Facebook to ban anti-vaccination ads

Facebook to ban anti-vaccination ads3:41 p.m.
Minnesota traces 22 coronavirus cases to Trump campaign rallies, another 2 to Biden events3:56 p.m.
Barrett refuses to answer Klobuchar's 'hypothetical' question on voter intimidation3:42 p.m.
Barrett says Roe v. Wade is not a 'super-precedent'3:12 p.m.
Apple announces its 1st 5G iPhone2:48 p.m.
Trump ad tries to make Democrats seem anti-Christian with a single quote from Bill Maher2:33 p.m.
Virginia's online voter registration shuts down on deadline after fiber optic cable is severed1:03 p.m.
Alleged Whitmer conspirators also discussed kidnapping Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, the FBI says1:02 p.m.
