COVID-19 cases are only improving in 2 states

Just two states in the country are seeing COVID-19 cases "trending in the right direction," CNN reports.

Missouri and Vermont were alone in recording a more than 10 percent improvement in the average number of cases reported over the last week. Cases rose between 10 and 50 percent in 27 other states, and increased by more than 50 percent in Connecticut and Florida. The rest of the states saw their new cases remaining steady.

On Friday, the United States reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases since July, with more than 69,000 new cases on Oct. 16. The CDC's forecast predicts 3,400 to 7,100 new deaths from the disease will "likely" be reported during the week of the election. Jeva Lange