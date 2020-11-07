CNN's Van Jones cries on air as Biden wins election

As a winner in the 2020 presidential race was finally projected on Saturday, CNN's Van Jones emotionally celebrated the election of Joe Biden.

CNN along with other major news outlets on Saturday morning projected that Biden will win Pennsylvania and capture enough electoral votes to win the presidency after several days of votes continuing to be counted in battleground states. The network soon after cut to Jones, who served as an adviser to former President Obama, and he choked up describing his joy over the news.

"Well, it's easier to be a parent this morning," Jones said. "It's easier to be a dad. It's easier to tell your kids character matters. It matters. Telling the truth matters. Being a good person matters."

Jones wiped away tears as he went on to say that "if you're Muslim in this country, you don't have to worry if the president doesn't want you here. If you're an immigrant, you don't have to worry if the president is going to be happy to have babies snatched away or send Dreamers back for no reason. This is vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered."

The CNN commentator concluded by saying he's "sorry for the people who lost" the election, but he described Saturday as "good day for this country." Brendan Morrow