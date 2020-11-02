Johnny Depp loses libel case against The Sun over 'wife beater' article

President Trump, in his final flurry of rallies, is rolling his eyes at the COVID-19 pandemic, now killing about 1,000 Americans every day, John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "For many, Trump's handling of the coronavirus is going to a significant factor in how they vote," but "a lot of voters are more than willing to give him the benefit of the doubt." They shouldn't, he argued. This is the "defining crisis" of Trump's presidency, and "his response has been such a disaster," you've probably forgotten half his mistakes.

COVID-19 isn't a new topic, Oliver said, "but we still thought that tonight — especially if you or someone you know also thinks that 'nothing more could have been done' — it would be worth taking a look at three crucial areas where more could very much have been done, specifically preparation, coordination, and communication."

Oliver laid out some of the ways Trump undid years of U.S. pandemic preparations and explained why his frequently touted China "travel ban wasn't a ban, wasn't early, and didn't do what he said it did." China did take "too long to be forthright with us about the virus," but Trump "acted unforgivably slowly" once we found out about it, he added. The president's PPE supply chain management "was a total shambles," and "it has been genuinely remarkable just how consistently Trump has undercut public health messaging."

"I know that Trump badly wants everyone to believe that nothing more could have been done, but that's just not true — other countries have done more and suffered less," Oliver said. "This wasn't inevitable! And look, I shouldn't have to take 20 minutes to tell you that Trump mismanaged the pandemic," it's that self-evident.