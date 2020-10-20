Healthy volunteers to be infected with COVID-19 in vaccine challenge trials

-
Healthy volunteers to be infected with COVID-19 in vaccine challenge trials8:29 a.m.
-
USA Today's ideologically diverse editorial board unanimously endorses Biden, a first8:07 a.m.
-
Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old giant cat geoglyph amid Peru's Nazca Lines7:06 a.m.
-
Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine could be approved in December6:20 a.m.
-
Late night hosts catalog Trump's final chase for votes, increasingly 'weird' attacks, even stranger dance moves5:19 a.m.
-
Senate GOP whip doubts 13 Republicans would vote to pass White House COVID-19 stimulus bill2:47 a.m.
-
As cases surge in North Dakota, Fargo becomes state's 1st city to issue mask mandate1:44 a.m.
-
Sacha Baron Cohen goes full Borat, talks Jimmy Kimmel out of his pants, in wild, one-sided interview1:25 a.m.
8:29 a.m.
8:07 a.m.
7:06 a.m.
6:20 a.m.
Late night hosts catalog Trump's final chase for votes, increasingly 'weird' attacks, even stranger dance moves
5:19 a.m.
2:47 a.m.
1:44 a.m.
Sacha Baron Cohen goes full Borat, talks Jimmy Kimmel out of his pants, in wild, one-sided interview
1:25 a.m.