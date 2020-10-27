Melania Trump hits the campaign trail, says the president has 'a very big heart'

First lady Melania Trump had nothing but praise for her husband on Tuesday, telling a crowd in Atglen, Pennsylvania, that President Trump is "tough, successful, and fair" and "sees potential in everyone he meets, no matter their gender, race, religion, or sexual orientation."

Trump, she continued, is "a man who has a very big heart and a great sense of humor. Donald loves helping people, and he loves seeing those around him, and his country, succeed."

This was the first lady's first solo campaign event for 2020, and she was joined by former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. The event was held in a converted barn usually used for wedding receptions, USA Today reports, with several hundred people in attendance. There was little social distancing, but most people did have on masks.

Trump applauded the president for working "hard to keep people informed and calm" and said his impeachment was "a sham." She also accused Democrats and the media of working together to "all but destroy our traditional values," and claimed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will push a "socialist agenda." Catherine Garcia