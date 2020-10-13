Apple announces its 1st 5G iPhone

-
Apple announces its 1st 5G iPhone2:48 p.m.
-
Trump ad tries to make Democrats seem anti-Christian with a single quote from Bill Maher2:33 p.m.
-
Virginia's online voter registration shuts down on deadline after fiber optic cable is severed1:03 p.m.
-
Alleged Whitmer conspirators also discussed kidnapping Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, the FBI says1:02 p.m.
-
Amy Coney Barrett calls George Floyd video 'very personal' for her family12:46 p.m.
-
Barrett says she is 'not hostile' to the Affordable Care Act12:09 p.m.
-
AMC, the largest movie theater chain in the world, could be out of cash by the end of 202011:56 a.m.
-
Most Americans don't think mail-in voter fraud is a big problem. Fox News viewers vehemently disagree.11:19 a.m.
2:48 p.m.
2:33 p.m.
1:03 p.m.
Alleged Whitmer conspirators also discussed kidnapping Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, the FBI says
1:02 p.m.
12:46 p.m.
12:09 p.m.
11:56 a.m.
Most Americans don't think mail-in voter fraud is a big problem. Fox News viewers vehemently disagree.
11:19 a.m.