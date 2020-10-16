See More Speed Reads
Texas businessman charged with evading taxes on $2 billion in income

6:04 a.m.
IRS
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged Houston software executive Robert Brockman with multiple counts of tax evasion, money laundering, and wire fraud for allegedly hiding $2 billion in income over 20 years. Officials say the case is the largest criminal tax evasion prosecution in U.S. history, The Wall Street Journal reports. Brockman, 79, is chief executive of automation software company Reynolds & Reynolds Co., but the charges stem from his investment in a private equity fund managed by Vista Equity Partners and its founder, billionaire Robert Smith.

Smith, 57, reached a plea deal with prosecutors, admitting to willfully evading $43 million in federal taxes, agreeing to pay $139 million in fines and back taxes, and cooperating with the investigation. In return, he won't be prosecuted. Brockman is the sole investor in Vista's first private equity fund. His investment helped Smith become the wealthiest Black man in the U.S. Smith announced last year that he would pay off all student loans for the 2019 graduates of Morehouse College.

The alleged tax evasion by Brockman and Smith was "brazen, intentional, and significant," said Jim Lee, chief of criminal investigations for the Internal Revenue Service. "These allegations should disgust every American taxpayer as well, because the law applies to all of us when it comes to tax and paying our fair share."

Brockman pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released on a $1 million bond. Reynolds & Reynolds noted in a statement that Brockman's alleged crimes were comitted "outside of his professional responsibilities with Reynolds & Reynolds." Peter Weber

Watch key moments from the dueling Trump and Biden town halls

5:03 a.m.

NBC decided to schedule a town hall with President Trump at exactly the same times as a previously scheduled ABC town hall with Democratic nominee Joe Biden on the night they were supposed to have held their second presidential debate. The network got a lot of flak for that decision, and afterward NBC News cut together the two events to make a virtual 5-minute debate of sorts between the two candidates.

The Washington Post also picked its own highlights from both town halls.

Biden did stick around for at least half an hour after the debate and continued answering questions from the audience. ABC News showed Biden's afterparty while its contributors related their own highlights of the event. And CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale quickly ran through some of the night's biggest whoppers. You can watch that below. Peter Weber

Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah wonder what other mad conspiracies Trump will hit before Election Day

4:09 a.m.

Thursday night was supposed to be the second presidential debate, but instead we got dueling town halls, Jimmy Kimmel said on ABC's Kimmel Live. "NBC pulled a very sneaky move. After Trump refused to participate in a virtual debate, they swooped in and gave him his own hour opposite Joe Biden, and while many are wondering why NBC would schedule this at the same time as Biden's town hall," he said, "the answer to the question is: NBC sucks."

"Even though Trump spent a lot of this afternoon cryptically claiming that NBC was setting him up with this town hall, it was a beautiful reunion," Kimmel said. "Seeing him back in prime time was like taking a time machine back to 2004, when he was just a blowhard reality TV host and nothing more." He showed highlights from Trump's recent rallies: "This guy — I know we know he is nuts, but he's nuts." And he's mad at his "criminally deferential" attorney general, Kimmel added. "Bill Barr was supposed to deliver Trump's big October surprise, but it turned out the surprise was that there was no surprise at all. So who knows what Trump will try to get out there now. My big fear is we haven't even reached the part of this presidency they're going to teach our kids about in school in 30 years."

"With three weeks to go until Election Day and millions of votes already cast, coronavirus remains the top issue for America," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "And any normal president would be laser-focused on getting corona under control, helping businesses stay afloat, keeping schools open. But Donald Trump is not a normal president," so he's talking about Hunter Biden trying to pronounce Burisma. "Honestly, it's insane that Trump's people are even going after Biden by targeting his son," he said, pointing to Eric and Don Jr. "If these were my sons, I'd maintain a strict kids-are-off-limits policy."

The new Hunter Biden allegations are pretty sketchy, Noah explained. "Really, hacked Russian emails? Again? You're just gonna reuse the same October surprise as last election? It's called an October surprise, not an October hey-I-know-this-one." But Trump is also "still looking around for new material," he added, and he retweeted a doozy. Watch below. Peter Weber

California says Trump rejected disaster assistance request for record wildfires

2:43 a.m.
Wildfire in California
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Trump administration has turned down California Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D) request for a federal disaster declaration for six wildfires that have ravaged the state since August, the governor's Office of Emergency Services said Thursday evening. The six fires include the largest in California's recorded history, the August Complex fire. Newsom had requested the major disaster declaration in a Sept. 28 letter, and the Trump administration said no late Wednesday or Thursday.

A disaster declaration frees up federal resources, including money, for rebuilding and damage mitigation, and California will likely appeal the decision. In his letter, Newsom estimated that the infrastructure damage from the fires would top $229 million, but he did not request a specific dollar amount because some of the fires are still burning and damage assessments aren't complete. "The longer it takes for California and its communities to recover, the more severe, devastating, and irreversible the economic impacts will be," he wrote. "Californians are exhausted."

