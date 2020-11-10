See More Speed Reads
election 2020
South Dakota governor is asking for donations for Trump, but watchdog says the money will likely stay with her

12:25 a.m.
Kristi Noem.
Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) was quick to launch a fundraising campaign over the weekend that asked supporters to "help us bring it home for the president," but it looks like the donations will help her campaign rather than President Trump.

The Associated Press reports that the website asking for donations says "Kristi Noem for Governor" at the top of the page, along with a message saying Trump "needs our support while the far-left Dems declare a victory for Biden before all the votes are counted." After agreeing to make a donation, contributors have the option of giving extra for processing fees, "so 100 percent of my donation goes to Kristi for Governor."

Noem's campaign committee chairman told AP he had no comment on how the money will be used. Paul S. Ryan, vice president of policy and litigation at the campaign finance watchdog Common Cause, said under federal law, the most Noem can give to the Trump campaign is $2,800, and "in all likelihood, she is keeping this money that she is raising."

To really boost Trump, Noem could have directed donors to his own fundraising efforts. He has been sending out solicitations for money to cover his current legal battles, but the fine print shows half of the funds will go to paying off campaign debt. "He's setting the example at the top of the party, at the top of the ticket," Ryan told AP. "It doesn't surprise me to see Noem doing something similar." Catherine Garcia

Low Barr
Top Justice Department vote crimes prosecutor steps down in protest of Barr's directive

12:48 a.m.
William Barr
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Richard Pilger, head of the Justice Department's Elections Crimes Branch, stepped down late Monday, telling colleagues in an email that he was "regretfully" resigning as after "having familiarized myself with the new policy" handed down by Attorney General William Barr "and its ramifications." He said Barr's carefully worded memo to U.S. attorneys Monday is "abrogating the 40-year-old non-interference policy for ballot fraud investigations in the period prior to elections becoming certified and uncontested."

"Barr had first broached a similar idea some weeks ago," but "political leadership in the Justice Department's Criminal Division, of which the Election Crimes Branch is a part, pushed back," The Washington Post reports. "Those officials were blindsided when Barr's memo was released on Monday." Pilger is stepping down as director of that unit but will stay on as a line prosecutor, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and the Post report.

Barr's memo may not have much practical influence, given the size of President-elect Joe Biden's lead in several important states and the evident lack of voting irregularities, rare in any case. "It's harmful and destructive, but there's no path from there to changing the outcome of the election," Justin Levitt, a former Justice Department official and professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, told the Journal, noting that federal prosecutors can investigate and charge people who commit voter fraud but can't decide if a ballot should be counted.

President Trump and his allies are claiming that there was widespread voter fraud, and although they haven't produced any evidence that has held up to scrutiny, "the president's clear strategy is to delegitimize the results of a proper election" and Barr's memo "is one of the more problematic acts of any attorney general in my lifetime," University of Texas law professor Steve Vladek told the Post.

"Barr has privately told department officials in the days since the election that any disputes should be resolved in court by the campaigns themselves," that "he did not see massive fraud, and that most of the allegations of voter fraud were related to individual instances that did not point to a larger systemic problem," the Times reports. Barr did not write the memo at the direction of Trump or GOP lawmakers, a Justice Department official insisted. But he did meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) earlier Monday, before McConnell publicly backed Trump's long-shot court-challenge strategy. Peter Weber

election 2020
Trump appointee encouraged USAID colleagues not to cooperate with Biden transition team

November 9, 2020
USAID headquarters.
AP Photo/J. David Ake

John Barsa, acting deputy administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), told staffers during a phone call on Monday that they won't work with the incoming Biden administration until another Trump appointee signs paperwork formally ascertaining the winner of the election, three people familiar with the phone call told The Washington Post.

Once the administrator of the General Services Administration signs that paperwork, the transition between administrations starts — in this case, President-elect Joe Biden's team would have access to government agencies, computers, office space, and appropriated funds. GSA Administrator Emily Murphy, a Trump political appointee, has declined to do this.

The Free Beacon obtained a recording of Barsa's call, during which he is heard saying, "The only official announcement about an election result that matters is from the head of GSA. So until the head of GSA makes a determination as to who won an election, nothing changes — there is no transition in place." Two officials told the Post in other conversations, Barsa has asserted that Biden has not won the election. During Monday's phone call, he also announced that three Trump loyalists are being moved into top agency positions.

Last week, Barsa was set to step down as acting administrator, and took on his current role after the former deputy administrator, Bonnie Glick, was fired by the White House. USAID sends billions of dollars out every year in humanitarian assistance, and over the last few months officials put together a 440-page document that would help both the incoming Biden administration and Trump's team, had he won re-election. Catherine Garcia

at it again
Barr authorizes DOJ to investigate voting irregularities

November 9, 2020
William Barr.
Jeff Roberson/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney General William Barr sent a memo to federal prosecutors authorizing them to pursue "substantial allegations" of voting irregularities if they are able to find any.

On Saturday, projected victories in Pennsylvania and Nevada gave Democrat Joe Biden the electoral votes to clearly become president-elect. President Trump and allies like Rudy Giuliani have loudly been claiming there was widespread voter fraud, without providing evidence.

Barr's memo, obtained by The Associated Press, states that investigations "may be conducted if there are clear and apparently-credible allegations of irregularities that, if true, could potentially impact the outcome of a federal election in an individual state." Any allegations that would "clearly not impact the outcome of a federal election" should be delayed until after the elections are certified, Barr added, with prosecutors then opening preliminary inquiries to see if there is evidence of wrongdoing.

