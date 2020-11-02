Johnny Depp loses libel case against The Sun over 'wife beater' article

Johnny Depp has lost his libel case against a British tabloid that described him as a "wife beater."
The U.K.'s High Court on Monday ruled in favor of News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun, after Depp sued over an article about allegations of domestic abuse leveled against him by his ex-wife Amber Heard, CNN reports. Judge Andrew Nicol concluded the defendants showed that what they published was "substantially true," The New York Times reports.
Depp sued the publisher, as well as executive editor Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article in The Sun calling him a "wife beater" and saying that there was "overwhelming evidence" in support of Heard's abuse allegations, the Times notes. Depp has denied Heard's allegations.
The Sun celebrated the judge's decision on Monday as a "stunning victory for press freedom," also saying that "domestic abuse victims must never be silenced" and adding, "we thank the judge for his careful consideration and thank Amber Heard for her courage in giving evidence to the court," per The Associated Press.
President Trump, in his final flurry of rallies, is rolling his eyes at the COVID-19 pandemic, now killing about 1,000 Americans every day, John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "For many, Trump's handling of the coronavirus is going to a significant factor in how they vote," but "a lot of voters are more than willing to give him the benefit of the doubt." They shouldn't, he argued. This is the "defining crisis" of Trump's presidency, and "his response has been such a disaster," you've probably forgotten half his mistakes.
COVID-19 isn't a new topic, Oliver said, "but we still thought that tonight — especially if you or someone you know also thinks that 'nothing more could have been done' — it would be worth taking a look at three crucial areas where more could very much have been done, specifically preparation, coordination, and communication."
Oliver laid out some of the ways Trump undid years of U.S. pandemic preparations and explained why his frequently touted China "travel ban wasn't a ban, wasn't early, and didn't do what he said it did." China did take "too long to be forthright with us about the virus," but Trump "acted unforgivably slowly" once we found out about it, he added. The president's PPE supply chain management "was a total shambles," and "it has been genuinely remarkable just how consistently Trump has undercut public health messaging."
"I know that Trump badly wants everyone to believe that nothing more could have been done, but that's just not true — other countries have done more and suffered less," Oliver said. "This wasn't inevitable! And look, I shouldn't have to take 20 minutes to tell you that Trump mismanaged the pandemic," it's that self-evident.
"If Biden is elected, it's not like he's gonna magically end this pandemic," Oliver said. "But he'll at least take it seriously. And it's pretty bleak that that alone sounds good — but it really does." Look, he added, "this virus has taken so much from us — our peace of mind, our routines, and nearly a quarter of a million Americans — and it's frankly pathetic that in response, the only things that Trump has offered people in this country over the past eight months are damaging lies, staggering incompetence, and occasionally, when he's feeling generous, some sh--ty f--king pens." Watch his case against Trump, plus a disturbing and NSFW riff on Pinocchio, below. Peter Weber
Morning Consult released its final pre–Election Day tracking polls early Monday, and they had mostly good news for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. According to the polls, Biden is above 50 percent in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, and is narrowly ahead of President Trump — but within the margin of error — in North Carolina, Georgia, and Arizona, plus tied in Texas. If — and this is a big if — Biden wins just the states where he is outside the margin of error, he will almost certainly be the next president.
Nationally, Biden leads Trump by 8 percentage points, 51.9 percent to 43.9 percent, and Democrats have a 7-point edge in the generic congressional ballot, Morning Consult found. The pollster also found the Democratic Senate candidates leading in Colorado, Michigan, and North Carolina, the GOP candidate leading in Alabama, Kentucky, and Texas, and the races in Arizona, Georgia, and South Carolina within the margin of error.
Morning Consult's national results are from surveys conducted among 14,663 likely voters Oct. 29- 31, and the margin of error is ± 1 percentage points. The state-level polling was conducted Oct. 22-31 between 727 to 4,451 likely voters in each state, and the margin of error is between ± 2 points to ± 4 points. Peter Weber
Since becoming U.S. attorney general, William Barr "has been in the news constantly, and almost never for good reasons," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "In just the past few months, he has, among other things, sown distrust in mail-in voting and also dismissed public health measures in the middle of a pandemic, in the grossest possible way."
Strikingly, when President Trump nominated Barr 18 months ago, "the news was basically greeted with relief" there would finally be an "adult in the room," Oliver said. "Look, not only is being an adult an absurdly low bar to set for the highest levels of government, but it also implies that the main problem with Trump is that he is childish. And I know that it makes for a fun balloon now and again, but at its core, 'I wish that white nationalist with an authoritarian streak would act his age' is sort of missing the point here."