The August Complex fire has burned more than a million acres since August and is only 77 percent contained. The other five fires in the relief request are the Creek fire (Fresno and Madera counties), Bobcat fire (Los Angels County), El Dorado fire (San Bernardino County), Valley fire (San Diego County), Oak fire (Mendocino County), and Slater fire (Siskiyou County). Five of the six largest wildfires in state history have broken out since August. Peter Weber

Edit

This baby was the 1st born on a tiny Maine island in 93 years

2:09 a.m.

It's not every day that a baby is born on Maine's Little Cranberry Island — but if one is, it's likely going to be a member of the Fernald family.

On Sept. 26, Erin Fernald Gray and Aaron Gray welcomed their sixth child, Azalea Belle Gray, with Erin delivering the baby at their Little Cranberry Island home. Warren Fernald, Erin's grandfather, was the last person born on the tiny island, all the way back in 1927. "I think the connection with my grandfather is nice," Erin told Good Morning America. "And, both my grandmother and I had six babies."

Little Cranberry is one of five islands that make up the town of Cranberry Isles, population 120. The town clerk, Denise McCormick, told GMA that Azalea "lives in a house full of love," and Erin said she believes her grandfather, a lobster fisherman who died in 2005, would "probably have some wisecrack" about his great-granddaughter being the one to take over his title. Catherine Garcia

Ex-Mexican defense secretary arrested in U.S. on Drug Enforcement Administration warrant

1:34 a.m.
Salvador Cienfuegos, left.
Alfredo Estrella/AFP via Getty Images

Former Mexican Defense Secretary Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos was arrested Thursday in Los Angeles on a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration warrant, a spokeswoman for the agency told Reuters.

U.S. and Mexican officials told The Associated Press Cienfuegos was detained at Los Angeles International Airport on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. Cienfuegos, 72, served for six years under former President Enrique Peña Nieto, leading the armed forces through December 2018. This high-profile arrest is "going to have a powerful impact in Mexico," military affairs analyst Raul Benitez told Reuters.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard tweeted that U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau notified him of the arrest and Cienfuegos will be offered "the consular assistance to which he is entitled."

Last year, Genaro Garcia Luna, security minister under ex-President Felipe Calderon, was arrested in Texas on suspicion of accepting millions of dollars in bribes from a drug cartel. Catherine Garcia

Biden says Trump's 'America First' policy has 'made America alone'

1:03 a.m.

When it comes to President Trump's foreign policy, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is willing to give him "a little" credit on exactly one thing.

During Thursday night's ABC News town hall in Philadelphia, a Republican voter told Biden that "Arabs and Israelis are talking peace, which I believe is a modern day miracle ... does President Trump's foreign policy deserve some credit?" Biden quickly responded, "A little, but not a whole lot."

Because of Trump, he said, the U.S. is still in a position where "we're more isolated in the world than we've ever been. ... America First has made America alone." Iran is "closer to having enough nuclear material to build a bomb," he continued, while "North Korea has more bombs and missiles available to it" and China is "making moves." All of this means the U.S. is "less secure than we've been," Biden said.

"I do compliment the president on the deal with Israel recently," Biden added, but this didn't do anything to help Trump's standing in the world. Surveys show that when it comes to being trustworthy, Trump comes in behind Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Biden said, and Trump routinely applauds totalitarian regimes and "embraces all the thugs in the world." The president, Biden finished, has "no plan. No coherent plan for foreign policy." Catherine Garcia

Iowa GOP Sen. Joni Ernst stumbles over soybean question in debate against Democratic challenger

12:47 a.m.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and her Democratic challenger, Theresa Greenfield, held their third and final debate Thursday evening, both women appearing remotely. After about 20 minutes of technical problems, they fielded a series of questions on racism, protests, and agriculture. And Ernst appeared to be caught a little flatfooted on the farm front.

Ernst and Greenfield both grew up on Iowa farms, and when asked, they explained why they left agriculture — Greenfield, now a businesswoman, cited the farm bankruptcies of the 1980s and the havoc that wreaked on family farms; Ernst said her sister still runs the family farm but she went to college in part to escape abusive relationships. Moderator Ron Steele asked the candidates for the break-even price of key Iowa crops. Greenfield, who went first, correctly put the price for corn at about $3.68 a bushel.

Steele asked Ernst about soybeans, and when she responded by talking about the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, he asked her again. Ernst suggested the break-even price for corn is about $5.50, and when given the chance later to answer again about soybeans, she said she doesn't think the break-even price for corn is $10.50.

Both candidates agreed that the anti-racism protests were good but that looting and vandalism are bad. Ersnt said she doesn't think "systemic racism" is real, because "I don't believe that entire systems of people — of people — are racist. There are racists out there." Greenfield said "systemic racism does not mean that any one individual is a racist but rather that we have to take a look at the discrimination across our systems — housing, health care, education, finance, and so many other things," adding, "Black and brown communities have faced discrimination and systemic racism for generations."

Ernst and Greenfield are locked in a very competitive race. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll last month found Greenfield up by 3 percentage points, 45 percent to 42 percent, within the poll's margin of error. Greenfield leads by 4.8 points in the RealClearPolitics average. Peter Weber

