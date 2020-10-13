Justice Department suing Melania Trump's former friend and adviser over tell-all book

-
Justice Department suing Melania Trump's former friend and adviser over tell-all book11:46 p.m.
-
Rudy Giuliani falsely claims that 'people don't die' of COVID-19 anymore10:36 p.m.
-
Barrett says she doesn't have 'firm views' on climate change8:53 p.m.
-
During heated exchange, Nancy Pelosi tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer he's 'an apologist' for the GOP8:15 p.m.
-
New Opinium/Guardian poll shows Biden leading Trump by 17 points6:51 p.m.
-
Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell dies at 775:41 p.m.
-
Supreme Court rules Trump administration can end census count 2 weeks early5:41 p.m.
-
U.S. health regulators paused Eli Lilly's coronavirus treatment trials, but experts aren't worried5:21 p.m.
11:46 p.m.
10:36 p.m.
8:53 p.m.
8:15 p.m.
6:51 p.m.
5:41 p.m.
5:41 p.m.
U.S. health regulators paused Eli Lilly's coronavirus treatment trials, but experts aren't worried
5:21 p.m.