Actress Rhonda Fleming dies at 97

Rhonda Fleming, the actress known for her work in films such as Alfred Hitchcock's Spellbound, has died at 97.

Fleming's assistant confirmed to The New York Times the classic film star died this week at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California. She appeared in movies alongside stars from the 1940s and 1950s like Kirk Douglas and Charlton Heston, and she also starred in several films with Ronald Reagan, including The Last Outpost, notes The Associated Press.

Among Fleming's other work came in movies like A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court and Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, and she was known as the Queen of Technicolor, according to Variety.

"Later in life, she became a philanthropist and supporter of numerous organizations fighting cancer, homelessness and child abuse," Variety reports.

"Rhonda Fleming always sparkled on screen," Turner Classic Movies tweeted. "Our thoughts go out to her family and friends." Brendan Morrow