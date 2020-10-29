Trevor Noah and Colbert's Late Show sing and sigh about Trump's frozen, stranded fans in Omaha

-
Trevor Noah and Colbert's Late Show sing and sigh about Trump's frozen, stranded fans in Omaha2:15 a.m.
Man donates 25,000 baseball cards to girl who lost her collection in a fire1:59 a.m.
Trump let a far-right British gadfly speak longer at his Arizona rally than embattled GOP Sen. Martha McSally1:30 a.m.
Biden enters final week of the 2020 election with a 12-point lead over Trump, CNN poll finds1:27 a.m.
Minnesota's governor, 3 predecessors made a very nice, bipartisan voting ad urging 'civility' and patience12:14 a.m.
Report: DNI John Ratcliffe went rogue when he said emails from Iran were designed to hurt TrumpOctober 28, 2020
Supreme Court won't block mail-in ballot deadline extension in North CarolinaOctober 28, 2020
FBI Agents Association rallies behind Christopher Wray, asks Trump and Biden to keep him as directorOctober 28, 2020
