See More Speed Reads
election 2020
Edit

Polling is 'done,' says pollster

9:59 a.m.

Did 2020 kill the polling industry? A lot of analysts, and even some pollsters, sure think so.

Prominent GOP pollster Frank Luntz told Axios that the election "has been devastating for my industry," which he thinks is "done."

Politico's Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman, meanwhile, said "polling is a wreck and should be blown up."

Most polls had the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, unseating President Trump. That remains feasible, but the criticism of the industry is being waged primarily because of the margins. Biden still has a path to 270 or more electoral votes if he picks up crucial swing states like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, but many surveys had him winning those states in much clearer fashion. A narrow Biden victory, therefore, may wind up proving to be an even bigger indictment of pollsters than Hillary Clinton's loss in 2016. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Edit

Here's what happened with the biggest ballot measures of the 2020 election

10:23 a.m.

It's not all about the president! On Tuesday night, Americans voted on 120 different statewide ballot measures. In addition to several states approving the decriminalization of marijuana and other drugs, here are some of the other biggest moments of the night.

The Mississippi state flag

Voters in Mississippi approved a new flag, featuring a white magnolia flower and the words "In God We Trust." The design replaces the state's old flag, which featured the Confederate Battle Cross. In 2001, Mississippians had voted to keep the Confederate symbol on their flag by an overwhelming 64 percent; as of Tuesday night, the new design appeared to have gotten 68 percent of the vote, NBC News reports.

Uber, Lyft celebrate victory in California

California voters sided with tech companies in exempting gig economy workers from being covered by a local labor law that would have required companies like Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash to provide basic benefits and minimum wage pay. Proposition 22 was the most expensive ballot measure campaign in California's history, with tech companies spending over $200 million to fight to keep treating their workers as contractors, rather than employees. "The future of independent work is more secure because so many drivers like you spoke up," Uber's chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, said in an email to drivers.

Colorado rejects 22 week abortion ban

As of Tuesday night, over 59 percent of Colorado voters had rejected a measure that would have banned later-term abortions in the state. "For the fourth time in 12 years, Coloradans have rejected attempts to ban abortion at the ballot, trusting patients and families to make the personal medical decisions that are right for them, without interference from politicians," said Lucy Olena, a campaign organizer against the ban, in a statement.

Other notable ballot measure results include: Colorado passing a historic 12-week paid leave program; Florida passing a $15 minimum wage increase; Alaska and Massachusetts rejecting ranked-choice voting; and Oklahoma rejecting a constitutional amendment to prevent prosecutors and judges from using previous nonviolent felony convictions to enhance the sentences for nonviolent crimes. Read more about ballot measures — and click through the "races to watch" links to see the results — here at The Week. Jeva Lange

election 2020
Edit

Fox News decision desk director: 'I'd rather be Joe Biden than Donald Trump' in Michigan and Wisconsin

10:19 a.m.
Joe Biden
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

All eyes are on Michigan and Wisconsin as the tight 2020 presidential contest continues.

On Wednesday morning, Fox News decision desk director Arnon Mishkin outlined how even if President Trump picks up Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, he also needs Wisconsin or Michigan to win the election. In these two states, which previously helped deliver Trump his 2016 victory, Biden currently has a very narrow lead, according to The New York Times. While Fox News can't yet project a winner in either race, Mishkin suggested Biden might have better odds at taking the states.

"When I look at Michigan and Wisconsin right now, we are nowhere near calling it, but in those states, I'd rather be Joe Biden than Donald Trump," Mishkin said on Fox & Friends, per Mediaite. "In North Carolina and Georgia, I'd rather be Donald Trump than Joe Biden."

When it comes to Pennsylvania, a state where the election result may not be known for several more days, Mishkin was unsure whether he'd rather be Biden or Trump there, but he suggested Wisconsin and Michigan may be the real "ground zero" of the race.

"If the president wins both Wisconsin and Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia, he's the next president," Mishkin said. "If Biden wins Nevada, Wisconsin, and Michigan, he's the next president. We all think that Pennsylvania's ground zero, [but] it might not be. It may be Wisconsin and Michigan." Brendan Morrow

Opinion
Edit

Biden is winning. Democrats are grieving.

9:49 a.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

As of Wednesday morning, something odd was happening in American politics: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appeared to be on track to win the presidency — President Trump's false and premature claims of victory notwithstanding. Yet, Democrats were mostly grieving.

They were grieving because, no matter the result, Trump managed to at least make a race of it. There was no "blue wave." Voters did not utterly repudiate this president, despite having seen his mishandling of the pandemic, and the turbulence of the last four years.

For many left-of-center observers, Trump's resilience is sobering.

"Biden kept saying about the awfulness of the Trump era, 'That's not who we are,'" tweeted Paul Krugman, the liberal New York Times columnist. "Well, it's not who the majority of us are — [Biden is] probably going to win the popular vote by 5 percent or so. But it is, it turns out, who a lot of us are."

This is true, but it was always true. For all the talk of "the failure of polling," the polls have got one thing absolutely right in recent years: Trump has never been popular — but he has never been massively unpopular, either. He has generally held an approval rating of at least 40 percent, which means there have always been a lot of Americans who like Trump and what he represents.

There are few definitive, final victories in American politics. The work — like this election, apparently — never ends. Joel Mathis

election 2020
Edit

U.S. slams Côte d'Ivoire's leaders for failing to 'show commitment to the democratic process' just hours after Trump falsely declared victory

9:47 a.m.

