See More Speed Reads
swing and a miss
Edit

Gal Gadot says her widely-mocked 'Imagine' video 'came from the best place'

9:28 a.m.
Gal Gdot attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

When Gal Gadot put out a video with some of her famous friends singing amid the coronavirus pandemic, she clearly didn't imagine the reaction it would get.

The Wonder Woman star opened up in a new Vanity Fair piece on Tuesday after in March, she posted a video in which celebrities including herself, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, and others sang John Lennon's "Imagine." It was meant to be seen as inspirational as the world went into COVID-19 lockdown, but it was instead the subject of mockery as many deemed it out of touch.

"Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it's just not the right good deed," Gadot told Vanity Fair. "I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world."

Gadot went on to add, "I started it, and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn't transcend."

That's certainly an accurate assessment, as the video at the time generated brutal headlines like "Gal Gadot's Celebrity 'Imagine' Video Is Just Too Cringe" and a harsh New York Times piece declaring, "every crisis gets the multi-celebrity car-crash pop anthem it deserves, but truly no crisis — certainly not one as vast and unsettling as the current one — deserves this." Needless to say, it looks like a sequel video shouldn't be expected. Brendan Morrow

Barrett Confirmation
Edit

Lindsey Graham used Barrett's hearing to complain about his Senate opponent's massive fundraising hauls

9:59 a.m.

Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) faltering campaign finances are clearly weighing on him.

As Senate Judiciary chair, Graham was in charge of leading the first day of questioning in Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Tuesday. But within his first few minutes of speaking, Graham already brought up an issue that admittedly had nothing to do with Barrett: his Senate opponent's massive fundraising haul.

Over the weekend, Democrat Jaime Harrison announced he'd raised an overwhelming $57 million in the third quarter of this year as he seeks to unseat Graham. That was easily the largest single-quarter Senate fundraising gain in history, and it's clearly weighing on Graham's mind.

After predicting Monday that Harrison's haul might spark a "backlash" from South Carolinians who think he's "trying to buy the state," Graham took a different approach to the issue during Barrett's hearing. He brought up the Citizens United Supreme Court case that okayed massive corporate donations to candidates, and then addressed Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), who is staunchly opposed to the Citizens United decision. "Me and you are going to get closer and closer on regulating money," Graham said, because "I can tell you there is a lot of money being raised in this campaign and I'd like to know where the hell some of it's coming from." Kathryn Krawczyk

It's not that hard being Green
Edit

Solar energy is now cheaper than coal and gas in most countries, IEA reports

8:36 a.m.
Solar panels in France
Pascal Pochard-Casabianca/AFP/Getty Images

Energy produced by solar panels is now cheaper than that produced by coal- or gas-powered plants in most nations, the International Energy Agency said Tuesday in its annual report on global energy trends. Assuming governments follow through on their detailed energy policies, renewable energy will account for 80 percent of the market for new power generation by 2030, and coal will count for less than 20 percent of the global energy supply by 2040 for the first time since the Industrial Revolution, the IEA predicted.

"I see solar becoming the new king of the world's electricity markets," IEA executive director Fatih Birol said in a statement Tuesday. "Based on today's policy settings, it's on track to set new records for deployment every year after 2022." Hydroelectric power will continue to be the biggest source of renewable energy for a while, but as the cost drops on photovoltaic panels, solar will catch up quickly, the IEA said.

Governments will need to invest heavily in upgraded power grids and energy storage to manage solar, wind, and other energy that isn't generated at all hours, Bloomberg reports, but the market is playing a big role in shaping energy consumption, too.

"Today, hundreds of billions of dollars of capital are flowing into clean energy," Bruce Usher, an investor and professor at Columbia Business School, told CBS MoneyWatch. "That bucket for investors is not about policy," he added. "It's about where you can get the biggest return."

Last week, for example, the Florida renewable power producer NextEra Energy at least briefly became the most valuable energy company in the U.S., its $143.8 billion market value eclipsing ExxonMobil's by $900 million and Chevron's by about $2 billion. Exxon brings in way more revenue, $255 billion last year, than NextEra's $19.2 billion. But NextEra's profit margins have recently been as high as 50 percent and investors expect solar and wind to trump fossil fuels in the near future. Peter Weber

supreme decisions
Edit

Biden says he's 'not a fan of court packing'

8:19 a.m.
Wearing a face mask to reduce the risk posed by the coronavirus, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden talks to reporters before departing Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport October 12, 2020 in Hebron, Ohio.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden after facing criticism for declining to discuss his position on court packing in a new interview says he is "not a fan."

Biden spoke in an interview with WKRC-TV in Cincinnati on Monday and was asked about his position on increasing the size of the Supreme Court, which some Democrats have called for after President Trump announced he would replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court weeks before the 2020 election.

"I'm not a fan of court packing," Biden told WKRC. "But I don't want to get off on that whole issue. I want to keep focused. The president would love nothing better than to fight about whether or not I would, in fact, pack the court or not pack the court."

While Biden still did not definitively rule out the idea, the answer was notable after the Democratic presidential nominee had declined to discuss his opinion on court packing on multiple occasions, including in the recent first presidential debate, dismissing the question as a distraction. Last week, Biden said he would state his opinion on court packing "when the election is over" because "the moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your papers will be on the answer." Prior to Ginsburg's death, Biden had described court packing as a "bad idea" in 2019.

