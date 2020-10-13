Apple announces its 1st 5G iPhone

During a highly-anticipated event on Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said it's the "beginning of a new era" for the iPhone.

Apple on Tuesday officially announced the new line of iPhones that will for the first time support 5G networks. The iPhone 12 will start at $799, while the iPhone 12 Pro will start at $999 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will start at $1,099. There's also the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, which will start at $699 and which Apple described as the "smallest, thinnest, lightest 5G phone in the world."

Apple touted the "impressive new capabilities" that will come with 5G networks, but CNBC notes that "the networks aren't fully built out yet in the U.S., which could disappoint some users." Additionally, The New York Times recommends users "tamp down your expectations," as "in most cases, 5G will only be incrementally faster, if at all."

In conjunction with the Apple announcement, Verizon announced it would be rolling out its nationwide 5G network, which according to Engadget means that "all three major carriers offer at least some kind of easy-to-find 5G."

Among the other notable details in Apple's announcement were that its new line of iPhones won't include a power adapter and EarPods in the packaging, which Apple said would help the company in "reducing carbon emissions." The iPhone 12, Apple said, will be available for pre-order on Oct. 16, while the iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order on Nov. 6. Brendan Morrow