Democrats say Pete Buttigieg will almost certainly be in Biden's Cabinet

Democrats say Pete Buttigieg will almost certainly be in Biden's Cabinet11:38 p.m.
Watch SNL's Sean Connery torment SNL's Alex Trebek for 9 bittersweet minutes11:52 p.m.
Trump ally Doug Collins to lead recount team in Georgia10:33 p.m.
U.S. reports 10 millionth coronavirus case9:45 p.m.
In 2 days, Stacey Abrams helped raise $3.6 million for Georgia's Democratic Senate candidates8:41 p.m.
By keeping her teaching job, Jill Biden will make first lady history7:16 p.m.
Bush becomes final ex-president to publicly congratulate Biden, praises Trump for 'hard fought campaign'1:17 p.m.
Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dies at 8012:55 p.m.