In the interview with WKRC, Biden said he wanted voters to focus on Republicans moving forward to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court shortly before the presidential election, saying, "That's the court packing the public should be focused on." Brendan Morrow

prime time
Edit

Amazon shares jump ahead of Prime Day

7:52 a.m.
Amazon Prime boxes
Leon Neal/Getty Images

Amazon shares rose by 4.8 percent on Monday ahead of the Tuesday start of the online retail giant's two-day Prime Day sale event. Amazon won't disclose the take for the annual event, which was delayed this year due to the coronavirus crisis, but some analysts expect $10 billion in sales over the two days. The gains by Amazon and fellow tech-giant Apple fueled a tech surge that lifted the tech-heavy Nasdaq by 2.6 percent on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 also rose, by 0.9 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. U.S. stock index futures were mixed several hours before the opening bell on Tuesday as investors awaited the kickoff of earnings season and fresh news on coronavirus stimulus talks in Washington. Harold Maass

Voting Rights
Edit

Appellate court panel upholds Texas governor's limit of 1 ballot drop box per county

7:15 a.m.
Absentee voting in Houston
Go Nakamura/Getty Images

A three-judge panel of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled just before midnight Monday night that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) was within his rights to limit absentee ballot drop boxes to one per county, regardless of population. Civil rights and voting rights groups had argued that Abbott's Oct. 1 order suppressed the voting rights of people in large urban counties like Harris County (Houston), especially the elderly and disabled voters most likely to cast their ballots by mail during a deadly pandemic. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman agreed, issuing a stay on Abbott's order.

The three appellate judges, all appointed by President Trump, unanimously disagreed. "One strains to see how it burdens voting at all," Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan wrote in his opinion, joined by Judges Don Willett and James Ho. Abbott's "proclamation was part of an expansion of absentee voting opportunities beyond what the Texas Election Code provided. The fact that this expansion is not as broad as plaintiffs would wish does not mean that it has illegally limited their voting rights."

Ho, in a concurring opinion, said Abbott's unilateral July 27 expansion of voting windows likely violated Texas and federal law, and he was sorry he couldn't strike the whole order down.

Texas, shaping up to be unexpectedly competitive this year, is one of just a handful of states that won't allow people to vote by mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott did add six days to early in-person voting, however, and that begins Tuesday. The litigants could appeal the ruling, asking for a decision from the entire 5th circuit appellate court or the Supreme Court, but both courts are dominated by conservatives unlikely to overturn Duncan's decision, Politico reports. Peter Weber

Barrett Confirmation
Edit

Ex-members of Amy Coney Barrett's faith group, People of Praise, want it discussed at her confirmation

6:18 a.m.
Amy Coney Barrett
Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump's third Supreme Court nominee, is Catholic, which isn't very controversial — five of the eight sitting justices are also Catholic, as are the Democratic presidential nominee and the Democratic House speaker. But Barrett also belongs to a charismatic, communitarian, socially conservative ecumenical faith community called the People of Praise, and that's more unusual. Some former members of the group tell The Associated Press it's an integral enough part of her life and it should be discussed in her confirmation hearing.

Some of the dozen former members "were proud and excited that one of their own could soon be on the high court, in a position to roll back abortion rights," AP reports. "Others were deeply concerned about that threat, and also about the community's teachings on gender, gay rights, and other social issues. They also raised flags about what they describe as the organization's authoritarian structure. Some wondered why Barrett has not disclosed or even acknowledged her connection to People of Praise and why the group appeared to try to hide her affiliation by deleting documents from its website."

Barrett was reportedly raised in the People of Praise community before joining of her own accord as an adult. Some former members "said Barrett should make public the covenant she signed to become a member, so people can read for themselves the pledge she made to become a permanent part of the community," AP reports. Along with strong opposition to abortion, the group has been described as hierarchical, with men seen as "divinely" ordained heads of their families and wives obliged to submit to them.

"I don't think membership in the group is disqualifying," Rachel Coleman, who left the community in 2010, told AP. "I think that she needs to be open about it and transparent about it." A spokesman for the group, Sean Connolly, told AP that "the People of Praise does not take positions on partisan political matters, legislation, or constitutional interpretation," nor "who should or should not sit on the U.S. Supreme Court."

People of Praise was not a topic in Monday's first day of hearings. Republicans "spent an inordinate amount of time crowing about" Barrett's seven children, while Democrats showed a "near-singular focus" on the Affordable Care Act, plus the GOP's unseemly, hypocritical rush to confirm Barrett, Robin Givhen recounts at The Washington Post. Barrett spoke for only about 12 minutes. Peter Weber

Stolen Valor
Edit

The Trump campaign is also using the top U.S. general in a political ad, evidently without his consent

4:14 a.m.
Gen. Mark Milley
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

A day after the Trump campaign released an ad that selectively edited a clip of Dr. Anthony Fauci so it seemed the nation's top infectious disease expert was praising the president's coronavirus response, the Trump campaign posted an online ad that uses an image of Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. As with Fauci, the campaign did not seek or receive approval from Milley to place him in the ad, Politico reports, citing a defense official.

The U.S. military has strict rules against uniformed service members participating in political campaigns, and Milley, the top U.S. military commander, has recently been stressing that the military plays no role in domestic politics. "We, the U.S. military, we are sworn to obey the lawful orders of our civilian leadership," Milley told NPR in a rare interview Sunday. And if there's a contested presidential election this year, "it'll be handled appropriately by the courts and by the U.S. Congress. There's no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of a U.S. election. Zero. There is no role there."

Fauci asked the Trump campaign Monday to take down the ad featuring his deceptively edited words. Milley doesn't speak in the new ad, but it's "a disturbing violation of civil-military norms by the president's campaign," Jim Golby, a former Pentagon official now at the University of Texas at Austin, told Politico. "There is simply no reason for a sitting chairman of the Joint Chiefs to be included in an advertisement paid for by the campaign," he said. "Milley should denounce his inclusion in the ad, but the president never should have put him in this situation." Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.