See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Testing czar rejects Trump's claim that COVID-19 cases rising is a 'function of testing'

10:30 a.m.

President Trump has suggested that COVID-19 cases are only rising in the United States because of the amount of testing being conducted, but the administration's coronavirus testing czar is shooting that idea down.

Adm. Brett Giroir, who leads the Trump administration's coronavirus testing efforts, explained in a Wednesday appearance on Today that the rising number of daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is not simply due to more testing.

"We do believe, and the data show, that the cases are going up," he said. "It's not just a function of testing. Yes, we're getting more cases identified, but the cases are actually going up."

The U.S. recently set a new record for the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in one day with over 83,000. Trump, who has criticized news coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier this week complained of a "fake news media conspiracy" while claiming that "cases [are] up because we TEST, TEST, TEST." He also asserted at a recent rally that "we have so many" coronavirus cases "because we do more testing." Meanwhile, the White House science policy office this week listed as one of Trump's accomplishments in office "ending the COVID-19 pandemic."

Giroir explained to Today, though, that "we know" cases are increasing "because hospitalizations are going up" and "deaths are increasing," as well.

"So we do assess that the cases are actually going up," he said. "They're real." Brendan Morrow

that's not the question
Edit

Asked if it's safe to hold rally amid surging COVID-19 infections, White House spokesperson notes Pence has 'the best doctors'

10:43 a.m.

White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley really missed the point of this question.

On Wednesday, CNN's Alisyn Camerota questioned Gidley on Vice President Mike Pence's upcoming rally in Wisconsin, where COVID-19 is spreading rampantly. "Hospitals in Wisconsin are near capacity," Camerota noted, asking if that gave Gidley or Pence "any pause about going there and holding a big rally."

The implication of Camerota's question was the safety of rallygoers, who would likely pack in to see Pence and potentially spread the coronavirus even more. But Gidley didn't catch that, saying "the vice president has the best doctors in the world around him," and they've "come to the conclusion it's fine for him to be out on the campaign trail."

Joe Walsh, the Republican who challenged President Trump in this year's presidential primary, had an R-rated interpretation of what Gidley meant. Kathryn Krawczyk

undecided
Edit

Undecided voters seem to be moving equally to Trump and Biden, study suggests

10:32 a.m.
Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI,JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Pollsters working on behalf of The Wall Street Journal and NBC News reconnected with 184 previously undecided voters who had responded to the sites' surveys earlier this year to gauge whether they had settled on either President Trump or the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Back in 2016, Trump reeled in a large number of voters in key swing states who made up their mind in the week before the election, which helped spur him to victory over Hillary Clinton, despite polls anticipating a Clinton win.

The new study, which was not a formal poll, tried to get a sense of whether a similar momentum swing was underway in 2020. The survey found that the number of undecided voters — many of them politically independent men who have lower levels of interest in the election than other groups — was indeed declining, but Trump and Biden appear to be siphoning them off in equal measure. At this stage, Republican pollster Bill McInturff told the Journal, the admittedly limited sample shows no evidence of a 2016-style break toward Trump among these voters. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

What's next?
Edit

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hints at a run for higher office

10:08 a.m.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The only thing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is wary of sharing is her ambitions for higher office.

Ocasio-Cortez became the breakout star of the House's progressive left from the moment she ousted a longstanding moderate. But when she's asked about where she'll go next, the usually outspoken lawmaker gets unusually "guarded and cautious about her words," Vanity Fair reports in a profile of Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez's "aspirations are a matter of endless speculation," Vanity Fair writes, with a Senate seat, House leadership spot, or Cabinet post all suspected to be in the cards. Ocasio-Cortez doesn't necessarily shut those guesses down. "I don't know if I'm really going to be staying in the House forever, or if I do stay in the House, what that would look like," she said. "I don't see myself really staying where I'm at for the rest of my life."

Still, Ocasio-Cortez rejects the idea of "aspir[ing] to a quote-unquote higher position just for the sake of that title," she said. "I think it's part of our cultural understanding of politics, where — if you think someone is great, you automatically think they should be president," Ocasio-Cortez added. "I joke. I'm like, 'Is Congress not good enough?'"

Julián Castro, the former Housing and Urban Development secretary and 2020 presidential candidate, isn't afraid to forecast his predictions. "I've told her, I fully expect that she's going to run [for president] one day, and that she should," he said. "She absolutely has the talent, the dynamism, and the leadership ability." Read more at Vanity Fair. Kathryn Krawczyk

you're out?
Edit

Dodgers' Justin Turner reportedly refused to leave field despite positive COVID-19 test

8:12 a.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrated the team's World Series win on Tuesday alongside his fellow players — even though he tested positive for COVID-19.

Turner was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays after he tested positive for the coronavirus, but he still returned to the field after the Dodgers won, "holding the trophy, kissing his wife and mingling with other players, coaches, team officials and family members," The New York Times reports. He was also seen taking off his mask during a team photo.

The Dodgers learned that Turner tested positive partway through the game, and the team "immediately removed" him and "instructed him to isolate," The Wall Street Journal reports. Still, Turner "defied orders" by returning to the field to celebrate, and "when told by MLB security that he had to leave," Turner "refused," the Journal also reports. In a tweet, Turner said he feels "great" and has "no symptoms at all."

