faith, to what our Constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer," West says in the video. "Through prayer, faith can be restored."

West had spoken surprisingly infrequently about his presidential campaign in recent weeks, as he devoted much of his time on Twitter to railing against his recording contract. When he has discussed his campaign, reporter Ben Jacobs observed in September that the rapper for a while had "never explicitly asked Americans for their vote and has instead just announced that he will be president."

Recently, though, West's campaign put out a rare press release after he appeared as a vice presidential candidate in California against his wishes, with West saying, "Californians, I ask for your vote for president and urge you to write in, 'Kanye West.'"

Last month, The New York Times reported that during the course of numerous exchanges, West "made clear he believes he will become president — eventually — but said almost nothing about what he actually wanted to do if elected." His website describes a platform consisting of goals like "restoring prayer in the classroom including spiritual foundations." Brendan Morrow

so it begins
Georgians are waiting hours to cast their ballots on the 1st day of early voting

2:43 p.m.

Early voting is intended to pare down lines on Election Day, especially this year as many places suffer a shortage of polling workers and have had to shut down polling places. But across Georgia, it's looking busier than ever.

Early voting kicked off Monday in Georgia, a state that has become pivotal in the 2020 election with two Senate seats up for grabs and a surprisingly tight presidential contest. Voters seemed aware of the importance of this election, forming lines that wrapped around buildings even before polling places opened, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports. Some showed up as early as 4 a.m., Gwinnett County officials said.

But it wasn't just heavy turnout that slowed early voting. In Atlanta's State Farm Arena, the largest polling site in Georgia, lines ground to a halt when voters' access cards wouldn't let them in. Fulton Elections Director Richard Barron told the Journal Constitution that poll workers had to reboot voter check-in tablets and re-import voters' information to fix the issue.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led some typical poll workers, many of whom are older, to decline volunteering out of concern for their health. That's in turn led to a shutdown of many polling places. Many voters have turned to voting by mail, but with ongoing delays at the U.S. Postal Service, others say they're looking to make sure their ballot gets counted by showing up in person. Kathryn Krawczyk

