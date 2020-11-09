Fox News host cuts away from White House press secretary over her unproven claims of widespread voter fraud

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has officially found the line for Fox News — and crossed it.

On Monday, McEnany continued to peddle the Trump administration's baseless claims that Democrats stole the election, alleging that the party is "welcoming fraud and … welcoming illegal voting." Though Fox News let McEnany run on for some time before cutting in, anchor Neil Cavuto did eventually interrupt. "Whoa, whoa, whoa, I think we have to be very clear," he said after breaking in. "She's charging that the other side is welcoming fraud and illegal voting. Unless she has more details to back that up, I can't in good countenance continue showing you this."

Cavuto added that it is an "explosive charge" to say the other side is "effectively rigging and cheating," and that "if she does bring proof of that we'll of course bring you back."

Fox News cuts out of McEnany Cavuto: "Whoa, whoa, whoa. I just think we have to be very clear: she's charging the other side as welcoming fraud and illegal voting, unless she has more details to back that up, I can't in good countenance continue to show you this." pic.twitter.com/0koLBJasl9 — Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 9, 2020

The press conference had been off to a rocky start to begin with, as McEnany clarified that she was speaking in a "personal capacity," evidently in an attempt to sidestep the Hatch Act, which bans political activity from taking place on federal properties like the White House. Later, when asked to provide any evidence whatsoever of her claims, she told a reporter, "look, what we are asking for here is patience."

You can read more about how Fox News has refused to bend to President Trump throughout the election here at The Week. Jeva Lange