It's also "worth remembering, some adults are a--holes, and Barr is very much one of them," Oliver said. "But he is also very much more: He is a driven, deeply moralistic man with extreme views on executive power, actually making him one of the more dangerous figures in the Trump administration — which I know is saying something. But if Trump gets a second term, Barr is only going to be more dangerous going forward." He ran through Barr's lifelong "veneration of authority," fervent belief "in something known as the unitary executive theory," and why he could only "fully test his belief that the president answers to absolutely nobody" when Trump was elected.
"And while Trump has been grumbling lately that Barr should have done more to punish his political enemies, when it comes to playing defense for Trump, Barr has been relentless," Oliver said. Trump may be "Barr's dream president, someone who is the ideal vessel for Barr's decades-long pursuit of a unitary executive," and if they get a second term to pursue their "case that a moral order must be imposed, and by force," it will be "very, very dangerous" for America. Because "Barr isn't just fighting to give the president power on principle, he wants to give this president power so he will use it against the people that Barr thinks are ruining society," he said. There's a bit of NSFW language. Watch below. Peter Weber
Before the 2018 midterm elections, President Trump warned of caravans of migrants coming up via Mexico. With just a few days until the 2020 election, Trump supporters are the ones forming caravans, taking to highways and freeways in large numbers to demonstrate their support for the president or make some other statement.
In New York and New Jersey, it doesn't really matter — Trump was never going to win there anyway. Indiana comedian Brent Terhune, pretending to have organized one real "Trump Train" rally, deadpanned, "We think the best way to show our support is to create traffic. If we can make somebody late for something, then we've shown our support."
The real goal for most caravan participants seems to be a visual show of strength amid dire polling for Trump. But police are preparing for chaos and confrontations on Election Day, and already "early voting has been marred by accusations of voter intimidation and unease around the polls, including many reports of caravans of honking vehicles flying Trump flags at times blocking access to voting sites," The Washington Post reports. Actionable voter intimidation includes people confronting voters in official or military-style uniforms outside polling places or "poll watchers" following voters or aggressively challenging or threatening them. Peter Weber
Tropical Storm Eta is expected to become a hurricane early Monday morning, with forecasters saying it will likely make its way to the Nicaraguan coast by early Tuesday.
As of late Sunday night, Eta — the 28th named Atlantic storm of the season — had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and was 185 miles east of the Nicaragua-Honduras border, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Eta is moving westward at 13 mph.
Forecasters say Eta could cause extensive damage, with 15 to 25 inches of rain predicted for parts of central and northern Nicaragua and much of Honduras, The Associated Press reports, and 35 inches possible in isolated areas. Jamaica, eastern Guatemala, and southern Belize are all bracing for heavy rain as well. Catherine Garcia
Samantha Whiting wanted to show her appreciation for the man who saved her daughter this summer when she was caught in a riptide, and although she only knew his first name and where he lived, Whiting was determined to track him down.
The incident occurred in August, when Whiting and her 10-year-old daughter, Hayley, were at the beach in Monterey, California. Samantha went into the water to try to save her daughter, but was struggling. Bystander Kevin Cozzi heard their screams, and raced into the waves to help. He was able to get Hayley to safety, with some assistance from a lifeguard. "He saved us," Samantha told ABC30. "If it wasn't for him coming to grab her from me, there's no way we both would have made it."
The Whitings only learned Kevin's first name and that he lived in Merced, California. They were visiting Monterey, and when they returned to their home in Texas, the family decided to find Cozzi so they could once again let him know how grateful they were for his help. "He's one of the biggest heroes I've ever met," Hayley said. Last week, Samantha made a post on the Facebook group Merced Neighborhood Watch, and within hours, she was talking to Cozzi.
Cozzi and his fiancée had to postpone their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Whitings decided to launch a GoFundMe to help them have the wedding of their dreams. Both Samantha and Hayley have been invited to the wedding, set for next fall, and look forward to once again thanking Cozzi in person. He is thankful for their fundraiser, but told ABC30, "That girl being saved was enough for me." Catherine Garcia
At a rally in Florida on Sunday night, President Trump suggested he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, soon after the election. Trump may have been just playing to the crowd, which had started chanting "Fire Fauci!" "Don't tell anybody, but let me wait till a little bit after the election, please," Trump responded, after a pause. "I appreciate the advice." But he also just issued an executive order that could allow him to fire nonpartisan civil servants like Fauci without cause or recourse.
Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has publicly questioned the Trump administration's response to the third sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and Trump's favorite new herd-immunity-touting doctor, but polls also show Fauci is far more trusted on the pandemic than Trump or the White House. Trump has been openly critical of Fauci for weeks.
If Trump wins a second term, he and his allies are planning what "would amount to a purge of any Cabinet member who has crossed the president, refused to mount investigations he has demanded, or urged him to take a different, more strict tack on the coronavirus response," Politico reports. "Already, the White House and administration officials have started to vet names of health care experts who could take over the agencies running many elements of the government's pandemic response and overseeing the country's health insurance system, according to two Republicans close to the White House." Read more about the possible purge at Politico. Peter Weber