Turner's return to the field despite his positive coronavirus test immediately drew criticism, with USA Today's Gabe Lacques writing that it was a "galling image." Speaking to reporters after the game, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said that "I don't think there was anyone that was going to stop him from going out" but admitted that "if there are people around him without masks, that's not good optics at all." Brendan Morrow

2020 poll watch
Edit

Biden is beating Trump by an unbelievable 17 points in new Wisconsin poll

7:50 a.m.
Biden signs in Wisconsin
Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images

A Washington Post/ABC News poll of Wisconsin and Michigan released Wednesday morning had good news for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. In Michigan, the poll found him beating President Trump by a modest 7 percentage points among likely voters, 51 percent to 44 percent, within the margin of error. But Biden's lead in Wisconsin was 17 points among both likely and registered voters, a lead so large The Washington Post suggested it might be "significantly more bullish for Biden than some other public polls" because of "variation in random sample surveys."

Biden's Wisconsin lead in the RealClearPolitics average is 5.5 points (49.8 percent to 44.3 percent), and FiveThirtyEight puts Biden ahead by 7.1 points, 51.4 percent to 44.3 percent. RealClearPolitics also gives Biden a 9-point lead in Michigan (50.5 percent to 41.5 percent), while FiveThirtyEight pegs it at 8.3 points, 50.9 percent to 42.6 percent. Biden has led in both states for months now; Trump won both by narrow margins in 2016 — 10,704 votes out of 4.8 million cast in Michigan and 22,748 out of 3 million votes in Wisconsin.

Trump's approval rating and poll numbers are down in both states compared with the last Washington Post/ABC News poll, and the pollsters attribute his especially precipitous fall in Wisconsin — Biden led by just 6 points in mid-September — to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wisconsin is "now reported to be third in the nation in per capita COVID-19 cases, with a 53 percent increase in average daily cases in the past two weeks, a record number of hospitalizations, and a 112 percent jump in deaths," ABC News reports. And the polls bear that out: Biden now leads Trump by 20 points on who Wisconsin voters trust to handle the outbreak, from 7 points in September.

Biden's lead is also fueled in both states by double-digit leads among women and majorities of older voters.

The polls were conducted via phone, mostly cellphones, Oct. 20-25 among 789 likely voters in Michigan and 809 likely Wisconsin voters. The margin of sampling error in both states is ± 4 percentage points. Peter Weber

last night on late night
Edit

Trevor Noah laughs at Trump attacking Kamala Harris. The Late Show's Jon Batiste wrote a song about her.

6:46 a.m.

Trevor Noah had a good laugh on Tuesday's Daily Show about a Florida man who stole a bulldozer from an Arby's and tore up Joe Biden lawn signs in people's yards, followed by a good-natured lecture on how politics has taken over our lives. "Meanwhile, President Trump, the Florida Man in chief, is holding coronavirus giveaways all across the Midwest — and he clearly is getting tired of attacking Joe Biden because now he's putting effort into getting Kamala Harris," he said. Trump's attacks on the Democratic vice presidential nominee are outlandish, mendacious, and a little revealing.

"I love that a 'female socialist' president is Trump's worst nightmare," Noah said. "Because now I can just picture him waking up in a cold sweat and Melania just being like, 'Oh no, honey, was it the female socialist president again?' I'm just kidding, Melania and Trump don't share a bedroom." He also found it amusing that Trump is criticizing Harris' laugh, or anything else about her. "My man, you look like you were built by the same company who made the Tower of Pisa," Noah said. "I'm surprised people don't pose in front of you as well."

At The Late Show, musical director Jon Batiste went the other direction and created a whole song about Harris, his MVP, "most vice presidential."

The Late Show also mocked Jared Kushner's comments on Black people not wanting success. You can watch that below. Peter Weber

cold case
Edit

Hundreds of Trump fans were stranded in freezing weather after his Omaha rally

5:51 a.m.

President Trump flew into Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday night to hold a rally in the state's 2nd Congressional District, which has its own single Electoral College vote and also abuts western Iowa, a state where he is essentially tied with Democrat Joe Biden. Trump spoke for about 47 minutes at Eppley Airfield. "A reporter estimated that more than 6,000 people attended the rally," the Omaha World-Herald reports. "Law enforcement and campaign sources estimated the crowd above 10,000. Trump said the crowd was 29,000."

Trump's speech went fine. The aftermath, not so much.

Fox News correspondent Jeff Paul posted some video from 90 minutes after the rally ended, pegging the temperature outside at about 32 degrees, freezing.

"The event itself seemed poorly planned from the beginning," Paige Godden reports at Iowa Starting Line. The parking lots were full, the shuttle buses for the 3.5-mile ride to the rally venue intermittent, and the lines long everywhere. People were still waiting to get in even after Trump started speaking, Godden writes. "Some started shouting for the line to move faster, and some began saying they needed to use the restroom and threatened to relieve themselves while waiting in line." Read more at Iowa Starting Line. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.