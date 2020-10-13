Gal Gadot says her widely-mocked 'Imagine' video 'came from the best place'

When Gal Gadot put out a video with some of her famous friends singing amid the coronavirus pandemic, she clearly didn't imagine the reaction it would get.

The Wonder Woman star opened up in a new Vanity Fair piece on Tuesday after in March, she posted a video in which celebrities including herself, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, and others sang John Lennon's "Imagine." It was meant to be seen as inspirational as the world went into COVID-19 lockdown, but it was instead the subject of mockery as many deemed it out of touch.

"Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it's just not the right good deed," Gadot told Vanity Fair. "I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world."

Gadot went on to add, "I started it, and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn't transcend."

That's certainly an accurate assessment, as the video at the time generated brutal headlines like "Gal Gadot's Celebrity 'Imagine' Video Is Just Too Cringe" and a harsh New York Times piece declaring, "every crisis gets the multi-celebrity car-crash pop anthem it deserves, but truly no crisis — certainly not one as vast and unsettling as the current one — deserves this." Needless to say, it looks like a sequel video shouldn't be expected. Brendan Morrow