Has the United States ever heard that old saying about the pot calling the kettle black? Because things sure got awkward on Wednesday morning, when the U.S. Embassy condemned the presidential election in West Africa's Côte d'Ivoire for being undemocratic — shortly after America's own leader faced such accusations domestically.

On the surface, there is little comparison between the United States' elections, which are by all expert accounts fair and legitimate, and the situation in Côte d'Ivoire, where President Alassane Ouattara won a third term with 94.27 percent of the vote. Tragically, violent clashes in the nation over the election have also resulted in at least a dozen deaths, with thousands fleeing the country, the United Nations has reported. In issuing its condemnation on Wednesday, the United States joined a chorus of international voices decrying the violence and breakdown of democratic processes in Côte d'Ivoire.

But one line in particular stood out in the U.S. statement: "The United States calls on Côte d'Ivoire's leaders to show commitment to the democratic process and the rule of law." The finger-wagging might seem a bit hypocritical, particularly after President Trump falsely declared victory in states he hasn't yet won, baselessly raised doubts about the integrity of the election, and threatened to go to the Supreme Court to stop the counting of legitimately-cast ballots.

Read the full U.S. statement, shared by The Washington Post's West Africa bureau chief Danielle Paquette, below. Jeva Lange

Opinion
Edit

Careful with those exit polls

9:45 a.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

It may be tempting, as you're doom-scrolling through swing state results trickling in at a glacial pace, to turn to exit polls. Don't do it. Or, if you do, read the rest of this post first and approach this data with all due caution.

Exit polls seem like a reliable source of information. After all, they're not advance surveys of self-proclaimed "likely" voters who may never actually vote. Traditionally, we think of exit polls as in-person, post-vote interviews whose findings are weighted to reflect local voter demographics.

The problem is that even with that adjustment — and sometimes exciting bits of data get out before any adjustment is made — exit polling at best offers an impressionist portrait of the vote. In 2016, for example, "exit polls estimated that the white working class cast a total of 34 percent" of ballots. Later, more accurate research put it at 44 percent, a significant difference. Likewise, the most famous number from the last presidential race, that 81 percent of white evangelicals voted for President Trump, wasn't exactly right. Better, later research put it about five points lower.

This year's exit polls deserve extra skepticism. One reason is the unusually high proportion of early and mail-in voting. Though the main exit polling firm, Edison Research, conducted phone surveys of mail-in voters and sent pollsters to early voting stations to account for this shift, it's difficult to say how accurate this methodology will be, particularly for fine demographic detail.

Another factor is voter behavior. Voters are less willing to participate in exit polls than they used to be, and there's no guarantee participants tell the truth. They might lie because loved ones can overhear them, because they find it funny, or because they think honesty will produce social blowback.

That brings me to a few titillating exit polls making the rounds as I write. One data set shows a dramatic swing of Hispanic voters away from the Democratic Party since 2016. Similarly, another finds "Trump did better in 2020 with every race and gender except white men." These are major shifts, if they hold. Some early vote counts as well as the very large margins in the Hispanic vote numbers suggest that swing is real. But the second data set is all moves of 5 percent or less. It might prove entirely right — or every number on the list may be dead wrong. We simply have to wait and see. Bonnie Kristian

election 2020
Edit

Biden has now received more votes for president than any other candidate in U.S. history

9:18 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has now received more votes for president than any other candidate in U.S. election history, officially surpassing former President Barack Obama's 2008 popular vote numbers around 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The news follows reports on Tuesday night that the 2020 election was shaping up to have the highest voter turnout since 1908, when 65 percent of eligible Americans voted, The New York Times reports. The country was on track for around 160 million votes this year, which would put the eligible turnout rate at around 67 percent.

Biden's lead in the popular vote isn't likely to let up either; experts, in fact, say his margin over President Trump is only likely to grow at this point. Even so, Trump's totals are also appearing like they're going to pass Obama's 2008 record, FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver tweeted. Jeva Lange

election 2020
Edit

Claire McCaskill calls the election a 'wake-up call' for 'overconfident' Democrats

8:58 a.m.

The 2020 election is a "wake-up call" for Democrats, who were far too "overconfident" going in, according to former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

McCaskill spoke to Today on Wednesday morning as the presidential race still remains tight and key battleground states have not been called. But the former senator said it was "not a great night" for the Democratic Party especially given their expectations going in, not just with the presidential race but with House and Senate contests.

"The Democrats, and I'll put me in that group, were overconfident that everyone felt the way we did about this president," McCaskill said. "The polling clearly was off badly, because not only is this election much closer than anyone predicted, but it also was not a great night for Democrats across the board. We expected big gains in the House, we expected to take the Senate."

In fact, Democrats' chances of taking back control of the Senate appear to have diminished, and in the House, although Democrats have been projected to maintain their majority, Republicans have had a better showing than Democrats anticipated.

As far as the presidential race goes, McCaskill predicted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will ultimately defeat President Trump once all of the votes are counted and projections in other key battleground states are made. At the same time, she said "this certainly was a wake-up call," chalking Trump's performance up to more Americans "than I ever realized" growing "comfortable" with his behavior.

Politico's Playbook put it even more bluntly, with reporters Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer writing that "to imagine the amount of soul searching and explaining the party will have to do" after apparently failing to win the Senate and not performing as well as expected in the House is "absolutely dizzying," as Tuesday was an "abject disaster for Democrats in Washington." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.