Barr did not share any examples of alleged voter fraud in his memo. Heading into the election, Barr echoed Trump's claims about mail-in ballots being easily manipulated. AP notes that election officials across the country — Democrats and Republicans alike — have said the 2020 election went pretty smoothly, especially during a pandemic, despite some instances of broken machines and lost ballots.

In response to the memo, the Justice Department official who oversees voter fraud investigations, Richard Pilger, stepped down, The New York Times reports.

Biden campaign attorney Bob Bauer said in a statement it was "deeply unfortunate that Attorney General Barr chose to issue a memorandum that will only fuel the 'specious, speculative, fanciful, or far-fetched claims' he professes to guard again. Those are the very kind of claims that the president and his lawyers are making unsuccessfully every day, as their lawsuits are laughed out of one court after another. But, in the end, American democracy is stronger than any clumsy and cynical partisan political scheme." Catherine Garcia

Solving COVID
FDA gives emergency approval to Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment

November 9, 2020
Eli Lilly's headquarters in Indianapolis.
AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File

The Food and Drug Administration announced on Monday that it has granted emergency authorization of Eli Lilly's COVID-19 treatment for use in certain cases.

The treatment is called bamlanivimab, and it has been approved for use in people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, are 12 and older, and at risk for developing a severe form of COVID-19 or being hospitalized, The New York Times reports. This includes people who are 65 or older and obese, as early studies have shown they can benefit the most from this treatment. It should be administered to a person as soon as possible after they test positive, and within 10 days of developing systems.

In a statement, Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks said bamlanivimab was developed quickly because of "collaboration across the industry and the urgent work being done by the government to ensure appropriate allocation to patients who need it the most." Last month, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) received the treatment on an emergency basis after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The treatment consists of one antibody that is designed to block virus attachment and entry into cells, neutralizing it. Eli Lilly said it expects to have enough treatments to distribute to one million people by the end of the year. On Monday, more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the United States, and at least 59,000 people are hospitalized across the country. Catherine Garcia

things get worse
Lawyers say they can't track down parents of 666 migrant kids — a higher number than previously reported

November 9, 2020
A migrant mother and her two small children.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

In October, lawyers who are trying to reunite migrant families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border stated that they haven't been able to track down the parents of 666 children, NBC News reports.

The parents were separated from their children in 2018 as part of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy. In a court filing from earlier in October, the lawyers said they had not yet found the parents of 545 children, as two-thirds had been deported to Central America without their children.

In an email to Justice Department attorneys obtained by NBC News, Steven Herzog, the lawyer leading efforts to reunite the families, wrote that the number increased from 545 children to 666 children because the new group includes those "for whom the government did not provide any phone number." He added that his team "would appreciate the government providing any available updated contact information, or other information that may be helpful in establishing contact for all 666 of these parents."

The "zero tolerance" policy was in place from April to June 2018, with a pilot program beginning earlier in the El Paso sector. The organization Justice in Motion is searching in Mexico and Central America for the parents whose children remain in the United States, saying in a statement last month that it's "an arduous and time-consuming process on a good day." President-elect Joe Biden has promised to set up a government task force that will reunite the children with their parents. Catherine Garcia

election 2020
GOP operative: Trump voters will turn on congressional Republicans if they publicly concede election

November 9, 2020

Republican lawmakers are publicly supporting President Trump's election legal efforts as part of a "transactional" move, The Washington Examiner reports.

In private, writes the Examiner, many Republicans concede President-elect Joe Biden won the election and are skeptical that the Trump campaign's claims of widespread voter fraud will amount to anything. But there's reportedly also a sense that if they don't stand by the president now, more vulnerable lawmakers could face repercussions down the line at the voting booth. GOP operative and former Trump adviser Brian Lanza told the Examiner that if congressional Republicans "inject themselves before the conversation ends," Trump's base "is going to turn its" back on them.

"So long as the campaign is pursuing legal remedies, the voters will expect our politicians to hang in there," a Republican strategist told the Examiner. "Trump's never-back-down approach is about 90 percent of his appeal for Republican voters."

The first test will be coming up shortly, when Georgia's Republican senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, will try to stave off their Democratic challengers in separate January runoffs. That's where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) focus lies, The Washington Post's Robert Costa reports, but in order to achieve it, he reportedly needs to stick by Trump for the time being. Read more at The Washington Examiner. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Georgia's GOP senators, headed for runoffs, call for Republican secretary of state's resignation

November 9, 2020

As Georgia's Republican senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, prepare for their respective January runoffs, they're calling for their state's GOP secretary of state to resign.

In a joint statement shared by Loeffler on Monday, the lawmakers said Georgia's election management "has become an embarrassment," placing the blame on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whom they accused of failing "to deliver honest and transparent elections."

The statement appears connected to a larger movement within the Republican Party, particularly among President Trump's more staunch allies, that is seeking to expose alleged widespread voter fraud and other illegal activities that have supposedly propelled President-elect Joe Biden's victory; Loeffler and Perdue seemingly believe the same alleged malfeasance forced them into runoffs. There has been no evidence to back up any of those claims, and critics pointed out that Loeffler and Perdue didn't provide specific examples of their complaints.

In a far-from-timid response, Raffensperger quickly dismissed the idea that he would step down before championing Georgia's brief wait times at Election Day polls, as well as its record turnout. He later called the senators' charges of a lack of transparency "laughable" and cast doubt on the idea that illegal voting would have swayed the results. He capped off his statement by clarifying that he wants the GOP to keep the Senate, which requires at least one of the Georgia lawmakers to win in January. "I recommend that Senators Loeffler and Perdue start focusing on that," he said. Tim O'Donnell

